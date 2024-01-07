Retiring soon? How long should you wait to take social security? What accounts should you pull from first? Already retired? Should you consider ROTH Conversions? These are some of the questions that can only be answered with a personalized retirement income plan. Andrew Sego with Sego Wealth Management specializes in helping folks just like you come up with their retirement gameplan. Whether you meet at his office in Collierville or prefer Zoom from anywhere, schedule a free discovery meeting and see what they can do for you. www.rebelsretire.com. Stress out about the Rebels, not your money. www.rebelsretire.com

Ole Miss Rebels running back Quinshon Judkins (4) runs the ball against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Advertisement

1. Quinshon Judkins is in the transfer portal. Inarguably one of the Southeastern Conference’s top running backs over the past two seasons, Judkins is looking for a new home and Ole Miss is a looking for a new ball-carrier. There are no winners here. So if you’re looking for spin, this isn’t the place. Judkins is a giant loser here. He was given terrible advice by the people around him over the past year-plus, and unfortunately for him, he listened to it. He’s a tremendous football player, but he let the noise around him turn into less than an elite teammate. Stuff festered, overshadowed by winning, until it bubbled to the surface. And here we are, on January 7, and Ole Miss is searching for Judkins’ replacement. Make no mistake, as recently as the day before the Peach Bowl, Ole Miss wanted to keep Judkins and Judkins intended to stay. Otherwise, Judkins would’ve opted out of the game in Atlanta, entered the portal earlier and shopped in a more open market. A deal had been agreed upon, and Judkins was going to return to Ole Miss for his third season — an all-in season in which he and and his teammates were going to be College Football Playoffs or bust. Sure, stuff happened during the Rebels’ 38-25 win over Penn State, but I don’t put a lot of stock in that. There’s too much adrenaline, too much emotion. Whatevs. No, I suspect the people around Judkins went back to the well one too many times, asked for just a little more NIL/salary, and given all that had piled up, Ole Miss finally called Team Judkins’ bluff. Judkins was worth more at Ole Miss than he can or will be at any other school — even Ohio State, the current hot rumor attached to him. Judkins had sentimental value at Ole Miss. He was a big part of the build. At Ohio State or anywhere else, he’s just a running back, a necessary hammer in a bag of tools. It all seems so avoidable, but here we are. Ole Miss must find a suitable replacement to pair with Ulysses Bentley IV to give what should be an explosive passing game enough of a rushing threat to keep opposing defenses honest. And if that happens and Ole Miss has the magical 2024 so many — hand raised — expect, this next collection of Rebels will basically be living legends. I’ll wonder then what Judkins thinks of his legacy at Ole Miss, or more specifically, if the people around Judkins will think of the mess they created for Judkins to have to deal with. I suspect I know that answer. It’s a new era of college football, however, and in this one, where business outweighs common sense, a player’s decisions are only going to be as sound as the thinking of the people he depends on.

Alabama Crimson Tide running back Roydell Williams (5) reacts against the Georgia Bulldogs during the second half in the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

2. The Tuscaloosa News’ Nick Kelly reported late Saturday that Alabama running back Jase McClellan “is expected to declare for the NFL Draft.” “An official announcement is likely to be made soon,” Kelly wrote. “McClellan is a senior, but he could use one more year of eligibility if he wanted. Alabama has a crowded backfield, though, and McClellan already has a good amount of college tape for NFL scouts to see. “McClellan was the leading rusher for Alabama this past season, going for 890 yards and eight touchdowns on 180 carries. There were big moments coming out of the backfield too, having 137 receiving yards on just 15 catches.” McClellan’s teammate at Alabama, Roydell Williams, has entered the transfer portal and could be an Ole Miss target. Per The Athletic, Williams saw his biggest role at Alabama in 2023, finishing with 111 carries for 560 yards and five touchdowns, ranking second among running backs on the team in all three categories. He was limited to just one carry during the Rose Bowl loss to Michigan Jan. 1, which Alabama coach Nick Saban attributed to an ankle injury. The 5-foot-10, 214-pound Williams is a Hueytown, Ala., native. He has one season of collegiate eligibility remaining.

3. You know, I was thinking, and since these are my Thoughts, I figured I’d share. This Judkins thing serves as a reminder of just how tenuous this whole college football thing is. Think about it. Without Judkins, 2022 probably doesn’t go as well as it did. Without Judkins, does Ole Miss win all of those close, late-decided games it won this year? My guess is no. However, with Judkins, Ole Miss won 11 games, garnered tremendous momentum and used it to build via the transfer portal what should be a dominant defense in 2024. The Rebels added Juice Wells to a receiving corps that should be electric, so maybe they no longer need Judkins to chase their championship dreams. We’ll find out, of course, but I keep coming back to Thought No. 1 — why would Judkins have allowed himself to get in this spot right now?

