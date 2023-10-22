News More News
McCready: 10 Weekend Thoughts, presented by Sego Wealth Management

Neal McCready • RebelGrove
Publisher

Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin (right) talks with his son Knox before a game against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
1. Lane Kiffin had heard all about Pete Golding’s interview with Nick Saban.

The legend goes that Golding, then the defensive coordinator at UTSA, was summoned to Tuscaloosa to interview for the vacancy at Alabama. Golding, per accounts, wowed Saban with an X-and-O performance for the ages, landing the Crimson Tide gig in the process.

Years later, Kiffin finally landed Golding for his Ole Miss staff. Seven games into Golding’s first season in Oxford, Kiffin is impressed.

The defense, Kiffin said, has “played a couple of the best defensive games since we’ve been here, and in a long time, really.

