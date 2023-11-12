Retiring soon? How long should you wait to take social security? What accounts should you pull from first? Already retired? Should you consider ROTH Conversions? These are some of the questions that can only be answered with a personalized retirement income plan. Andrew Sego with Sego Wealth Management specializes in helping folks just like you come up with their retirement gameplan. Whether you meet at his office in Collierville or prefer Zoom from anywhere, schedule a free discovery meeting and see what they can do for you. www.rebelsretire.com. Stress out about the Rebels, not your money. www.rebelsretire.com

1. Ole Miss was blown out at Georgia on Saturday night, 52-17. It was a barometer game of sorts. The Rebels, now 8-2 overall and 5-1 in the Southeastern Conference, should win out and finish its season in a New Year’s Six access bowl or in Orlando in the Citrus Bowl. By any objective measure, that’s a success. However, as I wrote Saturday night, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin wants more. And in case there was any doubt as to what more looked like, he saw it Saturday night in Athens. Ole Miss played the nation’s best team at their place, at night, and got their A-game. The Bulldogs were engaged, motivated and eager to show anyone and everyone that they’re not complacent and they’re not satisfied with two consecutive national championships. No, Georgia wants three in a row. The Bulldogs want to be a dynasty, and if they play like they did Saturday night against Ole Miss, they’ll capture another title. As for Ole Miss, Saturday’s loss marked the end of the Rebels’ quest for a spot in the four-team College Football Playoff. That, Kiffin said afterwards, was not on his mind. "That was not a playoff looking team that we put out there today," Kiffin said. "So, the last thing I'm worried about is knocking us out of the playoffs. We don't deserve to be in the playoffs, or a conversation about it.” Next season, college football will shift to a 12-team format. If this year were next year, Ole Miss would very much be in that conversation as it enters the final two games. However, the Rebels now know, without a shadow of a doubt, they must dramatically improve the roster to get from where they are today (at the top of the second level of SEC teams) to the elite level occupied only Alabama and Georgia. Georgia dominated Ole Miss in the trenches all night Saturday. David Eckert, who covers the Rebels for the Clarion-Ledger, cited Pro Football Focus in a Sunday morning tweet on X. PFF credited the Ole Miss defensive with one pressure at Georgia. It belonged to Isaac Ukwu. “Expected the Bulldogs to win in the trenches, but that is next-level dominance,” Eckert wrote on the social media platform. He’s right, and for Ole Miss moving forward, addressing that gap must become Priority One.

2. After Saturday’s loss, wide receiver Dayton Wade addressed the media. That video is linked below

3. Safety Trey Washington, who has become a spokesperson of sorts — as has Wade, actually — for the Rebels’ team, also spoke to the media. Ole Miss’ defense gave up 611 yards of total offense on 61 plays Saturday night. That video is linked below.

4. Let’s put this season in context. Ole Miss has 28 — twenty-eight! — transfer players on its two-deep that was released last Monday. That’s an incredible number. That the Rebels have done that well identifying players from the portal — many programs have struggled mightily in that regard — is a borderline miracle. Further, the Rebels have been perfect in close games this season. Tulane was a yard away from a first down in Ole Miss territory in the fourth quarter back in September. The Rebels pulled away and won fairly big, but the Green Wave were on the doorstep of making that game interesting. LSU had the ball in the air with a chance to win on the final play in Oxford. Arkansas led Ole Miss by three points in the fourth quarter before the Rebels dominated the game’s final 12 minutes. Texas A&M set up for a game-tying field goal on the final play of the game only to see Zxavian Harris block it. So, yes, a 10-2 finish this season should be cause for celebration. It could’ve easily gone down a tick or two. Assuming wins over ULM and Mississippi State, frankly, I think it’s safe to say this team maximized its potential. It’s all a fan base can realistically ask for. Can Ole Miss be more than that? Sure, I suppose, but I think it’s unfair to move the bar. Ten wins in one season is a monumental accomplishment at Ole Miss, and Kiffin is on the cusp of doing it twice in three years. To get to the next level is going to require even more NIL dollars, even more efficiency and — frankly — some outside luck. The path for Ole Miss, in my opinion, is maximizing potential inside the Rebels’ program and taking advantage of elite programs when everything isn’t clicking. If the programs like Alabama, Georgia and LSU are at full strength, Ole Miss is likely going to be outmanned most of the time.