4. In the days leading up to the Peach Bowl, I wrote about how the running back position’s value has changed in recent years at the NFL level. I wrote about how it’s been since the 2014 Seahawks and Marshawn Lynch that a Super Bowl champ had an All-Pro running back on its roster. I found it fascinating and that was before Judkins jumped into the portal. Apparently, my colleague, David Eckert of The Clarion-Ledger, did also. As Eckert wrote, Lane Kiffin “abides by a "pro mindset" mantra when it comes to his relationship with players. He builds his roster every offseason using the transfer portal ‑ or, as he calls it, free agency. He and his staff have developed a ratings system that Ole Miss uses to assign monetary value to players as it relates to NIL. “And, now, Kiffin's Rebels have followed a long list of NFL organizations, comfortable watching their big-name running back walk away.” Eckert notes that “The brainiacs in NFL front offices have long since concluded that bleeding running back talent is OK. Of the 16 teams to appear in the last eight Super Bowls, just two had players who appeared in the top 5 of the NFL's rushing yards leaderboard that season. “The position's devaluation has made it difficult for even uber-talented running backs like Saquon Barkley and Josh Jacobs to get paid. Barkley's offseason contract standoff led to him being franchise-tagged by the Giants before the season. Likewise, Jacobs is on a one-year deal with the Raiders for slightly over the value of the franchise tag. The two teams have combined for a 12-20 record this year.” The college game is different, as Eckert notes. “This year's four-team playoff field did not feature elite running back production. Washington's Dillion Johnson was the most productive back of the group this season, with 1,162 rushing yards to rank 24th nationally. The other three lead backs all placed between 28th and 58th. “The previous 16 teams to qualify for the College Football Playoff featured 11 running backs who were top-25 in rushing production. Their rushing totals are inflated by the extra games CFP teams play, but the name recognition test verifies their credentials: James Cook, Brian Robinson, Jerome Ford, Najee Harris, Travis Etienne and Kyren Williams have all started NFL games this season from within that group of teams.” Eckert’s conclusion is one I share. “Elite running back play is not required to get where the Rebels want to go next season,” Eckert wrote. “But it is often a building block. If Ole Miss can't find elite running back impact, its foundation will have to be stronger to compensate."

5. Along those lines, Ole Miss is still working on refurbishing — if not outright rebuilding — its offensive line. You can keep up with the details in the daily recruiting threads on the message board, but one thing is obvious, with or without Judkins — Ole Miss must get better up front if it’s truly going to be a title contender next season. The Rebels need more players up front and they need better players up front. Also, and this bears noting on pretty much Thoughts 1-4: The transfer portal will re-open in May and there will be a two-week window for guys to jump in and transfer.

Washington Huskies coach Kalen DeBoer (left) and Michigan Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh pose with the College Football Playoff national championship trophy at the CFP National Championship Head Coaches press conference at JW Marriot Houston by the Galleria. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

6. Speaking of titles, Michigan and Washington will play for one on Monday night in Houston. Washington is a 4.5-point underdog and the over-under is 56.5 points. I just think it’s Michigan’s year. My pick: Michigan 30, Washington 24

7. Obviously, there’s no SEC representation in the national championship game, and with each SEC hoops team only having one game under their belts so far, I’ll use this space to do one final ranking of the SEC football teams/programs. 1. Georgia — Yeah, I know. I also know who was the best team in the league all year. 2. Alabama — The Tide got everything out of its team this season. 3T. Ole Miss — Yeah, it’s a cop-out, but I don’t think there’s much difference at all between the Rebels and … 3T. Missouri — The similarities are crazy, and they’re both contenders moving into next season. 5. Tennessee — I liked what I saw from Nico Iamaleava versus Iowa. 6. LSU — Similarly, LSU is in good hands with Garrett Nussmeier moving into 2024. 7. Kentucky — The Wildcats are nothing if not steady over the years. 8. Texas A&M — Mike Elko should bring some stability to the program, but the Aggies have a lot of work to do to become contenders. 9. South Carolina — Life without Spencer Rattler could get tough in Columbia. 10. Florida — The seat is hot now for Billy Nappier. 11. Auburn — If any of these rankings bother you, don’t get mad at me. I can’t be expected to watch basketball and cover recruiting and at the same time do a good job on 10 Weekend Thoughts. 12. Mississippi State — Jeff Lebby has a mammoth job in front of him. 13. Arkansas — It feels like the Hogs are just throwing money at their problems right now, which just might be a wise strategy. 14. Vanderbilt — It’s hopeless at this point.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5VcGRhdGVkIFNFQyBORVQgcmFua2luZ3MgYWZ0ZXIgU2F0dXJkYXkm IzM5O3MgYWN0aW9uOjxicj48YnI+4oCiIFRlbm5lc3NlZSAtIDU8YnI+4oCi IEFsYWJhbWEgLSA2PGJyPuKAoiBBdWJ1cm4gLSA4PGJyPuKAoiBLZW50dWNr eSAtIDE3PGJyPuKAoiBNaXNzaXNzaXBwaSBTdGF0ZSAtIDMzPGJyPuKAoiBU ZXhhcyBBJmFtcDtNIC0gNDA8YnI+4oCiIFNvdXRoIENhcm9saW5hIC0gNDM8 YnI+4oCiIEZsb3JpZGEgLSA0ODxicj7igKIgT2xlIE1pc3MgLSA2ODxicj7i gKIgR2VvcmdpYSAtIDgzPGJyPuKAoiBMU1UgLSA5Njxicj7igKIgQXJrYW5z YXMgLSAxMDQ8YnI+4oCiIE1pc3NvdXJpIC0gMTE3PGJyPuKAouKApjwvcD4m bWRhc2g7IFNvdXRoZWFzdGVybiAxNCAoQDE0U291dGhlYXN0ZXJuKSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzE0U291dGhlYXN0ZXJuL3N0YXR1 cy8xNzQzOTk3NzYwODM4MjM0NTc0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkph bnVhcnkgNywgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMg c3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMi IGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

