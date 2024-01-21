Retiring soon? How long should you wait to take social security? What accounts should you pull from first? Already retired? Should you consider ROTH Conversions? These are some of the questions that can only be answered with a personalized retirement income plan. Andrew Sego with Sego Wealth Management specializes in helping folks just like you come up with their retirement gameplan. Whether you meet at his office in Collierville or prefer Zoom from anywhere, schedule a free discovery meeting and see what they can do for you. www.rebelsretire.com. Stress out about the Rebels, not your money. www.rebelsretire.com

I’m not even sure where to start on this Sunday. I’ve left my house once in the last nine days and Oxford schools just announced classes on Monday have been canceled due to hazardous roads. Ole Miss starts the spring semester on Thursday, a delay of half of a week. Still, there’s football, football recruiting and basketball to address, so I’ll see how 10 Thoughts unfold over the course of this day.

Auburn Tigers center Dylan Cardwell (44) dunks the ball as Auburn Tigers takes on Ole Miss Rebels at Neville Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024. Auburn Tigers defeated Ole Miss Rebels 82-59. (Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK)

1. Ole Miss was blasted at Auburn on Saturday night, 82-59. The Rebels are now 15-3 overall and 2-3 in the Southeastern Conference. Saturday’s loss wasn’t a killer, nor should it have been that surprising. Auburn is an elite team and the Tigers are practically unbeatable at home. Bruce Pearl has built a powerhouse on the Plains, a deep, unselfish roster that can beat opponents in multiple ways. The loss last week that could haunt Ole Miss in March was Wednesday’s setback at LSU. The Rebels got off to a solid start that evening and the Tigers were slow out of the gate. Turnovers — careless, sloppy turnovers — let LSU stay in the game early, and once the Tigers found their legs (and their jump shots), the opportunity was lost for Ole Miss. "It starts with taking care of the ball,” Ole Miss coach Chris Beard said Saturday following the loss at Auburn. “It doesn't matter what kind of defense you're playing against or what your offense is doing or not doing. If you hand the ball to the other team and you don't get a shot on goal, there is no offense." Defense has been an issue on the road in league play. As David Eckert pointed out in the Clarion-Ledger, “10 of Auburn's 23 missed shots resulted in offensive rebounds, contributing to a troubling trend for the Rebels, who can't seem to keep their opponents off the defensive glass even on their good days. It didn't help that Ole Miss gave the ball away a season-high 17 times, leading to several easy Auburn looks and 22 points off turnovers. “The Rebels were similarly terrible in their SEC opener at Tennessee, where they allowed 1.3 points per possession. In a loss to an LSU team on the outside looking in on the NCAA Tournament field, Ole Miss allowed 1.14 points per possession. Defending on the road has been an issue.”

South Carolina Gamecocks guard Jacobi Wright (1) dribbles away from Arkansas Razorbacks guard Layden Blocker (6) during the second half at Bud Walton Arena. Gamecocks won 77-64. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

2. That’s the bad news. The good news? Well, Tennessee and Auburn are national title contenders this season. The Vols and Tigers aren’t going to lose many — if any — home SEC games. Other than a trip to Kentucky later this season, those dates at Knoxville and Auburn shape up to the be the most difficult tests on Ole Miss’ schedule. I believe Ole Miss needs to go 10-8 in the SEC to make the NCAA Tournament. The Rebels’ NET as of today is 70. A .500 league mark just might not be enough. In other words, Wednesday’s home game against Arkansas is simply a must-win. There’s no way around it. The Razorbacks are 1-4 in league play following a Saturday home loss to South Carolina. They’re a bad defensive team and an erratic offensive team. Their team chemistry is lacking. Eric Musselman looks and sounds frustrated. Ole Miss can’t lose to the Hogs and feel good about things. However, a win over Arkansas would put Ole Miss at 3-3 in the league going into a Saturday night date at Texas A&M. The Aggies are 11-7 overall and 2-3 in the SEC after Saturday’s win at LSU. Buzz Williams’ team is good but it’s not even in the same league with Auburn and Tennessee. In other words, everything could look and feel completely different for Ole Miss this time next week.

