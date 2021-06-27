McCready: 10 Weekend Thoughts, presented by Harry Alexander

Publisher’s note 2: There will be no 10 Weekend Thoughts next weekend, as I’m going on vacation with my son and don’t plan to put one together on July 4. This content item will return on July 11, hopefully chock full of some football preview information. The season is drawing closer.

First, a publisher’s note: There will be some politics in this version of 10 Weekend Thoughts, as politics were absolutely interjected into the College World Series this weekend. As you might guess, there will be some COVID-19-related commentary in this piece. If that bothers you, this is your trigger warning.

1. North Carolina State’s baseball season ended at 2 a.m. Saturday morning in the form of a news release issued by the NCAA. According to D1 Baseball, two unvaccinated North Carolina State players tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the NCAA to test the remainder of the team, including vaccinated players. Four vaccinated Wolfpack players tested positive. Throw in all the contact tracing and whatnot and, I suppose, there weren’t enough N.C. State players remaining to play in Saturday’s scheduled national semifinal against Vanderbilt. Therefore, the game was ruled a no-contest and Vanderbilt advanced into the national finals best-of-three series against Mississippi State, who defeated Texas in the deciding game on the other side of the bracket Saturday night.

2. What happened to North Carolina State is ridiculous. It was totally unnecessary. It’s been a minute since the COVID-19 pandemic interrupted our lives in March 2020. We’ve had time, as a society, to evaluate risks. Healthy young people were simply unaffected physically by the virus.

It would be one thing if we had observed young athletes dropping dead of the virus. You remember those predictions, don’t you? One predicted at least five college football players — likely linemen, he said — would die from COVID-19 virus acquired on the field, either in games or practices. Thankfully, that didn’t happen.

Not at all.

Yet, here we are. I’m not a Dan Wolken fan. He and don’t like or respect each other. We have nothing in common. However, he’s right when he writes that what happened to the Wolfpack is “the canary in the coal mine for what we’re likely to see this fall” as it pertains to college and pro football.

My agreement with Wolken stops there because that’s where I deviate from his agenda, one that is parroted by at least 90 percent of mainstream media. Wolken uses words such as “responsible” in describing players who choose to be vaccinated and called North Carolina State coach Elliot Avent “dumb” for saying earlier last week that he doesn’t try to “indoctrinate my kids with my values or my opinions. We talk about a lot of things but these are young men that can make their own decisions.”

3. Wolken went on to write that getting a team vaccinated is going to be a competitive advantage this fall. He’s right when he says right now, there are two different testing approaches on college campuses as football players begin preparing for the fall. A parent of an Ole Miss player told me players were given the choice of getting the vaccine or getting swabbed for COVID-19 daily. That seems like overkill to me, a strategy designed to coerce young people into taking a vaccine they might not otherwise take.

“For the next several months and potentially longer than that, there isn’t going to be any other way to conduct team sports,” Wolken wrote. “If you’re vaccinated, you don’t have to be tested if you’re not feeling sick. If you’re unvaccinated, you’re going to be tested all the time because you could be at significantly more risk of getting sick yourself or spreading the virus.

“That’s the deal we’re going to have to make to get back to normal. It’s a pretty reasonable one, particularly within the context of a team that is sharing locker rooms, traveling together, eating together and practicing in close proximity.”

Boy oh boy, do I disagree.

Nope, we’re free to get “back to normal” right now. It’s an easy path. Because I’m a nice guy, I’ll share it. Ready? OK, here we go:

Stop testing. Just stop. That’s it. That’s the plan. Stop testing for a virus that does absolutely nothing to healthy young people, and yes, that’s the subset that makes up college football and the NFL. Just stop testing. The story would go away in a poof. Just like that. It would be over.

4. What made Saturday’s NCAA decision so hypocritical was the fact that while the governing body of bureaucrats followed their precious protocols, they also collected all that money at the gate.

That’s right. TD Ameritrade Stadium is open to the public, and this spring and summer, college baseball has been a hit. Some 29,000 fans filed into the stadium the other night to see Texas defeat Mississippi State, staving off elimination until Saturday night.

No one is testing those 29,000. Are they all vaccinated? I doubt it. Are some of them COVID-positive? Almost certainly, but we don’t know. Is anyone symptomatic? I mean, I hope not, but would I bet against that? I would not.

Yet, there they are — almost 30,000 people, most of which are not elite athletes, crowded into a stadium, sitting shoulder to shoulder, standing in lines for concessions or souvenirs or entering and exiting restrooms next to one another.

So, it’s safe for all of those people to attend the game and do all of the things that come with that action without being tested but the athletes themselves must be tested? That defies common sense. It’s a befuddling decision. It eschews rational thought. Frankly, it smacks of an agenda.

5. So let me be clear. I have no vaccination agenda. None.

If you want to be vaccinated, great. I, despite having COVID antibodies from an infection in August 2020, got both doses of the Pfizer vaccine. I suspected I’d likely have to show proof of vaccination at some point to do my job in person, so while somewhat reluctant, I got the vaccine. My wife did, too. So did my parents. I’m 51. Laura is 48. My parents are 78.