8. Ole Miss opened SEC play Saturday at No. 5 Tennessee, and going into Knoxville, the concern was rebounding. Turns out, the concern was valid. Ole Miss was out-rebounded, 47-24, during a 90-64 loss to the Volunteers on Saturday afternoon. “From our perspective, really the tale of two halves,” Ole Miss coach Chris Beard said. “I think in the first half we let a 3-point shooter get away from us right there at the buzzer. If that doesn’t happen, then I think it’s what, 37-31, at halftime. And we’re holding our own in the rebounding. I think they’re up plus-five or plus-six at half. So I thought we played well in spurts in the first half just with our physical rebounding, our toughness. Against one of the best teams in the country to be down a couple baskets at halftime. There’s a lot of good there. “Second half, from our perspective, complete different side of the coin and give Tennessee all the credit. They were more physical than us, more competitive than us. They executed a lot better than we did. Really just kicked us in the second half. You guys saw it. So tale of the two halves. A lot of respect for Tennessee. There’s no doubt about it, in my opinion, that’s one of the best teams in college basketball.” Beard is right; the Vols are Final-Four good. They’re a veteran club with toughness, size and explosiveness. They’re nasty. That said, Ole Miss simply must improve on the glass. Otherwise, the SEC is going to be too tough of a gauntlet. The Rebels play two home games this week, entertaining Florida on Wednesday night and Vanderbilt Saturday afternoon.

Burton Webb authors Taste of the Place each week on 10 Weekend Thoughts.

9. It’s time to eat. Here’s our resident Parisian chef, Burton Webb, with Taste of the Place, Lesson 217 — Pancakes…Revisited with Cinnamon. There's nothing like a stack of homemade pancakes to start your day off right. This classic pancake recipe, with a hint of cinnamon, promises a delightful breakfast experience. Get ready to flip perfection onto your plate! Tidbit #1: Everyone has “their” pancake recipe or they buy the box brand. Both are good, Yet I want thick, PAN-CAKES. Also, I want them fluffy. So I have been testing this recipe for 3 months. And I really love them. Tidbit #2: Heat up your 2 pans before you start mixing the batter over medium heat. This will help to streamline the process. It took me 37 years to learn this. Tidbit #3: The cinnamon adds more depth of flavor as opposed to just the vanilla that pancakes traditionally call for. That is why I add it. Tidbit #4: Lastly, these things freeze well for 4 months in the freezer. To re-heat in the microwave, do it on the lowest heat just like biscuits. Things you'll need: 4 people Preparation time: 10 minutes Cooking time: 15 minutes Utensils needed: 2 Mixing bowls 2 Griddles or non-stick skillets Spatula and whisk Measuring cups Stove top and microwave Ladle or big spoon Ingredients: 3 cups all-purpose flour 1 tbsp baking soda 1 tsp salt 1 tsp cinnamon 2 tsp vanilla extract 3 eggs 2.25 cups buttermilk 1/2 cup melted butter + more butter Mise en Place: Step 1: Heat up those engines…aka skillets. Then add the butter to one of the mixing bowls and metl in the microwave. Step 1.2: In the other mixing bowl, whisk together the all-purpose flour, baking soda, salt, and cinnamon. Then go in with the eggs, vanilla extract, and buttermilk. Mix until well combined. Then fold in the melted butter using the spatula. Step 2: Use the “more butter” to grease the pans lightly and pour in your batter to make 2 pancakes at the same time. Flip when there are a few bubbles on top. Continue to cook for a minute or 2 on the other side. Final: Step 3: Serve the pancakes warm, stacked high, and drizzled with your favorite syrup or topped with fresh fruit. Don’t forget to add butter between each pancake for that extra richness. From the Mississippian in Paris, Bon Appétit aussi Bonne Année!