5. There’s going to be some talk this week about whether Missouri has passed Ole Miss in the CFP pecking order for a New Year’s Six bowl bid. The Tigers are 8-2 overall and 4-2 in the SEC with games against Florida and at Arkansas left on their docket. There’s some recency bias in the opinion that the Tigers have passed the Rebels, though it could come to fruition when the CFP rankings are updated Tuesday. Missouri lost by nine last Saturday at Georgia and then whipped Tennessee this past Saturday in Columbia. The Tigers lost at home to LSU earlier this season and Ole Miss, of course, beat LSU in Oxford. It’s possible both Ole Miss and Missouri could earn access bowl invites, even in a scenario where the SEC Championship Game loser (Alabama or Georgia) grabs one while the winner advances to the CFP. Regardless, Ole Miss’ bowl floor is the Citrus Bowl in Orlando versus a Big Ten foe if the Rebels get to 10-2. Anything less than that at this point would constitute a major disappointment.

6. Jimbo Fisher was fired Sunday morning at Texas A&M. He will receive more than $76 million in buyout monies over the term of the deal, including a major payment within the next 30 days. By the time Texas A&M pays off Fisher’s entire staff, it will cost the school some $100 million. Who’s next? The name I heard most Sunday morning was Oregon’s Dan Lanning, a former Georgia assistant who is often listed as the most likely successor to Nick Saban if and when the legendary coach ever steps away at Alabama. Yahoo’s Ross Dellenger, who is excellent at what he does, lists Kiffin as a candidate. Kiffin, Dellenger wrote, "brings with him a reputation as one of the nation’s best play-callers and he’s been one of the more aggressive coaches with the transfer portal, landing key commitments to fill holes. Kiffin is due to make nearly $9 million in salary next season. Kiffin’s buyout for leaving is steep, but particulars are not clear as the contract — believed to be at least six years in length — is under the umbrella of the school’s private foundation. If the buyout is even half of his remaining compensation, the price tag will be in the $20 million range.” UTSA’s Jeff Traylor and Duke’s Mike Elko, among others, will also draw heavy mention. Kiffin, presumably, will be asked about the Texas A&M opening after Dellenger and another national journalist, Pete Thamel, connected him to the Aggies’ job on Sunday. How he responds a year after rumors tying him to the Auburn job a year ago rankled Ole Miss supporters will be interesting. I’ll say this: I don’t see Kiffin as a fit at Texas A&M. I understand why his name would be linked to the gig, but I’d bet on Lanning before I’d bet on Kiffin there. Fisher likely won’t be the only SEC casualty this month. Multiple sources believe Arkansas will move on from Sam Pittman after this season. The Razorbacks lost to Auburn Saturday in Fayetteville, 48-10, dropping to 3-7 overall and 1-6 in the SEC. Arkansas entertains FIU Saturday night before finishing the season at home against Missouri. Mississippi State also seems set on moving on from first-year coach Zach Arnett. The Bulldogs were whipped in College Station, 51-10, Saturday, dropping to 4-6 overall and 1-6 in the SEC. Mississippi State plays host to Southern Miss on Saturday before playing host to Ole Miss on Thanksgiving night. The rumor mill was mentioning UCF’s Gus Malzahn and UNLV’s Barry Odom as potential candidates at Arkansas, but neither of those names really pass the smell test. Instead, those feel like easy names to bring up due to connections to the state and/or program. The names I’ve heard linked to Mississippi State most often are Tulane’s Willie Fritz (makes some sense) and Troy’s Jon Sumrall (I’d be surprised), but again, it’s early. November is always intriguing. This month won’t be any different.

7. Up next: ULM. The Warhawks are 2-8 after a 45-14 home loss to Troy Saturday. Since beating Army in the season opener and Lamar a week later, ULM has gone winless, losing to Texas A&M, Appalachian State, South Alabama, Texas State, Georgia State, Arkansas State, Southern Miss and Troy. The Warhawks finish the season on Nov. 25 against Louisiana-Lafayette in Monroe. There’s nothing to say about this game. Not to be disrespectful, but the Warhawks are awful. Ole Miss would be wise to give injured players, including quarterback Jaxson Dart and offensive tackle Jayden Williams, the day off and try to get them ready for the Egg Bowl in Starkville.