Tennessee Volunteers head coach Rick Barnesa speaks with guard Santiago Vescovi (25) during the second half against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

3. Here’s my weekly ranking of the SEC, with updated NET ratings in parentheses (and I have watched quite a bit of SEC hoops this week being laid up/iced in): Auburn (6) — The Tigers are so deep and explosive. Tennessee (4) — The Vols were incredible on defense Saturday in a home win over Alabama. Kentucky (18) — The Wildcats are starting to show championship-level swagger, something that seems to happen when UK gets rolling. Alabama (9) — The Tide gets Auburn at home this week, a game that is must-watch if you like SEC hoops. Mississippi State (40) — The Bulldogs are just 2-3 in league play, but they’re developing real toughness on the defensive end. South Carolina (61) — The Gamecocks went to Fayetteville and led wire to wire. Last year is history in Columbia. Texas A&M (39) — The Aggies showed real resolve winning in Baton Rouge. Georgia (81) — The Bulldogs are 3-2 in league play. Their ceiling feels low, but right now, UGA is playing at a fairly high level. Ole Miss (70) — The Rebels have to eliminate the turnovers to fulfill their potential. There’s just not much margin for error on this roster. Florida (45) — The Gators got a big road win at Missouri on Saturday. LSU (93) — The Tigers had a chance for a 2-0 week but they played poorly down the stretch at home versus Texas A&M. That’s a loss that could haunt the Tigers in March. Arkansas (118) — The Hogs had a chance to build some momentum after beating Texas A&M, but they were whipped in every facet by South Carolina. Missouri (127) — A year after making the NCAA Tournament, the Tigers are 0-5 in league play and in deep trouble. Vanderbilt (237) — The Commodores lost by 13 in Starkville on Saturday, falling to 5-13 overall and 0-5 in the SEC. Jerry Stackhouse’s seat is on fire.

4. Here are some games to watch this week in the SEC: Tuesday: Kentucky at South Carolina — It’s an opportunity for the Gamecocks to put a big star on their NCAA Tournament resume. Wednesday: Auburn at Alabama — This one is always emotional, but both of these teams have very high hopes and this game could have seeding ramifications in March. Mississippi State at Florida — The Bulldogs could get a big road win here or Florida could build on its recent momentum. Saturday: Auburn at Mississippi State — Obviously, Wednesday’s results will factor into this one, but on paper, it’s a huge chance for the Bulldogs to get a huge Tier 1 home win. LSU at Alabama — If the Tigers are truly going to make a run at the NCAA Tournament, they’ll need big road wins. A victory at Alabama would be a huge feather. Ole Miss at Texas A&M — I’m assuming an Ole Miss win over Arkansas Wednesday, and if I’m right, this game in College Station represents a huge opportunity for the Rebels.

Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Semaj Morgan (82) runs against Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Isaiah Bond (17) and defensive back Trey Amos (9) in the fourth quarter in the 2024 Rose Bowl college football playoff semifinal game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

5. Winter weather impacted Ole Miss’ recruiting efforts as well. The Rebels were able to get Alabama transfer portal cornerback Trey Amos to campus during IcePalooza ’24, and the New Iberia, La., native committed to Lane Kiffin, Pete Golding and the Rebels. Ole Miss is hoping to get a visit Monday from Washington transfer portal offensive guard Nate Kalepo. The 6-foot-6, 327-pounder reportedly spent the weekend on an official visit to Miami. Ohio State is also in the mix. Ole Miss is hoping to get a visit Tuesday from Arizona State transfer portal defensive lineman BJ Green II. The Atlanta native had committed to Washington but backed off that commitment when Kalen DeBoer was hired away from the Huskies to replace Nick Saban at Alabama. Given how stealthily this staff works in the portal, there could be more visitors as well. Classes, as noted earlier, begin on Thursday, meaning the final day to drop or add a course in the spring semester won’t come until early next month. Ole Miss, per sources, is still looking to flesh out its offensive line and likely wants to add another running back and perhaps another linebacker. There’s another transfer portal period in late April, and it’s expected the Rebels will be at least somewhat active during that time.

he University of Alabama introduced new head football coach Kalen DeBoer with a press conference at Bryant-Denny Stadium (Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK)

