1. Ole Miss is going all-in on 2024. Over the past few weeks, that’s become obvious. Almost every meaningful contributor to this season’s 10-2 mark is returning, thanks to The Grove Collective and a belief that next season’s team can do something special. Over the past few days, the Rebels have rebuilt their defense with battle-tested defenders from Southeastern Conference programs. Christopher Paul Jr., Princely Umanmielen, Tyler Baron, Tamarion McDonald and Key Lawrence have all committed to Ole Miss. The Rebels appear to be the leader for Walter Nolen. It’s an incredible haul. I give Ole Miss a ton of credit. They went to Athens, Ga., in November and got manhandled up front. They could have pretended it was a one-off, said it just wasn’t their night, whatever. Instead, they faced it head-on. Lane Kiffin admitted this Ole Miss team wasn’t a playoff-caliber team. It was a good team, but not a great one. To get great, Ole Miss had to get better in the trenches. That appears to be happening. Next season, college football will shift to a 12-team playoff. Had there been one this year, Ole Miss would’ve made it. But let’s be honest, this team would have no real chance of advancing deep into said playoff and no chance of winning a national title. The rebuild isn’t done. Ole Miss still wants to add another wide receiver, another running back (though Ulysses Bentley IV could still opt to return and erase that need) and there is a lot of work to be done on the offensive line. But make no mistake. Kiffin and Ole Miss are pushing all of their chips to the middle of the 2024 table. They’re eyeing the playoff, and not just making it. Can Ole Miss be a title contender? That’s not for me to say. What is obvious, however, is the belief inside the Manning Center is the pieces are almost in place to pursue a title run next fall.

2. Let’s address the elephant in the room. While Ole Miss is rising, Florida is falling, so that means Lane Kiffin is Gainesville-bound, right? As Lee Corso says, not so fast, my friends. Listen, in the 1970s, 80s, 90s, 2000s and the 2010s, Florida was a better job than Ole Miss. Resources, facilities, everything. Florida just had more. However, we’re in a very new era in college football, and I’m no longer certain that applies. It’s all about NIL/pay-for-play and buy-in right now, and there aren’t many programs better at that than Ole Miss these days. Florida is experiencing an exodus of players leaving the program. The school reportedly has had issues getting its NIL program moving. That is a major problem. Here’s the thing, and it’s something older fans and traditional media have a difficult time with: What happened prior to 2020 doesn’t matter anymore. It’s history. Literally. Yes, there are power programs from the 2010s that remain power programs today, but every one of them have adapted to the pay-for-play era. However, just because a program won in the past doesn’t mean it will win now. And just because a program didn’t win in the past doesn’t mean it won’t win now. It’s all about NIL/pay-for-play, how it works the transfer portal, fan buy-in and adaptability. The people that think Ole Miss and Missouri, for example, are just flashes in the pan aren’t being honest with themselves. Is it a guarantee Ole Miss and Missouri, for example, keep winning? No, of course not. It’s a one-year-at-a-time, team-building model that requires constant upkeep. But Ole Miss’ success over the past three years isn’t a fluke. It’s a result of adaptability. And that adaptability might very well change the way Kiffin and other coaches evaluate jobs moving forward.

3. Speaking of elephants in the room, both Jared Ivey and Jordan Watkins addressed them Friday, admitting NIL played a role in their decisions to return to Ole Miss in 2024. Ivey said he left some things on the table and needed to improve on some areas of his game. He said it was a “tough decision,” but the return of some other veterans “to really go make a run was something I wanted to be a part of.” Ivey said “running it back with the guys” was more important than NIL. “Obviously, it’s on your mind,” Watkins said. “This being my last year, I wanted to make sure I was taken care of. But I’m not a selfish guy, at the same time. The Grove Collective has done a really good job to manage and bring guys back and I’m glad to be able to have them in my corner and to help us to win football games. Everybody says this is a new era in college football, so they’ve done a good job taking care of us.”

4. Of course, NIL isn’t the only reason both players are going to be back in Ole Miss uniforms in 2024. “Something big and historic is brewing here,” Ivey said. “I wanted to be a part of it.” Ivey said he knows Ole Miss has “some studs coming back and we’re trying to put some things together. It does look good. …I’m super excited to go attack next year with these guys.” Ivey said a win over Penn State in Atlanta can serve as a catapult into 2024. “It’s also humbling to know how close you were to the really big stage,” Ivey said. “I think we’ll really use this game as fuel to come back and go ever harder this offseason to close the gap.” Watkins said he feels the Rebels “have a really good shot to make a run at it next year,” adding that it was something players talked about after the season as they were making their individual decisions. “It’s really cool to see all of us on the same page and adding some additions from the transfer portal as well,” Watkins said. “That’s been good for us. We’re really excited.” JJ Pegues said he felt Ole Miss has a “chance to go all the way next year,” adding that he believes that’s a feeling that is shared by the entire roster. “There’s a different vibe going on in practice, knowing that guys are coming back and guys are locked in,” Pegues said. “We know what kind of team we have.”

