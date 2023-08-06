1. It was just the first practice of the season, but Ole Miss defensive end Jared Ivey was already moving into a new role in just his second year in Oxford.

Ivey was working through assignments and providing guidance with a young, walk-on defensive lineman. After just 13 games in an Ole Miss uniform, the former Georgia Tech standout is now a leader for the Rebels.

“I feel like I’ve definitely grown into more of a leader,” Ivey said. “I feel like I do that in most rooms that I’ve been in, so I’ve kind of taken on that role and leading by example and speaking up when I need to. It’s part of what comes with growing up and getting older.”

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said on Wednesday that he looked out at one point and just one defensive starter — defensive end Cedric Johnson — had signed with Ole Miss out of high school. Kiffin said he challenged the Rebels’ defense — and the whole roster, really — to build chemistry on and off the field.

“We’re taking on that challenge,” Ivey said. “Guys go out and we’ve got this red-card thing where we get some credit at different restaurants around Oxford and we go eat together and stuff like that. It’s all about building that brotherhood because if you build that brotherhood and that bond between players then the football stuff will figure itself out.