McCready: 10 Weekend Thoughts, presented by GameChanger Patch Co.

1. Spring football begins for Ole Miss on Tuesday morning. The Rebels will practice on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays for the next five weeks, capped by the Grove Bowl on April 23. Over the past few weeks, I've previewed some story lines that I find compelling and interesting heading into spring drills. There are a lot of new faces, both on the roster and on the coaching staff. I'm not sure how much we'll get to see, but it's certainly possible the schemes on both sides of the ball will be, at a minimum, tweaked after the departures of Jeff Lebby and DJ Durkin following the 2021 season. Players will be battling for positions and playing time, of course, and some will likely be feeling out their roles before making decisions regarding the transfer portal. Speaking of, Ole Miss remains active in the portal and figures to use the next five weeks as a platform to host visitors from said portal. We are scheduled to have interview access around midday Tuesday, and I suspect that will mark our first conversation with Lane Kiffin since early February.

Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Luke Altmyer (7) scrambles with the ball during the second half against the Baylor Bears in the 2022 Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

2. Let's just be honest here. The story we're all most interested in is the quarterback competition between last season's backup, Luke Altmyer, and former USC quarterback Jaxson Dart, who transferred to Ole Miss in January. My full anticipation is no winner is declared this spring. I full anticipate both guys -- and Kinkead Dent, for that matter -- getting lots of first-team repetitions throughout the spring. I anticipate everyone saying all the right things, but again, let's get real here. All one needs is an internet connection to know this thing has a chance to get contentious. Late last week, Dart tweeted this:

A day later, QB Country, which works with Altmyer, tweeted this:

Coincidence? It's possible. I certainly can't prove it wasn't coincidental. I certainly can't prove it was a response to Dart's tweet. But I know which way I'd bet. Again, competition is healthy. In major college football, it's necessary. Ole Miss had to sign a quarterback out of the portal. Period. Keeping both players happy is going to be a challenge, however, and Altmyer still has his no-penalty, one-time transfer in his proverbial back pocket. In a spring full of story lines, this is easily the one that's going to get the most attention.

3. A story line that won't get as much attention, I suspect, is chemistry. However, on a team with so many new faces from so many different places, building chemistry will be important. I talked about that with offensive tackle Mason Brooks, who transferred to Ole Miss from Western Kentucky in January, on the inaugural edition of The Mason Brooks Show, presented by The Rogue. "When the team is one that wants to win and when the collective mindset is, 'Let's go do this,' as long as the person next to me is working as hard as me or harder than me, I'm good," Brooks said. "Even if they're from a D-3 school, it doesn't matter to me. Not everyone shares that thought process, but I think that's the best way to be successful in this new professional-esque, free agency, mock NFL world we live in with this portal." Brooks said he's looking forward to practice with his new team, a new emotion after four springs at Western Kentucky. "I'm excited," Brooks said. "It's weird to say in the spring but I can't wait to put the pads on. You don't always feel like that. I'm amped. I'm ready to go. It's going to be exciting."

4. Ole Miss took two of three from Auburn on the Plains over the weekend as Southeastern Conference play got underway. I'll leave the analysis to my colleague, Chase Parham, who watched the entire series. I do know this, however: If RebelGrove.com is any indication, fans are going to be exhausted after riding the roller coaster that is the baseball season over the next 12 weeks or so. Listen, Ole Miss isn't a perfect team. The Rebels spent the week ranked No. 1, but they've got work to do to become college baseball's best team. There are some starting pitching issues. Baserunning needs to be cleaned up. Defense is an occasional issue. However, the Rebels took the series at Auburn, and in this league, a road series win is a road series win. That's success. Ole Miss won comfortably on Thursday, got smoked on Friday night and then dominated Auburn on Saturday afternoon. That's baseball, as much as fans hate that expression. It happens. Every game is different, and over the course of a long season, blowout losses and blowout wins are going to sporadically happen. If anything, I thought Saturday's response was a strong one. Ole Miss needed to get off to a good start in league play, and a lost series would've been a frustrating thing for the Rebels. That didn't happen. Instead, a veteran team blew a game open after a dropped fly ball opened a window of opportunity early. That's what good teams do. Ole Miss is a good team. To become a great one, it's got to clean some things up and have some players step up. There's time for that to happen.