7b. It’s time for my weekly ranking of the SEC. 1. Georgia — When the Bulldogs play like they did Saturday, they’re unstoppable. 2. Alabama — The Tide has looked like a legitimate title contender two weeks in a row. 3. Missouri — The Tigers’ offense is fun to watch and the defense showed up with a vengeance Saturday against Tennessee. 4. Ole Miss — The Rebels just have to take care of business now. Ten wins would be a major accomplishment. 5. LSU — I think Jayden Daniels deserves the Heisman. 6. Tennessee- The Vols got hammered by Mizzou. Next up: Georgia. Have fun. 7. Texas A&M — The Aggies are bowl-eligible and fired Jimbo. Silly season is here. 8. Auburn — The Tigers are playing pretty well the last few weeks, destroying bad teams. 9. South Carolina — There’s a path to a bowl game and a decent season for the Gamecocks. 10. Kentucky — Saturday was ugly, making one wonder if Mark Stoops might look around a bit. 11. Florida — The Gators played respectably in Baton Rouge, but it’s just another loss. 12. Mississippi State — The Bulldogs will be fortunate to hold off USM Saturday. 13. Arkansas — Some 72,000 showed up for Saturday’s nightmare. There’s no way Pittman survives it. 14. Vanderbilt — There’s nothing to say.

7c. I don’t have an Associated Press Top 25 ballot, but if I did, mine would look like this today: 1. Georgia 2. Michigan 3. Ohio State 4. Washington 5. Florida State 6. Texas 7. Alabama 8. Oregon 9. Louisville 10. Missouri 11. Oregon State 12. Ole Miss 13. Penn State 14. Oklahoma 15. LSU 16. James Madison 17. Tulane 18. Utah 19. Arizona 20. Tennessee 21. North Carolina 22. Notre Dame 23. Kansas State 24. Liberty 25. Iowa

8. Ole Miss entertains Detroit-Mercy Tuesday night at 7 at the Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. On Friday night, the Rebels (2-0) play what coach Chris Beard is calling the “first annual” Tad Pad Game. Tipoff against Sam Houston State is set for 8 p.m. in Tad Smith Coliseum. It should be interesting to travel back in time to see a game at Tad Smith, an arena that had long since seen its best day when Ole Miss moved to the Pavilion in January 2016. The building opened in 1965 and was renamed in March 1972. Recently, Beard hosted one of his “Fireside Chats” with former Ole Miss coach Andy Kennedy and invited Kennedy and UAB to compete in a future throwback game at Tad Pad. Kennedy appeared to accept, though nothing official has been announced.

Burton Webb authors Taste of the Place each week for 10 Weekend Thoughts.

9. It’s time to eat. Here’s our resident Parisian chef, Burton Webb, with Taste of the Place, Lesson 210 — Homemade Granola. Simple things are usually the best. When I was in Nashville I used to frequently stop by a coffee shop to get an iced coffee and a yogurt parfait. Call me what you will yet, the homemade granola that I had in that thing was mind-blowing good. Tidbit #1: The trick to making granola is that you have to cook it 2 times back to back. The reason, is you have to add the dried fruits for the second cooking or they will burn. Simple enough. Tidbit #2: For any granola, you can substitute what you like the most, say cashews instead of almonds. The choice is yours. Also once you find what you like, double the recipe. The shelf life for the granola is 4 weeks. Things you will need: 6-8 people Preparation time - 5 minutes Cooking time - 30 minutes Tea (not sweet tea) Utensils needed: Work surface Digital scale and measuring cups Mixing bowl Whisk Parchment paper-lined baking tray Oven Ingredients needed: 1 Spoonful of vegetable oil 65 g maple syrup 65 g orange juice 1 Spoonful honey 1 tsp vanilla extract ¼ tsp dried ginger 25 g pumpkin seeds 25 g sunflower seeds 2 tbsp pine nuts 50 grams of cashews and almonds 150 grams oats 50 grams dried berries (raisins, apricots, etc) 1 handful coconut flakes (optional) Mise en Plac Step 1: Turn your oven to 350°F. Then add your oil, maple syrup, juice, honey, vanilla, and ginger to your mixing bowl. Whisk. Step 1.2: Place the nuts and oats in the bowl and mix until thoroughly combined. Pour onto your parchment-lined baking sheet. Place in the oven to cook for 15 minutes. Step 2: Pull the baking tray from the oven and add the remaining ingredients. Mix using the two spoons to incorporate the fruits and coconut. At this point push everything to form a single-layer block on the baking tray. Step 2.1: Put back in the oven for another 15-20 minutes, until the oats begin to change color to a roasted color. Final Step 3: Take from the oven and let cool to room temperature. Put over your favorite yogurt with a drizzle of honey and you are in Heaven. From the Mississippian in Paris, Bon Appétit!