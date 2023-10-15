Retiring soon? How long should you wait to take social security? What accounts should you pull from first? Already retired? Should you consider ROTH Conversions? These are some of the questions that can only be answered with a personalized retirement income plan. Andrew Sego with Sego Wealth Management specializes in helping folks just like you come up with their retirement gameplan. Whether you meet at his office in Collierville or prefer Zoom from anywhere, schedule a free discovery meeting and see what they can do for you. www.rebelsretire.com. Stress out about the Rebels, not your money. www.rebelsretire.com

Auburn Tigers head coach Hugh Freeze reacts to a holding call against Auburn during the second quarter against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-USA TODAY Sports

1. Once again, Ole Miss is preparing to face Hugh Freeze this week. Ole Miss and Auburn get together at Jordan-Hare Stadium Saturday night at 6 in a game that will be televised nationally by ESPN. The Rebels and Freeze have met once before since Freeze’s firing at Ole Miss. The Rebels defeated Freeze’s Liberty team in Oxford in 2021, but this is different. This is the first time Ole Miss and Freeze have met as “equals,” if you will. I’ve got a lot of thoughts on Freeze’s tenure at Ole Miss. The job he did in 2012 remains one of the best coaching jobs I’ve ever seen. The 2013 recruiting class was phenomenal. The 2013 season was another strong coaching performance. The Alabama win in 2014 remains, to this day, one of the most incredible games I’ve ever witnessed. The follow-up wins over Texas A&M and Tennessee were remarkable. That team got tight in Baton Rouge and lost a game it should’ve won. The Laquon Treadwell game versus Auburn is one I don’t think I’ll ever forget. By the end, that team ran out of steam, but it did put it all together one final time to beat Mississippi State. The 2015 season was one Ole Miss fans will always remember. It ended with a Sugar Bowl win, a glorious night for the thousands upon thousands of Rebels fans who made the trip to New Orleans. But there were cracks in the armor, and they showed that season. The fourth-and-25 play in Ole Miss’ 53-52 loss to Arkansas overshadowed the fact that the Razorbacks had more than 600 yards of offense that day. A year later, when the Rebels couldn’t stop anyone on their way to a 5-7 campaign, I always thought about that afternoon against Brandon Allen and the Hogs. There were warning signs. Freeze let his celebrity get to him in Oxford. He couldn’t say no to celebrities, musicians, race car drivers and the like. Everyone wanted a piece of him, and Freeze desperately wanted the attention. He started going out more, and the guy who told ESPN his only vice was an occasional dip was hiding behind styrofoam cups at Funky’s. Recruiting fell off. The defensive talent, in particular, wasn't there. The NCAA targeted Freeze in 2013, and he returned fire — publicly. He challenged NCAA investigators, a dangerous ploy when they have all the power. When he could’ve just moved Barney Farrar to an on-field position, he stubbornly refused. At that point, the Southeastern Conference basically surrendered. You know the rest. Yes, Ole Miss made a litany of mistakes defending itself against the NCAA, but it always circled back to Freeze. He essentially called Laremy Tunsil’s stepfather, Lindsey Miller, Esq., a wife-beater. That was an idiotic move, as Miller proceeded to give the NCAA everything. Everything wasn’t much, mind you, but it was enough, especially in a pre-NIL era. It was sort of par for the course for Freeze at Ole Miss. He was an expert in everything from offense to public relations until he wasn't. I can’t describe the chaos on NFL Draft night in Chicago in April 2016. What should’ve been a very proud night for Ole Miss turned into Freeze and the Rebels being the laughingstock of the sports world. Freeze blamed everyone else — self included — for that evening when it was really just the culmination of years of build-up. He had a target on his back, as did the program. A five-touchdown Egg Bowl loss to Mississippi State was Freeze’s last game as Ole Miss’ coach. No one knew it that day, of course. But some eight months later, on the eve of preseason camp, Freeze’s personal foibles came to light and Ross Bjork fired him. It’s been more than six years since that wild night in Oxford when Bjork and Chancellor Jeffrey Vitter held a press conference to explain the decision. You know the rest. Ole Miss went 6-6 under interim coach Matt Luke, got hammered by the NCAA (and it had nothing to do with that night in Chicago or questions asked of Tunsil, by the way) and the program was left in a state of disrepair. To me, that’s the shame of it. Freeze got away with the football portion of his negligence. Because he won a Sugar Bowl, a lot of Ole Miss fans glorified him and didn’t pay attention to the 2017 season. Luke went 6-6. It’s my opinion Freeze would’ve crashed and burned that fall. Freeze avoided the lion’s share of that blame. He shouldn’t have gotten away with that. He paid a personal price, of course. He was ridiculed and shamed. He lost $17 million or so. He had to restart his career at Liberty. He was essentially blackballed from the SEC for several years. I have no doubt it was difficult. He earned a second chance, and Auburn gave it to him. It’s a big-boy job. There’s tons of scrutiny there. Expectations are high — some would say unrealistically high. But he’s a a good coach, and he will likely win some big games on the Plains. I have no doubt he’d love to have a big breakthrough against Ole Miss. You can rest assured he will do his part to have his prepared. Will it be capable? We’ll see, but I know this: Freeze might say all the right things this week, but he'd love nothing more than to walk off that field victorious Saturday night.

Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Sam Pittman (left) and Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin (right) talk prior to the game at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

2. The other story line this week will be Lane Kiffin’s flirtation with the Auburn job last fall. Did Kiffin want the job? Did he interview for the job? Was he offered the job? Was he Auburn’s first choice? I don’t know. I have opinions — educated opinions — but I’m not sure it’s worth arguing over at this point. It’s my opinion Kiffin was very interested in the job and at one point intended to take the job. In fact, I’ll go so far as to say I believe Kiffin very much intended to take the Auburn job as late as the Tuesday before the Egg Bowl on Thanksgiving. Then the emotional side of things kicked in and he had a change of heart. I think the quotes he’s given national people as well as the Los Angeles Times supports that theory, but again, it really doesn’t mater anymore. Auburn people are still worked up over it, however, because they think people like me were arguing that Ole Miss is a better job than Auburn. For the record, I never said that and don’t think it today. This will piss Ole Miss people off, but I believe if you polled 100 Division I football coaches and told them they could either have the Ole Miss job or the Auburn job, more than 70 would pick Auburn. That’s just reality. My argument last fall was Kiffin was a bad fit for Auburn. And he was and would have been. Auburn is different from Ole Miss. I didn’t say better or worse. I said different. Auburn wants a coach who does the political thing — hobnobs with the boosters, kisses babies, goes to revivals, talks about the Auburn family, the whole thing. That’s not Kiffin. At all. Ole Miss embraces Kiffin’s eccentric nature. Auburn, in my opinion, wouldn’t have, certainly not to the degree the UM has. But back to the “better job” thing, since it’s what Auburn fans are still obsessed with. Again, Auburn is historically the better job. It has more tradition, more resources, a bigger fan base, everything. Auburn has played for two national titles in the past 20 years (I don’t feel like looking up the math) and should’ve played for another one in 2004. The Tigers have won multiple Heismans. Historically, it’s not really close, though I do think in the NIL era, Ole Miss and several other SEC programs have closed the gap considerably. However, and I said this repeatedly on podcasts and radio shows last fall, Kiffin is not a conventional coach, nor is he a conventional thinker. He wasn’t just going to look at the two jobs and take the “better” one. And I told several people, including friends on that beat, that Kiffin was the type to intend to take the job and then decide not to on a whim. People there — not all, but a lot — couldn’t fathom the idea that the decision would come down to more than just football. I think it did, and Kiffin has said as much in interviews. Kiffin had built something at Ole Miss and he’d changed his life in Oxford. Ole Miss had given him a chance when no one else — sans Arkansas, sort of — would. Then Ole Miss built its entire brand around Kiffin. Hell, his dog is the freaking mascot, for all intents and purposes (or intensive purposes, as another Ole Miss-affiliated journalist once said). That wasn’t going to happen at Auburn. His daughter had moved from California to Oxford and had announced her intentions to go to Ole Miss (she’s a freshman at the UM now). Much of his family had relocated here. So when the time came, conventional wisdom went out the window and he elected to stay. I also think there was at least one prominent Auburn booster who preferred Freeze. That last week got really weird and really public, and some 11 months later, a lot of people are very much set in their opinions of what did and didn’t happen. I’m not sure we’ll ever really know, and eventually, the story will lose all steam. But this week, I suspect, it’s going to be a talking point, so if that bothers you, you might want to log off social media and/or get your noise-canceling AirPods ready.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King (10) pump fakes as Ole Miss Rebels defensive linemen Jared Ivey (15) is in pursuit during the second half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

3. When Jared Ivey transferred to Ole Miss, all he really knew about the Rebels was related to offense. A year and a half later, he’s part of a Rebels defense that has been a bit of a pleasant surprise. Sure, the Rebels gave up more than 600 yards of offense against LSU, but they’ve put a lot of pride in the job they’ve done improving from week to week. “We don’t want to play shootout games,” Ivey said. The Rebels’ defense also entered the season with plenty questioning whether there was enough time to build chemistry, what with more than 20 new transfers on that side of the ball alone. “I think things mesh quicker when you can see guys play,” Ivey said. Ivey also discussed the second half of the season and more in a meeting with local reporters last week.