5. I don't follow college baseball as closely as I follow college basketball and college football, so this weekly endeavor is two-fold. Ranking the SEC teams each week should be comical, but it should also force me to pay a little more attention, thus helping me contribute a bit more as the season moves along. This weekend, I watched a good bit of Ole Miss-Auburn Saturday and put Kentucky-Arkansas and then Florida-Alabama and then Texas A&M-LSU on TV2 in my office Sunday. So, with that said, here's my weekly ranking of the SEC baseball teams: 1. Vanderbilt -- Until there's a reason not to put them there, the 'Dores are on top. 2. Tennessee -- The Vols come to Oxford red hot. 3. Arkansas -- The Hogs seem to be solving some of their pitching woes. 4. Ole Miss -- The Rebels are fine. The early-season angst is silly. 5. Florida -- The Gators let a sweep in Tuscaloosa get away on Sunday. 6. Georgia -- The Bulldogs' pitching appears to be their calling card. 7. Texas A&M -- The Aggies got two of three in Baton Rouge. 8. LSU -- The Tigers have pitching issues, but that lineup is for real. 9. Auburn -- The Tigers probably wonder what Saturday looks like if a left fielder makes a routine catch. 10. Alabama -- The Tide showed some moxie coming back and winning Sunday. 11. Mississippi State -- There's still time to fix it, but the Bulldogs have a lot of issues. 12. South Carolina -- The Gamecocks did win a series over Texas earlier in the season. 13. Kentucky -- Opening SEC play in Fayetteville isn't an easy assignment. 14. Missouri -- To the Tigers' credit, they don't care.

The Gonzaga Bulldogs celebrate on the sidelines as they win 82-78 over the Memphis Tigers in their second round NCAA Tournament matchup on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. (USA Today Sports)

6. The Sweet 16 is set. Since my initial bracket was toast on the first day of the tournament, here are my sure-to-be-laughably wrong predictions for this coming weekend: West Region: Gonzaga over Arkansas Texas Tech over Duke East Region: North Carolina over UCLA Purdue over St. Peter's South Region: Arizona over Houston Villanova over Michigan Midwest Region: Kansas over Providence Miami over Iowa State

Chicago White Sox third baseman Yoan Moncada (10) bats against the Cleveland Guardians during the first inning of a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

7. The Major League Baseball season is just 2 1/2 weeks away. There were headline signings late last week, with Carlos Correa going to Minnesota, Trevor Story going to Boston and the Cubs landing Japanese sensation Seiya Suzuki. This week, I'll make my sure-to-be-wrong predictions for the American League. I'll butcher the National League in this spot next week. American League East 1. Toronto Blue Jays 2. Tampa Bay Rays 3. New York Yankees 4. Boston Red Sox 5. Baltimore Orioles American League Central: 1. Chicago White Sox 2. Minnesota Twins 3. Detroit Tigers 4. Cleveland Guardians 5. Kansas City Royals American League West: 1. Houston Astros 2. Los Angeles Angels 3. Seattle Mariners 4. Texas Rangers 5. Oakland Athletics

Deshaun Watson (Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports)