However, if you choose not to get vaccinated, I have no issue with you. That's your business, and I respect your reasoning.

For one, It’s fairly established at this point that if you’ve been infected with COVID-19, you still have antibodies. From Nature.com:

Many people who have been infected with SARS-CoV-2 will probably make antibodies against the virus for most of their lives. So suggest researchers who have identified long-lived antibody-producing cells in the bone marrow of people who have recovered from COVID-191.

The study provides evidence that immunity triggered by SARS-CoV-2 infection will be extraordinarily long-lasting. Adding to the good news, “the implications are that vaccines will have the same durable effect”, says Menno van Zelm, an immunologist at Monash University in Melbourne, Australia.

Some parents are concerned that having young people vaccinated could lead to health risks, including myocarditis and pericarditis. The Centers for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIPRAP) said earlier this month the “first reports of myocarditis and pericarditis occurred in Israel in January, the experts said, and have followed in all countries using mRNAs. The myocarditis (inflammation of heart muscle) and pericarditis (inflammation of the tissues surrounding the heart) associated with vaccines are usually mild and respond well to a course of treatment with non-steroidal anti-inflammatories.”

More from CIPRAP:

"Clinical presentation of myocarditis cases following vaccination has been distinct, occurring most often within 1 week after dose two, with chest pain as the most common presentation, " said Grace Lee, MD, chair of ACIP's safety subcommittee.

"mRNA vaccines may be a new trigger for myocarditis, yet it does have some different characteristics," said Matthew Oster, MD, MPH, from the CDC's COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force.

The most common symptoms reported by patients were chest pain, shortness of breath, and difficulty sleeping.

Tom Shimabukuro, MD, MPH, MBA, the deputy director of the Immunization Safety Office at the CDC, said the agency has received reports of 1,226 cases of myocarditis, with 827 (67.5%) reported after dose two of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.

Of those cases identified after second doses, 563 followed the Pfizer vaccine series. In total, that's approximately 12.6 heart inflammation cases per million doses administered in the United States.

Among the 1,226 patients, 484 are younger than 29, and roughly two-thirds are men.

A major talking point through the ACIP meeting was that only Pfizer is approved for emergency use in the United States for teens ages 12 to 18. For this age-group, adenovirus-based vaccines, such as Johnson & Johnson, are not currently available.

Doran Fink, MD, PhD, deputy director-clinical, division of vaccines and related products applications at the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), said the agency would add warnings about the rare side effects on Moderna and Pfizer fact sheets. The CDC also said patients who develop heart inflammation after a first dose of mRNA should wait until their inflammation heals before getting a second dose, and should talk to their care providers.

The New York Times reported the benefits of vaccination still outweigh the risk of getting the virus itself.

And, yet, there are enough conflicting reports out there to lend pause, especially for young people who are not at risk of dying from COVID-19. Recently, the CDC described the documented cases of heart inflammation in young people after vaccinations "mild." However, of the 323 cases reported, 309 required hospitalization. I have to say that if my child is hospitalized with heart inflammation, I likely won't be thinking, "Oh, well, it's mild."

In 2019, the CDC's voluntary vaccine side effect reporting system received about 48,000 reports for all vaccines. So far this year, it has received about seven times that amount for just COVID vaccines.

So, I won’t condemn parents who aren’t quite ready to have their children vaccinated nor will I judge those that are.

6. See, and I know this is going to trigger some progressives reading this, I’m pro-choice as it pertains to what you do or don’t do to your body.

I’m almost hesitant to write this sentence, for it will so antithetical to the belief systems of progressives, but I don’t believe it’s my right to tell another person what he or she can do to his or her body.

I have two daughters. They’re 20 and 18. Both have had COVID-19 (one confirmed through an antibody test and I’d bet anything short of my life on the other having had an asymptomatic case at the same time either her sister and mother were having asymptomatic “bouts” with the virus or shortly before my case, which was so mild that I assumed I didn’t have COVID. (An antibody test revealed that I had most certainly been infected with the virus.)

Neither of my daughters are eager to get the vaccine just yet. They know females who have been vaccinated and whose menstrual cycles have been completely disrupted.

"Inflammatory reaction has been noticed with the COVID vaccine. We know that because many, including myself after the second vaccine, developed some mild flu like symptoms," said Dr. Akshat Jain, a hematologist at Loma Linda University School of Medicine, told ABC7 News in San Francisco.

Dr. Jain specializes in bleeding disorders in adolescent women and explained that inflammatory cells triggered by the vaccine could affect hormones.

"That inflammation, has a potential or potentially can modulate estrogen response, which could be the link between certain women having heavy periods after the vaccine," she explained.