6. It’s been interesting to watch Alabama see how the other half lives. Since Saban’s decision to retire, Alabama has seen its roster decimated. Offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor transferred to Iowa. Defensive back Caleb Downs transferred to Ohio State. Amos, as mentioned earlier, transferred to Ole Miss. Tight end Amari Niblack committed to Texas. The list goes on — 27 strong. DeBoer has his work cut out for him in Tuscaloosa. For the better part of the past two decades, it’s just been assumed — and rightfully so, I might add — that Alabama would contend for the national title. Saban was the greatest college coach of all time, and prospects took discounts, if you will, to be a part of his dynasty. However, with Saban no longer running the Crimson Tide, Alabama finds itself operating without a figurative special exemption. The Tide is susceptible to the downfalls that hinder other programs. It has to win bidding wars and manage NIL just like everybody else, and even the most organized groups suffer losses in the current environment. DeBoer is damn good. He turned Washington into a title contender quite quickly, and he’s assembled a strong coaching staff at Alabama already. Don’t get me wrong; I’m not saying Alabama is about to slide to mediocrity. I don’t believe that for a minute. However, in this new era of college football and in the wake of Saban’s retirement, winning won’t be automatic in Tuscaloosa any longer. No, Alabama will have to find its path the way others have, and that has proven to be quite difficult for many programs. It’s more than possible Alabama will have some growing pains, at a minimum, in that regard as the post-Saban era begins.

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) drives the ball against Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) in the first quarter at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

7. I don’t know that I have more college athletics thoughts, and since I’ve been laid up and iced in, I’ve watched even more NBA than usual over the past couple of weeks. Here are some NBA observations; skip over this if you’re not interested. — I watched Denver’s 102-100 win over Boston on Friday night. If it was a preview of the NBA Finals, sign me up. Nikola Jokic remains one of the best 2-3 players in the game, scored 34 points and added 12 rebounds and nine assists. Jamaal Murray went for 35 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Michael Porter Jr. added 13 points and eight rebounds. Boston has a more balanced starting lineup but a weaker bench than the Nuggets. The NBA’s trade deadline is Feb. 8, and while the Celtics hold a three-game lead in the Eastern Division, I can’t help but think Boston should bolster its bench a bit to prepare for playoff challenges. — Also Friday, I watched the 76ers defeat Orlando, 124-109. Joel Embiid had 36 points and Tyrese Maxey added 32. I watch Orlando a lot. The Magic is young and I’m a sucker for rebuilds that have intelligence and purpose. Jalen Suggs had 16 points and Paolo Banchero added 14 points and eight rebounds. Wendell Carter Jr. came off the Magic’s inch to score 25 points and grab 11 rebounds. Orlando is currently the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference, and I can’t help but wonder if the Magic dangle Carter at the deadline in an attempt to further bolster their asset war chest. — On Saturday afternoon, I watched Milwaukee hold off Detroit, 141-135. I rotated college games on one TV and dedicated the other to the NBA. I wondered, as I watched the Bucks (second place in the Eastern Conference) sleepwalk through a narrow win over the lowly Pistons, if Milwaukee has enough defense to win a high-level NBA series. Damian Lillard scored 45 points and dished out 11 assists. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 31 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists. Brook Lopez had 19 points and 10 rebounds. Khris Middleton had 17 points. The Bucks are nine-deep and they’re a veteran club with title experience, but Detroit hung around all afternoon. Alec Burks, who averages 12.7 points per game for Detroit, came off the bench to score 33 points. Jaden Ivey added 18 points. The Pistons just make no sense. They’re 4-38, and while they should get Cade Cunningham back soon, they’re giving veterans big minutes. If they don’t unload everything at the deadline, it will be illogical. — Oklahoma City overcame an 11-point, fourth-quarter deficit and won at Minnesota, 102-97. The Thunder are now 29-13, one game behind the Wolves, just past the mid-point of the season. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led OKC with 33 points. Jalen Williams added 20 points. Chet Holmgren added 15 and Lu Dort chipped in with 14. The Thunder have a decision to make over the next 17 days. Push some chips in and make a trade to better the roster now or hold tight and let this young team go through he playoffs together before making a decision? The assets — Josh Giddey, Cason Wallace, Trey Mann, Ousmane Gieng, tons of picks — are there for Sam Presti to make a splash at the deadline, but I suspect the Thunder will be more reserved and let this group declare itself, one way or the other, in May. — Minnesota is an elite defensive club. The Wolves can beat you in multiple ways, what with Anthony Edwards and Mike Conley on the perimeter and Karl Anthony-Towns and Rudy Gobert inside. However, turnovers are hurting Minnesota against good teams, and that’s something that could haunt the Wolves when the playoffs roll around. — The West is just loaded. Minnesota, OKC, Denver, the Clippers, New Orleans, Dallas, Sacramento and Phoenix are separated by a grand total of 6.5 games. Some of those first-round series are going to be epic. As of Sunday morning, Utah is sitting at No. 9, a half-game ahead of the 10th-seeded Lakers. Golden State is currently 18-22, 1.5 games out of the play-in. It seems crazy to think that the LeBron James era in Los Angeles and the Warriors’ dynasty could end without playoff appearances, but here we are. -- Speaking of the Clippers, I watched their game Sunday versus Brooklyn, a 125-114 Clippers win. Brooklyn led by 12 after three quarters and maintained a double-digit lead for much of the fourth quarter, only for the Clippers to get red hot in the final minutes. The Clippers are scary. They can score in a multitude of ways. James Harden led Los Angeles Sunday with 24 points Russell Westbrook came off the bench to scored 23. Kawhi Leonard had 21. Norman Powell and Terrance Mann had 12 each. They're not the best defensive team in the world, but when they're on, the Clippers are a very real contender. The Nets, meanwhile, are interesting. Mikhal Bridges scored 26 points and is a very nice piece. Cam Thomas came off the bench to score 20 points and dish out six assists. Dorian Finney-Smith didn't score in almost 27 minutes of action. Any of those three players could bring back a nice trade package, but the Nets have to decide if they're willing to punt on another postseason and build for the future in a major market.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) throws a pass during the third quarter of their NFC divisional playoff game Saturday, January 20, 2024 at Levi Stadium in Santa Clara, California. The San Francisco 49ers beat the Green Bay Packers 24-21. (Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK)