8. At least for now, I'm using this spot for miscellany. I'm absolutely fascinated to see what happens with Deshaun Watson in Cleveland. First, this from ESPN.com: ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Friday the Browns are set to hand Watson a new five-year deal worth a record-shattering $230 million -- all fully guaranteed. All this, despite the fact Watson still faces civil lawsuits from 22 women who have accused him of sexual assault and sexual misconduct during massage sessions. Though a Texas grand jury declined to indict Watson on criminal charges on March 11, the civil cases are ongoing. According to ESPN Stats & Information research, that's the most guaranteed money in NFL history -- $80 million more than the previous high set when reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers finalized his extension with the Green Bay Packers this week. Only three other contracts in NFL history have even topped $125 million in guaranteed money (the Bills' Josh Allen, Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes and Cowboys' Dak Prescott). That's what it took for the Browns to climb back into the mix for Watson, who on Thursday had eliminated Cleveland from consideration. And three first-round draft selections and two more picks is what it took for the Texans to greenlight the trade. The last time an NFL team surrendered that much first-round draft capital to land another player came in 1989, when the Vikings mortgaged their future to land running back Herschel Walker from Dallas. That trade famously backfired on Minnesota, while laying the foundation for the Cowboys' dynasty of the 1990s. Likewise, this trade for Watson comes with its own risk for Cleveland, both off the field and on. The public relations damage is already done. The Browns not only signed Watson despite his ongoing legal issues, but they gave him a raise. It's sure to be a polarizing decision among their fan base with risk to the image and reputation of the Browns, including owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam, general manager Andrew Berry and coach Kevin Stefanski. On the field, the Browns have forfeited much of their ability to upgrade their roster with high-end talent in the draft going forward after trading their first-round picks in 2022, 2023 and 2024, as well as a 2023 third-round pick and a 2024 fourth-round pick. The Browns did receive a 2024 fifth-round pick in return. The loss of picks especially stings considering how well Berry has drafted in two years as Cleveland's general manager. The Browns have enough cap flexibility to absorb Watson's massive deal while keeping an otherwise loaded roster intact. But adding to it will be a challenge, and Cleveland still has big holes to fill on its defensive line alongside Myles Garrett. As it stands, the NFL could suspend Watson for a minimum of six games through its code of conduct policy for violations related to sexual assault. The league confirmed in a statement that any trade would have "no effect on the NFL's ongoing and comprehensive investigation of the serious allegations against Watson. If the league's investigation determines Watson violated the personal conduct policy, discipline may be imposed pursuant to the policy." If Watson is disciplined, though, it won't cost him much financially. ESPN confirmed Watson's new $230 million contract with Cleveland will include only $1 million in base salary for the first year. In other words, if Watson is suspended, he would lose less than $60,000 per game lost. That the Browns even agreed to a contract structure explicitly intended to circumvent NFL enforcement only underscored their desperation further. Watson's situation is proof that if you're good enough -- and Watson is damn good at quarterback -- the NFL will justify anything. It's why I'm always sort of skeptical of all the Colin Kaepernick bluster. Is Kaepernick a solid NFL quarterback? Sure. A championship-caliber quarterback? Probably not. Worth all the distraction and locker room chaos that would accompany his signing? Clearly, the NFL thinks not. Watson will also bring distractions and negative press. It's difficult to believe 22 women are all lying. But Watson is elite. He can win games. He can guide a team to the playoffs. New Orleans and Atlanta coveted Watson also. It's a league that makes decisions based on one thing -- winning. Enter Baker Mayfield, Watson's predecessor in Cleveland. He's now on the market, but what exactly is his market? From The Athletic: The Browns drafted Mayfield with the first pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. Last season, he dealt with injuries and completed 60.5% of his passes for 3,010 yards, 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. In terms of advanced stats, Mayfield ranked 22nd in TruMedia’s Expected Points Added (EPA) per play metric. Football Outsiders had him 23rd in DVOA. And Mayfield ranked 26thin adjusted net yards per attempt (ANY/A). Any way you want to look at it, Mayfield was a below-average starter in 2021. Overall, we have a sample of 60 total games. In the past four years, there have been 34 quarterbacks with at least 800 pass plays. Among that group, Mayfield ranks 27th in EPA per play. Again, he performed like a below-average starter during that span. Of course, whichever team trades for Mayfield will be convinced he has untapped upside. That happens pretty much any time a team acquires a quarterback, but specifically with those who were high draft picks. Mayfield showed some of that upside in 2020. He completed 62.8% of his attempts and threw 26 touchdowns with eight interceptions. He ranked 10th in EPA per play. It was the only time in four seasons that Mayfield performed like an above-average starter, statistically (EPA per play). Whichever team trades for Mayfield will be chasing the version of him we saw in 2020. Mayfield will be 27 at the start of next season. There a range of outcomes to consider when projecting the rest of his career. It’s certainly possible that he’ll have more seasons like he did in 2020, but the most likely scenario is that Mayfield will perform like a mediocre to below-average starter. Whoever trades for Mayfield is only on the hook for one season at $18.9 million. Given that Mayfield would only cost a third-round pick to acquire, there will likely be suitors. Four teams -- Seattle, Indianapolis, New Orleans and Carolina -- have needs at quarterback. One of those teams could take a gamble on Mayfield, draft a quarterback next month and let it play out. Mayfield reportedly prefers to go to the Colts. Speaking of quarterbacks, Ole Miss' Pro Day is Wednesday. It figures to be a pivotal day for Matt Corral. The former Rebel quarterback, who suffered an ankle injury in the first quarter of the Sugar Bowl loss to Baylor, did not throw at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. So all eyes will be on him when he throws in Oxford. The Athletic's Dane Brugler projects Corral to go 52nd overall to Pittsburgh. Corral gets a chance to change those projections and boost his stock with a strong day on Wednesday.

