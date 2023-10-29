Retiring soon? How long should you wait to take social security? What accounts should you pull from first? Already retired? Should you consider ROTH Conversions? These are some of the questions that can only be answered with a personalized retirement income plan. Andrew Sego with Sego Wealth Management specializes in helping folks just like you come up with their retirement gameplan. Whether you meet at his office in Collierville or prefer Zoom from anywhere, schedule a free discovery meeting and see what they can do for you. www.rebelsretire.com. Stress out about the Rebels, not your money. www.rebelsretire.com

1. Ole Miss defeated Vanderbilt Saturday night, 33-7, to improve to 7-1 overall and 4-1 in the Southeastern Conference. Afterwards, there was no raucous celebration. Sure, there was some lighthearted commentary about the dunking exhibition on the sidelines, one made possible by the last-minute addition of an eight-foot basketball goal that served as a prop for touchdown celebrations. Otherwise, however, most of the conversation was about cleaning up some red-zone issues and refining some areas of the passing game. “I just worry about each week,” Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said. “I think it’s a good thing that we have a standard around here that, as you can probably tell, that hey, we won an SEC game by 26 points against a team that — no disrespect; they beat us a couple of times in the years before we got here and beat Florida last year —and we’re still kind of disappointed in a lot of areas, that’s a good standard to have.” Jaxson Dart was 19-for-28 passing passing, good for 240 yards, one touchdown and one interception. The Rebels’ offense got off to a fast start, jumping out to a 26-0 lead before letting the foot off the gas in the second half. Dart, who has emerged as the clear leader of this team, said the second-half slog started with him, saying he didn’t execute to his standards. The word “standard” is one that’s turned into a key part of the nomenclature around the Rebels’ program. “It’s why we all came here,” Dart said. “The standard is to do everything we can to go 1-0 each and every week and live in the moment and not get too far ahead of ourselves and stay consistent each and every week and have the same mindset.” Ole Miss is now 25-9 over the past two-plus seasons. Georgia and Alabama are the SEC’s two elite programs; that can’t be debated. However, Ole Miss can make a strong case for No. 3 in the league since the start of the 2021 season. This season, the Rebels appear better poised to build off that success. The defense is much improved under first-year defensive coordinator Pete Golding, who came to Oxford after a long stint at Alabama. “He’s a pro coach,” said Ole Miss safety Trey Washington, who recorded a pair of interceptions Saturday. “He’s preparing us for the pros. He expects us to have a pro mindset every day when we come in and it’s just working with that type attitude. We’re all bought-in and taking advantage of the scheme.” And Ole Miss learned from last season, when the Rebels started 7-0 only to lose five of their last six games. This season, there’s a daily focus on staying in the moment, something that’s easier said than done. However, it appears Ole Miss is staying true to it. “I feel like just playing in this conference, in itself, is a tough thing to do, so I feel like each week, you only have so much time to prepare,” Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins said following his 124 yards and two-touchdown performance Saturday. “You don’t have time to sit and dwell on what you did the last game. It’s definitely tough. There are so many great teams in this conference and you just have to prepare the right way.” “Two years ago, we lost to Alabama and played really well after,” Kiffin said. “It seems to be that we’re doing the same thing this year and that says a lot about the players.”



2. The next two weeks will likely go a long way towards defining the 2023 season. Getting to 10-2 and into an access bowl is very much on the table as Ole Miss prepares for the final third of the season, a stretch that begins with Saturday’s home date with Texas A&M and includes a trip to No. 1 Georgia, a home game against Louisiana-Monroe and the Egg Bowl on Thanksgiving night at Mississippi State. If Ole Miss could win out, it would very much be in the College Football Playoff conversation, even if it didn’t represent the SEC West in the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta. The Rebels know it, but no one seems overwhelmed. “We brought in a lot of guys from the transfer portal,” Dart said. “I came in last year. Our focus when we came in was to win, to play on the biggest stage at the highest level against the best teams and to win those games. So, quite honestly, we’ve kind of had this vision from the offseason. I wouldn’t say we’re getting too far ahead of ourselves, but it’s definitely something we can feel good about. At the same time, it’s something where we can’t feel satisfied. We all have to to understand the big reason that we came here was to win the national championship.” This mindset didn’t develop organically. It was discussed openly in the offseason and throughout the summer. The Rebels insist they learned a lot last November, when losses to Arkansas and Mississippi State sent them to the Texas Bowl instead of a more glamorous postseason destination. The dispirited loss to Texas Tech in that contest left a bad taste in their collective mouths. “I think the emphasis in the offseason has made a difference this year,” Washington said. “It was more so culture-based this offseason and more focused on energy. We’re not complacent right now. We’re all focused on the next matchup and finishing.”

Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman McKinnley Jackson (3) celebrates a fumble by South Carolina Gamecocks during the second half at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-USA TODAY Sports

3. Up next: Texas A&M. The Aggies defeated South Carolina on Saturday afternoon, 30-17. Here’s a recap from my colleague at Rivals, Mark Passwaters, who covers Texas A&M for AggieYell.com: Texas A&M tends to win games that kick off at 11 a.m. central time. It doesn't mean they always do it convincingly. Max Johnson threw for 249 yards and a touchdown and the Aggie defense sacked Spencer Rattler four times as A&M (5-3, 3-2 SEC) dispensed with SEC East Rival South Carolina Saturday before more than 95,000 people at Kyle Field. The win snaps a two-game losing streak for the Aggies, while South Carolina falls to 2-6 (1-4 SEC). A&M came into the game as 17-point favorites, but also looked like they weren't awake in the first quarter. The Aggies' first two drives were disasters, with Johnson getting sacked three times and punter Nik Constantinou shanking a pair of punts, giving South Carolina prime field position. The Gamecocks took advantage on their second possession, when Dakereon Joyner scored out of the wildcat formation on 4th and goal from the Aggie 1 to go up 7-0. "Offense, we got sluggish and then we got hot in the 2nd quarter," coach Jimbo Fisher said. The Aggies got hot on offense after starting to bring the heat on defense, forcing South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler (20-33, 176 yards, 1 TD) into an intentional grounding call and a 14-yard loss to start their first drive of the second quarter. A&M forced a quick 3 and out and took over at their own 45. A 15-yard reception by Evan Stewart (6 catches 55 yards) and a 15-yard personal foul moved the Aggies into the red zone, and running back Rueben Owens scored from 14 yards out 3 plays later. The Aggies forced a second 3 and out, and another intentional grounding call, on South Carolina's next possession and took over at the Gamecocks' 48. They would move the ball those 48 yards in 10 plays, with Ainias Smith's 26-yard catch being the key play. Amari Daniels (13 carries, 68 yards, 1 TD) scored from a yard out that gave A&M a lead they would relinquish. After yet another intentional grounding call and a sack short-circuited another South Carolina drive in a hurry, Fisher called a time out with 1:12 left in the half to give A&M time to score again. It paid off, as a fair catch interference call put A&M at the South Carolina 42 with 1:05 left, and Johnson immediately found Smith (7 catches, 118 yards, 1 TD) deep down the right sideline. Smith artfully evaded several Gamecocks on his way to the end zone, giving him his first receiving touchdown of the year. "I'm blessed, for sure. Feels good (to score)," Smith said. A&M and South Carolina traded field goals to start the third quarter, then the Aggies went on a 13-play, 86-yard drive that appeared to end in a touchdown on a brilliant catch by tight end Max Wright, who dragged his foot as he went out of the side of the end zone. It was called incomplete on the field, a ruling that was upheld by video review -- much to the disdain of Wright's teammates. "Tud, tud, big tud," Smith said. "When I was going out on the field, I said that's a tud. Then they stopped the game or whatever to review it. I looked up again. I said but that is a tud. And then we had to go back out there. I said, but that's a tud, bro." The Aggies settled for a short field goal by Randy Bond to push their lead to 24-10, but the Gamecocks would not go away. South Carolina scored on the first play of the fourth quarter to cut the Aggie lead to 24-17, but A&M responded right back. Wideout Jahdae Walker had his only catch of the day to start the drive, but it was a big one: a 26-yard catch and run down the sideline to push the Aggies into South Carolina territory. Daniels broke off a 29-yard run two plays later, allowing Bond to convert another chip shot field goal to put A&M up by two scores. South Carolina made a costly blunder on their next drive that helped push the game out of reach. On 4th and 2 on their own 35, the Gamecocks attempted to snap the ball quickly to catch the Aggies unprepared, but the snap was low, Rattler fumbled it and was swarmed by the Aggies at the South Carolina 33. Bond would hit a 52-yard field goal to end that drive, giving the Aggies their final margin of victory. Fisher said the Aggies were a long way from playing a perfect game, but it was rewarding to get back into the win column before a big matchup with Ole Miss next weekend. "Just making that one or two plays, the inches you're talking about all the time, being able to do it (was good). It was good to do it here," he said.

Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Malaki Starks (24), Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Warren Brinson (97) and teammates celebrate after they beat the Florida Gators at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

4. It’s time for my weekly ranking of the SEC. 1. Georgia -- When the Bulldogs are interested, they're terrifying. 2. Alabama -- Can the Tide score enough to get past LSU? It's going to be a weird feeling for Ole Miss fans to cheer that hard for the Tigers. 3. Ole Miss -- The Rebels have it all in front of them these next two weeks. 4. LSU -- Can Jayden Daniels and Co. light up a talented Alabama defense or will the Tigers absorb a third loss? 5. Missouri -- The Tigers get their big shot this weekend in Athens. 6. Tennessee -- The Vols bounced back from disappointment with a nice performance in Lexington. 7. Texas A&M -- The Aggies probably need to beat Ole Miss or LSU down the stretch to quieten the Jimbo Fisher speculation. 8. Florida -- The Gators were completely overmatched in Jacksonville, a sobering reminder that they're a million miles from real contention. 9. Kentucky -- It's fast becoming a disappointing season in Lexington, the first for Mark Stoops in quite a while. 10. South Carolina -- Spencer Rattler deserves better. 11. Auburn -- The Tigers should abandon the rotating quarterback thing. It's stupid. 12. Mississippi State -- The Bulldogs simply don't have enough offense to beat teams with a pulse. 13. Arkansas -- The Hogs beat the nation's No. 3-ranked team in front of a sellout crowd Saturday in Fayetteville -- in basketball. 14. Vanderbilt -- The Commodores' all-white uniforms were very sharp. Kudos to the designer. Just outstanding.

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning thanks Oregon fans after defeating the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Creveling-USA TODAY Sports

5. I don’t have an Associated Press Top 25 ballot. If I did, however, mine would look like this today: 1. Georgia 2. Michigan 3. Ohio State 4. Washington 5. Florida State 6. Oregon 7. Texas 8. Alabama 9. Ole Miss 10. Penn State 11. Oklahoma 12. LSU 13. Notre Dame 14. Missouri 15. Louisville 16. Air Force 17. Tennessee 18. Oregon State 19. Utah 20. Kansas 21. Tulane 22. UCLA 23. James Madison 24. USC 25. Liberty

6. Ole Miss will play host to an exhibition game Monday at 7 p.m. versus Tusculum. One week later, the Rebels will open the season against Alabama State. Ole Miss coach Chris Beard said the Rebels are still in “an open competition” in practice, adding he doesn’t know who will start on Monday. “We’re a team right now where we practice every day and the stat sheet is rolling and guys are going to get what they earn,” Beard said. Beard said his first team put a lot of time into relationship-building this past summer and continue to do that every day, knowing they are going to play teams that have had more time together than the Rebels have. “The next step is how connected are we going to be when adversity hits,” Beard said. “We had some adversity in our closed-door scrimmage (versus Houston in Baton Rouge earlier this month), which every game is going to bring you. I thought for the most part we kind of fought through. We look like a team that kind of sticks together. It’s still early, but that’s our hope.” Beard said this looks to be a versatile team that can play in different ways, though the Rebels are still working on consistency on the practice floor, both as a team and as individuals. “In my mind, that’s discipline,” Beard said. “When we get to that next level of consistency and discipline, and we’re just doing the right things time after time, I think our team can be a very difficult team to play against this year.”