Quarterback Payton Thorne 1 throws a pass as the LSU Tigers take on the Auburn Tigers at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. (SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK)

4. Up next: Auburn. Here’s content from AuburnSports.com's Bryan Matthews. For the complete story, go here. Those guys do a great job covering the Tigers. Here’s Matthews: No. 22 LSU came into Saturday night’s game with the SEC’s worst defense allowing 445.7 yards per game. Auburn managed just 293 yards in a blowout 48-18 loss at Tiger Stadium. The struggles are even more amplified with AU having two weeks to prepare. “I felt really good about the plan,” said AU coach Hugh Freeze. “I felt like we had a chance to maybe get some long drives and keep our defense on the sideline. We just never found any consistency, so it's disappointing, for sure.” It was an inauspicious start with AU totaling -3 yards on its opening two possessions. Three running backs combined for 105 yards on 23 carries against a defense that had been giving up a league-worst 160.3 rushing yards per game. "It's rough. It's definitely frustrating,” said offensive lineman Kam Stutts. “Just got to make sure we're coming out focused, learn from it and do better in the future." Auburn’s passing game continued its struggles. Starting quarterback Payton Thorne was 12 of 23 for 102 yards. He also rushed for 27 yards on five carries. Backup Robby Ashford was 3 of 4 for 52 yards and one touchdown, and gained 19 yards on five carries. AU averaged just 5.7 yards per pass attempt and was 3 of 12 on third down. LSU, meanwhile, racked up 563 total yards of offense. "I felt like as a defense -- the effort wasn’t to our standard,” edge Elijah McAllister told AuburnSports.com's Henry Patton. "Obviously, we didn’t execute to our standard as well and there are some things as a whole, especially me, going into next week. I felt like we just didn’t play to our standards today as the score reflected." From the start, there was something off as Auburn let LSU march down the field in under two minutes on its first drive and allowed 216 yards and 17 points in the first quarter alone. Auburn never seemed to recover from that. "I think we started out very slow," said linebacker Eugene Asante. "It’s on a lot of people to get the defense up. We need to be more juiced and ready to play the game and more excited to play the game. This is a big game. We want to perform at the highest level. The effort level was low just to begin and it was fading in and out. It was very inconsistent tonight."

Missouri Tigers running back Cody Schrader (7) runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

5. It’s time for my weekly ranking of the SEC. 1. Georgia -- The Bulldogs were sleepy in Nashville, but Brock Bowers' status is the biggest issue moving forward. 2. Alabama -- The Crimson Tide flirted with disaster versus Arkansas but made the play on defense when it had to have it. 3. Ole Miss -- Well, here we go into a second half of the season that -- on paper -- doesn't look overly daunting. 4. LSU -- The Tigers' offense is so explosive, and there is reason to believe the defense is starting to figure a few things out. 5. Missouri -- The Tigers bounced back from a disappointing loss to LSU with a dominant effort at Kentucky. 6. Florida -- That win in Columbia, S.C., felt like a really big moment for Billy Napier's tenure with the Gators. 7. Tennessee -- The Volunteers' offense wasn't impressive, but Josh Heupel's team found a way to win differently. 8. Texas A&M -- Things are going to start to get salty in College Station here soon. This team is -- again -- underachieving. 9. Kentucky -- The Wildcats suddenly have some issues, both on and off the field. 10. South Carolina -- Frankly, this might be too high. The Gamecocks are fortunate to be in the East, at least in my opinion. 11. Arkansas -- The Hogs have now played LSU, Ole Miss and Alabama close and have nothing to show for it. Saturday's home date with Mississippi State feels like a litmus test of sorts for Sam Pittman's future. 12. Mississippi State -- The Bulldogs have a huge one this weekend in Fayetteville. A loss is just going to intensify the rhetoric coming out of Starkville. 13. Auburn -- Don't read this as an insult. The Tigers will be tough Saturday night, but that offense is anemic right now. 14. Vanderbilt -- Even if moral victories counted, the Commodores wouldn't reach bowl eligibility.