My daughters are concerned about the vaccine impacting their fertility down the road. They likely shouldn’t worry, as doctors at Johns Hopkins University have determined that “confusion around this issue arose when a false report surfaced on social media, saying that the spike protein on this coronavirus was the same as another spike protein called syncitin-1 that is involved in the growth and attachment of the placenta during pregnancy.

“The false report said that getting the COVID-19 vaccine would cause a woman’s body to fight this different spike protein and affect her fertility. The two spike proteins are completely different, and getting the COVID-19 vaccine will not affect the fertility of women who are seeking to become pregnant, including through in vitro fertilization methods. During the Pfizer vaccine tests, 23 women volunteers involved in the study became pregnant, and the only one in the trial who suffered a pregnancy loss had not received the actual vaccine, but a placebo.”

More, this time from the Miami Herald:

Pfizer and Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccines do not affect male fertility and should not impact men’s ability to have a family in the future, according to a new University of Miami Miller School of Medicine study.

The original clinical trials by Pfizer and Moderna did not evaluate the vaccines for reproductive toxicity, said Dr. Ranjith Ramasamy, associate professor and director of UM’s reproductive urology program, and the principal lead investigator of the study.

Instead, those trials focused on whether the vaccines would be effective against COVID-19.

Ramasamy’s previous research found that the COVID-19 virus can affect male fertility and possibly cause erectile dysfunction.

But, because Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccines do not carry the live virus and cannot give people COVID, Ramasamy’s team believed the shots would not impair fertility. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has found no evidence that the vaccines can cause female or male fertility problems.

Yet, fertility concerns have become “one of the biggest reasons for vaccine hesitancy,” Ramasamy said. The CDC has said the vaccines are safe for women and men who are trying to conceive.

But again, they don’t want to rush into the vaccine, as they both have antibodies are young, healthy females. The virus holds no real risk for them, and they shouldn’t be concerned with spread, either, as the general public has now had at least four months to get vaccinated.

My pal Dan might call my girls “irresponsible,” I suppose, but that’s a risk I’m willing to take. As of now, they aren’t required to be vaccinated to attend school, live in a dorm/sorority house, participate in sorority rush, teach spin classes, etc., and they have time to evaluate their decisions.

I would argue the young men that play baseball at North Carolina State or football at Ole Miss deserve the same. They should be free to make decisions about their health and their bodies without reprisal.

There’s simply no reason to waste resources testing young people for COVID-19 at this point.

7. I could go on and on. I could write about some of this conflict — hell, maybe most of this conflict — being a result of the loss of the public trust on the part of government. Some people still look at Dr. Anthony Fauci as a hero of the past 18 months. Others view him as a fraud and trust nothing he says.

Just this week, the World Health Organization pushed for vaccinated people to resume wearing masks. Rational people just scoff. There’s no damn way.

The media spent the last year-plus lying about so many things. No one really knows what to believe anymore. Some people are legitimately scared, a result, at least in my opinion, of unnecessary fear-mongering by the media.

The whole thing is theatre. It’s irrational to fill stadiums full of untested fans and then test the athletes on the field. Many in the media support that theatre. Of course, many of those people, had they gotten their way, would’ve shut all sports down last fall. We’d still be waiting for sports to resume. Thank God that’s not the case.

But enough. I’m going on vacation tomorrow, heading off on my annual boys trip with my son, Carson. We didn’t get a trip last summer due to pandemic, and I’m more than flattered that he wants to go on one with me this summer. We’re going to see his favorite player, Fernando Tatis, Jr., and his and my favorite team, the Chicago Cubs, during a quick few days in Cincinnati and then we’re going to catch a Major League Soccer game in Nashville on the way home. We’re going to sleep in, eat at some places he’s still talking about three years after our last trip to Cincy, play some pool, get in a few workouts and chill.

When I get back to work, it’ll be July. SEC Media Days are around the corner. I just filled out my credential request today. I’ll get to visit with so many of my media pals. OK, I’m not looking forward to that, but I am excited about football season. I’m hoping my personal battery is full. I’m excited to go back to football games again, to talk to the people I cover in person, to be able to tell stories again.

We’re still ironing out all the details about how we’ll handle game day, but I expect to do a lot more writing and a lot less talking, which is probably a win for everyone concerned. Chase Parham will host a postgame show. Jeffrey Wright will join. So will Brian Rippee. I’ll call in and spend a bit of time on it as well. Chase will take calls and hear from you.

I’m pumped for fans. I’m thrilled you get to go to Atlanta on Labor Day for Ole Miss-Louisville. I’m more thrilled that five days later, The Grove will be open for you guys to socialize and pregame for that night’s contest versus Austin Peay.

I’m happy my daughters, on that very night, will get to go to Reynolds Razorback Stadium for Texas-Arkansas. Oxford will be happening. Fayetteville will be happening. So many places will be happening. It’s been far too long. It’s time to party, not sit around terrified. I’ll be working that night, but I anticipate feeling joyful knowing my friends and family are in big crowds, enjoying life and celebrating the football season.