7. Jaylen Murray is making the cultural transition from the Bronx to Oxford. The former St. Peter’s guard made 14 starts in two seasons before transferring to Ole Miss. “It’s kind of different in Mississippi but I like the people,” Murray said. “It’s just the way it’s kind of slow but I like this place. I like the people out here. I like the places you can go eat and stuff like that. It’s good for me. I like it.” Murray, who averaged 8.9 points per game last season, said the decision to come to Ole Miss, cultural changes and all, was an easy one. “When I first got the contact from Coach Beard, I just felt the respect they had for me,” Murray said. “I have a lot of respect for him. Through the years, I’d seen him coach at different places and I’d seen him win, so I knew me coming here would be a great opportunity.”

Ole Miss Rebels guard TJ Caldwell (2) dribbles the ball against the Florida Gators during the first half at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

8. TJ Caldwell played in 31 games for Ole Miss last season, starting seven. He played on the point a good bit due to injuries, but this season, he’s expecting to play much more off the ball, a position he’s more comfortable with. “Last year, as a freshman, I think I had a pretty big role,” Caldwell said. “This year, I think I’ll have a bigger role, to myself and to the team. Being a sophomore now, I have a better feel for the game. “The transition from high school to college is real different, just the pace and everything out there. I feel like I’m real comfortable right now.” Caldwell is one of just five returnees from last season’s team. With all the new faces and a new coaching staff, building team chemistry was and is critical. Caldwell said he believes this team has already developed bonds that will show on the floor. “This team kind of gelled together fast, as soon as everybody got here,” Caldwell said. “The whole team got together and had a bunch of team stuff we had to do. We just kind of gelled.” Caldwell was asked about playing for Beard, a demanding practice coach who has had tremendous success at every previous stop. “It’s hard and easy playing for Coach Beard. It’s easy because all he wants to do is win, so it’s effort and all of that. It’s hard because winning is hard, obviously. You have to do all these things at all times.”

Burton Webb authors Taste of the Place each week for 10 Weekend Thoughts.

9. It’s time to eat. Here’s our resident Parisian chef, Burton Webb, with Taste of the Place, Lesson 208 — Bread Starter Part-1. How do you make good bread? You need a starter that has a lot of flavor, that is it. This will be a 2-part lesson with the 2nd coming in a few weeks to get you ready for the holiday season. Tidbit #1: Just like yourself, to grow and get bigger/stronger, you need to eat. This is how you create your great starter. Tidbit #2: You need to use whole-grain flour. It is a more nutrient-rich flour which means - flavor. Tidbit #3: We will periodically keep the mixture out at room temperature and also in the fridge. The balance for fermentation and bacteria growth happens better near warmer temperatures, i.e. not the fridge. Tidbit #4: Use local honey that you can get from your local market, and if possible apples as well. It will actually help your immune system. Crazy right? Tidbit #5: Lastly, once you get to day 4 let’s say you don’t use the mixture. It can sit in the fridge sealed with plastic wrap until you are ready. Yet, it will become very acidic. So the day before you are going to use it, take out the quantity that you need for the recipe and replace it with half the quantity in water and half the quantity in flour. Utensils needed: Work Surface Digital scale Mixing bowl Whisk Plastic Wrap Fridge Ingredients needed: 1 Kg Whole wheat flour 100 Grams honey 100 Grams of apple juice bio Hot/warm water 500 Grams of regular flour Mise en Plac Step 1: In your mixing bowl add 300 grams of the flour along with honey, apple juice, and 150 grams of hot water. Whisk and let sit with plastic wrap for 1 day in a warm place Step 2: For the 2nd day, add 300 grams of flour and 300 grams of warm water to the mixing bowl. Mix and let sit for 15 hours in a slightly warm place with plastic wrap on top and then the rest of the 24-hour period in the fridge. Step 3: For the 3rd day, add the rest of the whole grain flour and 400 grams of warm water. Mix and let sit in a slightly warm place for 15 hours and then rest in the fridge for the 24-hour period in the fridge. Final Step 4: Place 1.5 kilos of your mixture in your bowl in the 2nd bowl. You can now reserve your mother dough in a glass jar in the fridge. With the other .5 kilo of leaven, you must add 1 kilo of regular flour and 500 grams of warm water. Then you are good to go. From the Mississippian in Paris, Bon Appétit!

Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz enters Kinnick Stadium before a game against the Minnesota Gophers. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