Burton Webb authors Taste of the Place each week on 10 Weekend Thoughts.

9. It's time to eat. Here's our resident Parisian chef, Burton Webb, with Taste of the Place, Lesson 127 — Carmelized Almond Banana Pudding. What if I told you there was one thing wrong with banana pudding? If you guessed that you eat too much of it always. Well, that is it. How about a little dabble for a supped-up version? Tidbit #1: We are going to go the homemade route, so pastry cream. The process is easy. Warm the milk and half of the sugar. Once it smokes, then we will add it to our dry ingredients and eggs. Whisk. Place back on the stove and cook on medium heat until bubble form. At this point add the butter. Tidbit #2: To simplify tidbit 1: heat milk mixture —> add to dry mixture and mix —> pour then back into the pot to continue cooking —> once it boils, turn off the heat and add butter. Tidbit #3: Make sure to have all of your other ingredients needed for the assembly ready for after the pastry cream is finished. Things you will need: 4 People Preparation time - 10 Minutes Cook time - 15 Minutes Utensils needed: Worksurface and paring knife Stovetop Mixing bowl and side bowl Saucepot Whisk Digital scale Presenting bowl Ingredients needed: 1 Package sliced almonds 1 cup caramel sauce 100 g egg yolks 120 g sugar 500 g milk 50 g cornstarch 50 g butter 2 tsp vanilla extract 4 Bananas 1 box vanilla wafers Mise en Plac Step 1: Place the sliced almonds and caramel sauce in the saucepot. Cook on medium heat for 5 minutes to caramelize the almonds. Take and put in the side bowl. Step 2: Now add the milk to the saucepot with half of the sugar. Bring to a smoking point. With the other ingredients minus the vanilla extract, whisk in the mixing bowl. Add the warm milk to the mixing bowl while whisking. Step 2.1: Pour the mixture back into the saucepot and continue to cook over medium heat until it boils. Turn off the heat and add the butter along with the caramelized almond mixture. Whisk until all is combined. Final Step 3: Begin to layer your Nilla wafers followed by cream —> sliced bananas —> cream —> wafers —> cream, etc. Until all is used up. At this point, you can serve warm or place in the fridge for 3 hours to set firmer. All in all …a fantastic dessert! From the Mississippian in Paris, Bon Appétit!