5. Ivey also talked about the relationship he’s built with Oxford native and fellow Ole Miss defensive lineman JJ Pegues, who is also staying home for another season. “He took me in when I got here and at the same time, he’s one of those guys that everybody gravitates towards and everybody just loves off the rip,” Ivey said. “We’ve grown closer and the (defensive line) room has as well, just grown closer and closer the past few years. I’m super excited to get back and go chase greatness next year with JJ.” Pegues said having Ivey back is having “another captain, another voice in the room.” “He’s a great player, but mostly, he’s a great guy,” Pegues said. “We know what we need done and we know the plan to get it.”

6. Speaking of 2024, Ole Miss couldn’t have asked for a better schedule. Literally, I’m not sure how it could be much more favorable. Ole Miss has two games — Two! — that one could argue are likely losses, and I’m not sure I’d go all-in on either of those predictions. The Rebels play at LSU, which is always a difficult assignment, and entertain Georgia, which has not lost a regular season game in three seasons. Ole Miss doesn’t play Alabama or Missouri. It does’t have some tricky trip to Auburn or Texas A&M. The Rebels travel to South Carolina, and while that could be an intimidating setting, Ole Miss will have a better, more experienced team. Ole Miss travels to Arkansas, but the Razorbacks’ program is in shambles right now, and by November, it could be apathy and/or chaos in Fayetteville. It’s a game Ole Miss should win, despite being historically horrible in Reynolds Razorback Stadium. And the Rebels travel to Florida. The Gators’ home-field intimidation ended years ago. Ole Miss gets Kentucky at home. The Wildcats are awful against SEC West foes on the road (yes, I know there are no divisions moving forward). Ole Miss gets Oklahoma at home and plays the Egg Bowl at home. The non-league slate is pretty cushy, unless you’re terrified of a trip to Wake Forest. Frankly, anything less than 10-2 would be underachieving and 11-1 doesn’t feel impossible. Either record, in all likelihood, would earn a playoff berth, and as mentioned in earlier thoughts, that’s the very obvious goal of the 2024 team and of Kiffin’s program moving forward.

7. Let’s check in on Penn State. Here’s an update from Dub Jellison at our Rivals affiliate, Happy Valley Insider: Another Nittany Lion has declared for the 2024 NFL Draft as starting right tackle Caedan Wallace made his decision known on Saturday afternoon in a statement posted to X. Wallace announced that he would be declaring for the draft, but will stay with the team through the Peach Bowl against Ole Miss on December 30th. The fifth-year senior has started for James Franklin since his redshirt freshman campaign in 2020, playing in a total of 46 games, including 39 starts after coming to Happy Valley as a four-star prospect in the 2019 recruiting class. Wallace joins the likes of Curtis Jacobs, Johnny Dixon, Theo Johnson, and Chop Robinson as Penn State's NFL Draft prospects to declare thus far, with more likely on the way. Like Johnson and Jacobs, Wallace will play his final game later this month in the Peach Bowl before leaving the program. Wallace's impending departure could now leave Penn State without its two starting tackles leading into 2024 as Olu Fashanu says he has yet to make a decision, but is likely to get picked early this spring should he declare as anticipated. One of those open spots in the starting lineup could very well be taken by recent transfer offensive lineman Alan Herron, who committed to Penn State less than a week ago. The Nittany Lions had an open practice Friday night. — Stacy Collins and Robb Smith were working with the linebackers while Anthony Poindexter continued to work with the safeties. -- James Franklin and newly acquired offensive coordinator, Andy Kotelnicki were working with the quarterbacks. They also ran drills with wide receivers later in practice. -- Coming off a 673 yard season, wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith was still at practice as wells as tight end, Tyler Warren. -- Running backs Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen continued to perfect their craft. All of the running backs were in attendance and working with the running back coach and now interim OC Ja’Juan Seider. -- No players besides Chop Robinson and Theo Johnson were seen missing. -- Most notable change in the rotations was tight end, as Khalil Dinkins is now taking reps right behind Tyler Warren.