Washington Huskies wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk (2) celebrates scoring a touchdown against the Oregon Ducks during the first half at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

6. I could never have an Associated Press Top 25 ballot, not with my clear bias towards Ole Miss (as evidenced in Thought No. 2), but if I had a ballot today, mine would look like this: 1. Georgia 2. Michigan 3. Ohio State 4. Washington 5. Florida State 6. Oklahoma 7. Penn State 8. Texas 9. Alabama 10. North Carolina 11. Ole Miss 12. Oregon 13. Oregon State 14. Notre Dame 15. Duke 16. LSU 17. Missouri 18. USC 19. Florida 20. Iowa 21. Tennessee 22. Air Force 23. James Madison 24. Tulane 25. Louisville

Texas A&M Aggies guard Wade Taylor IV (4) speaks during the press conference before their opening round game of the NCAA tournament in Des Moines at Wells Fargo Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

7. I’m once again a preseason All-SEC basketball voter. Our ballots were due Friday. This is what mine looked like: PREDICTED ORDER OF FINISH 1. Tennessee 2. Texas A&M 3. Arkansas 4. Kentucky 5. Alabama 6. Florida 7. Auburn 8. Missouri 9. Ole Miss 10. Mississippi State 11. Vanderbilt 12. Georgia 13. LSU 14. South Carolina SEC Player of the Year: Wade Taylor, Texas A&M All-SEC Team 1. Wade Taylor, Texas A&M 2. Santiago Vescovi, Tennessee 3. Trevon Brazile, Arkansas 4. Riley Kugel, Florida 5. Grant Nelson, Alabama Notes: — I left Tolu Smith off my list and pushed Mississippi State down in my rankings based on the foot injury that is going to keep him out until at least January. He’s a top-three player in the league when healthy. — I assumed ineligibility for all players seeking waivers. That pushed Ole Miss down a spot or two. — I thought about Matt Murrell for All-SEC, but let’s be honest; as good as Matt has been at times, he hasn’t consistently proven that he’s an All-SEC guard. I won’t be surprised if that happens this season.

Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thomson speaks with the media during workouts before the start of the NLCS against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

8. The Major League Baseball playoffs are down to four teams. Here are my sure-to-go-laughingly wrong predictions: American League Championship Series: Houston Astros over Texas Rangers in 7 games National League Championship Series: Philadelphia Phillies over Arizona Diamondbacks in 6 games

Burton Webb authors Taste of the Place each week for 10 Weekend Thoughts.

9. It’s time to eat. Here’s our resident Parisian chef, Burton Webb, with Taste of the Place, Lesson 206 — Gratin Dauphinois. I love eating this dish. I love making this dish and then, eating this dish. I really love it when someone else makes this dish slightly different with mushrooms or caramelized onions (like from the previous lesson). Tidbit #1: You will need to par-cook the potatoes and let them cool down before slicing. So boil the potatoes in the morning while you are getting dressed for work and then place in the fridge once drained to cool down while you are at work. Tidbit #2: You will need a large round cake pan to cook the gratin in. Don’t use a springform because the liquid will leak out. Also, place a piece of cut parchment paper on the bottom of the dish. Tidbit #3: For the oven setting, crank it to 425°F, this way you will get a good crust over the top before cooking the inside of the dish. Things you will need: 4 people Preparation time - 20 minutes Cooking time - 25 minutes Resting time - 1 hour Glass of Chardonnay Utensils needed: Work surface and chef’s knife Digital scale Stovetop and oven Fridge Strainer Round baking dish Mixing bowl Whisk Parchment paper Ingredients needed: 750 Grams potatoes (skinned) 2 Garlic cloves smashed 500 Grams of whole milk 250 Grams of heavy cream 3 Eggs 50 Grams butter Salt, pepper, and nutmeg Mise en Plac Step 1: Cook your skinned potatoes in water with the smashed garlic cloves and a spoonful of salt for 10 minutes in slightly boiling water. Step 1.2: Drain and place in a mixing bowl and place in the fridge to cool down. Step 2: Place the piece of parchment paper in the bottom of the baking dish and set the oven to 425°F. Begin to slice the potatoes in rounds about ¼ of a pinky finger in thickness. Step 3: Slice the butter into slices and then place 1/3rd of the quantity on top of the parchment paper. Create a spiral of ½ of the potatoes in the baking dish. Add the 2nd-3rd of the butter → continue with the rest of the potatoes followed by the last of the butter on top. Step 3.1: Add the rest of the ingredients into the mixing bowl and whisk to combine. Season with salt and pepper. Slowly pour the egg mixture over the potatoes and place in the oven to bake. Final Step 4: Once the mixture has crusted on top, take it from the oven and let cool for about 5 minutes before digging in. Serve up with one of your favorite fall dishes and you are good to go. From the Mississippian in Paris, Bon Appétit!

Duke Blue Devils head coach Mike Elko before the first half of the game against North Carolina State Wolfpack at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5J4oCZbSBzb3JyeSBidXQgSeKAmW0gaW4gdGVhcnMgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzhMeGNQZWdXdGwiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS84THhj UGVnV3RsPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IExPUkFMSUUgKEBMaWZlSXNHb29kX0xK VCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9MaWZlSXNHb29kX0xK VC9zdGF0dXMvMTcxMzMwODc4OTUzNTg3OTU1ND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDE0LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlw dCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lk Z2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9k aXY+Cgo=