8. Ole Miss improved to 10-0 Saturday night with a relatively easy win over California. By doing so, the Rebels remained as one of four unbeaten teams — joining Oklahoma, Houston and James Madison — in college basketball and matched last season’s win total with two games remaining — home versus Troy, in Biloxi versus Southern Miss — before Christmas. I don’t want to make too much of the non-conference slate, as it’s the SEC schedule that usually determines whether a team makes the NCAA Tournament or not, but this Ole Miss team is starting to pass the eye test. Brandon Murray made his Ole Miss debut Saturday. He adds another scorer, another body, another guy who can man the point and another solid defender to a rotation that is now solidly eight men deep. The Rebels can go very big on the front line or they can run a small lineup that essentially implements Jaemyn Brakefield at the 5. Defensively, the Rebels, especially when Moussa Cisse is in the lineup, are very switchable on defense. They guard the paint and the perimeter well, making opponents use clock to create looks. Offensively, Ole Miss is moving the ball well, making the extra pass and getting open looks. Matthew Murrell, who used to have to work so hard to create his own shot, is getting the ball in rhythm as a shooter much more often now. Brakefield is beginning to look comfortable in the offense and his shooting stroke has improved. Jaylen Murray is protecting the basketball better and his ability to both penetrate and knock down an open deep ball is a lot to defend against. And Allen Flanigan, who played on several very tough, gifted Auburn teams, has brought that experience to Oxford. His poise and toughness has begun to rub off on teammates. Ole Miss has made marked improvements in one month. Another month of that kind of jump and this team will be dangerous. That said, league play is coming. Losses are, too. How this team handles adversity will likely determine its destiny, but if you’re betting against Chris Beard at this point, that’s on you. In just six weeks or so, he’s shown why he’s very widely considered to be one of the top 5-10 coaches in all of college basketball.

9. It’s time to eat. Here’s our resident Parisian chef, Burton Webb, with Taste of the Place, Lesson Lesson 214 — Oven-Roasted Chicken Stuffed with Chopped Chestnuts and Mushrooms. Roasting a whole, deboned chicken is a delightful way to enjoy a flavorful and juicy meal. Elevate it by stuffing it with a mixture of chopped chestnuts and mushrooms for a rich and earthy taste. Tip #1: The easiest way to get a chicken deboned is to ask the butcher. This will save you from going about the process of breaking the backbone, just saying. If not, there are videos on YouTube that can assist with the process. Tip #2: Mix different mushrooms for this dish like buttons, shitakes, or oysters. The different types will lend to the pairing with the chestnuts. Tip #3: To keep a chicken moist, don’t overcook it, and cook it at the right temperature. 20 minutes per lb of deboned chicken is a good start to go by at a maximum of 375°F. Things you'll need: 4-6 servings Preparation time: 30 minutes Cooking time: 1 hour 30 minutes Resting time: 15 minutes Full-bodied Chardonnay Utensils needed: Work surface with a chef’s knife Roasting pan Kitchen twine Aluminum foil 2 Mini Mixing bowls Whisk Ingredients: For the Stuffed Chicken: 1 Whole chicken, deboned (approximately 4-5 pounds) 1 Cup chopped chestnuts 1 Cup mixed mushrooms, finely chopped 2 Tbsp olive oil 1 Tbsp chopped parsley Salt and pepper to taste For the Chicken Rub: 2 Tsp paprika 1 Tsp garlic powder 1Tsp onion powder 1 Tsp dried thyme For the Sauce: 1/4 cup butter at room temperature 1 Tbsp dried sage Flour Mise en Place: Step 1: Preheat the oven to 375°F and in a mixing bowl, add the chopped chestnuts and mushrooms, olive oil, parsley, salt, and pepper. Mix and set to the side. Step 1.2: Create the seasoning mix and then lay the chicken skin side down. Season with the rub mixture. Step 2: Spread the stuffing mixture evenly in the center of the chicken. Roll tightly by securing it with kitchen twine. Step 2.1: Place the rolled chicken in a roasting pan and roast the chicken for 1 hour. Add ¼ cup of water halfway through the cooking. Final: Step 3: Take the chicken from the roasting pan and place on your chopping board. Add a spoon or two of flour to the pan and whisk. Bring the mixture to a simmer on the stovetop. Add the butter, sage, and salt, and pepper at the end. Add some water if needed to thin out the mixture. Pour over your chicken with chicken dripping gravy. From the Mississippian in Paris, Bon Appétit!

10. I’ll get to some links, but first, a couple of things. One, there will be no 10 Weekend Thoughts next Sunday, as it’ll be Christmas Eve. I’ll be back with my annual year-in-review countdown edition on Dec. 31. I wish all of you the merriest Christmas season. And for those of you who find this time of year painful, even though I don't know you personally, please know you're in my thoughts and prayers during this season. Second, Chase Parham did a podcast with Ben Craddock earlier this week, celebrating the 10-year anniversary of Blue Sky’s sponsorship of our daily podcast, the Oxford Exxon Podcast. I rarely get particularly personal in this space any longer, but forgive me here for a moment, as this isn’t as much about me as it is my friend, Ben Craddock, and the Craddock family. First, I think I need to set the stage for how my relationship with Ben started. I started this job in March 2008, never intending to be here very long. The first couple of years were miserable, to be honest. There were lots of things I didn’t miss about newspapers — the idiotic decision-making, the insistence of keeping things “even” between Alabama and Auburn, the travel, expense reports, etc. — but I immediately missed the “legitimacy” of mainstream media. I was suddenly putting together photo galleries from practices. I was calling prospects, who would call me “Coach” or ask me to get their film to coaches. The head football coach despised me and made it very difficult for me to compete on the beat. The work was non-stop. I was basically alone, covering every sport and recruiting. Personally, my wife, Laura, was reeling. She started her new job in July 2008 on a Monday. On that Friday, her mother died unexpectedly. We had three young children at home, and she was starting a new career amidst a crushing life development. My parents were awesome, helping with carpools and practices and whatnot, but there was a lot. At some point, Chase and I started doing a random podcast on Talkshoe, some app that has since gone the way of the dinosaur. The podcasts weren’t technically sound, but doing them reminded me of how much I missed radio. I had done daily radio for six years on WNSP in Mobile, and I always loved the creativity of the outlet, how it allowed me to be so much more than the Auburn beat writer or the guy who covered the SEC and the New Orleans Saints. Doing radio refined my skills as a columnist. Simply put, I didn’t know how much I missed it until we started doing podcasts, and then I realized I really, really missed it. Chase said we were doing a daily show at that point. Those years seem like a blur now. I honestly don’t remember. What I do remember is at some point in the fall of 2013, a friend told me about Ben liking the show. I met him and said hello at an Ole Miss basketball game. He told us he wanted to get together and talk about the show. We met in an office in the Tuohy Center on a Friday afternoon, if I recall correctly. By the end of the meeting, we had a deal. We’d do the show daily and Craddock would sponsor it as the title sponsor. He made a financial offer and we just accepted it on the spot. I remember walking out of there sort of stunned that somebody actually wanted to pay real money to attach their business to our stupid show. I figured it would last a couple of months. I just had no confidence in it whatsoever. Ben did. He was so positive. He was basically our cheerleader. He just encouraged. He never interfered. He backed us when I said something controversial, when people got pissed off. He just kept supporting. When he sponsored us, others followed suit. The Oxford Exxon Podcast turned into a life-changer for me. There’s no other way to say it. It completely changed my life. Without it, I would’ve listened to one of the offers that came my way back in those years and returned to traditional media. Instead, thanks to Ben’s belief in us — and to Jeffrey Wright’s insistence that we make technological strides — we built a podcast network that we are incredibly proud of. We branched into live-streaming. We’ve delved into other subject matter. It’s all happened so fast, and sometimes, when I allow myself to sit back and think about it, I’m amazed. But none of it ever happens without Ben Craddock and the Craddock family. Period. Maybe Chase would’ve done it, but I know I wouldn’t have. I didn’t believe in myself enough to have done it. Ben and the Craddock family took care of that part. They’ve stuck with us for 10-plus years now. They’ve been amazing partners. More importantly, Ben has become a dear friend over the years. We’ve talked about so many things other than business, and his encouragement and support over the past decade has meant the absolute world to me. OK, that’s enough personal stuff from me to last years. Please forgive my deviation from my promise. I simply wanted people to understand Ben’s massive role in what we’ve built.

We'll have coverage of Ole Miss football, football recruiting, basketball and whatever else might come up this week at RebelGrove.com, at least until the latter part of the week, when we'll shut it down for a bit to enjoy the Christmas holiday with our families. Until then, here are some links of interest to me — and hopefully, to you — for your reading enjoyment: Happy Valley Insider - HV TV: James Franklin + Coordinators talk at Local Bowl Media Day Chris Petersen has 'a lot of pride' in his 2019 recruiting class in the CFP and NFL Thunder and SGA shine, even against Jokić, the Nuggets and NBA's best How the trade market is shaping up for Zach LaVine, Lauri Markkanen Cubs looking at the bigger picture with free agents, trades and prospects this winter Crime And Drug Problems In San Francisco May Have Cost The Giants Shohei Ohtani, Other Free Agents 'She missed everything': Hubert Davis lost his best friend. Her memory fuels him When the New York Times lost its way