8. The NFL is down to four teams. Detroit, following a win Sunday over Tampa Bay, is headed to San Francisco Sunday for the NFC Championship Game. It was a very entertaining game in Detroit, with Tampa's Baker Mayfield keeping the Bucs in it with a huge fourth-quarter drive with his team down, 31-17. Tampa got one final shot, but the Lions held on for a 31-23 win. The Lions will face a 49ers team Sunday that was more than tested by Green Bay Saturday in Santa Clara. Jordan Love and the young Packers scared San Francisco, but in the end, Brock Purdy and the Niners did just enough offensively and the San Francisco defense locked down Green Bay down the stretch. In the AFC, Baltimore started slow but they whipped an overmatched Houston Texans team on Saturday to move to within one home win of Super Bowl LVIII. The Ravens will face Kansas City Sunday. The Chiefs held off Buffalo Sunday night, getting stops when they simply had to have them, ending another Bills' season short of the NFL's pinnacle. I'll save my picks for Neal's Picks later in the week, but my initial thoughts are 49ers versus Chiefs for the big prize.

Burton Webb authors Taste of the Place each week for 10 Weekend Thoughts.

9. It’s time to eat. Here’s our resident Parisian chef, Burton Webb, with Taste of the Place, Lesson Lesson 219 — Bolognese Blanco. Sometimes you don’t have tomatoes and maybe you have milk. Maybe, you just don’t like tomatoes. Well, this is a different spin on a classic. Also, giving a shout-out to everyone in the snow, stay safe and enjoy. Tidbit #1: The difference for this recipe and that from traditional standards, it will take you about 30 minutes to make in total instead of about 4 hours for the classic. Tidbit #2: I like to use tagliatelle pasta for this dish as well. It holds up better with the sauce. I would enjoy also bucatini pasta as well. Tidbit #3: Lastly, make sure to sear the meats to where they are not grey but dark brown in color. This gives a better absorption of the sauce with the pieces of meat. Things you'll need: 4 servings Preparation time: 10 minutes Cooking time: 30 minutes Utensils needed: Work surface and chef’s knife Medium saucepot and medium saucepan Digital scale Whisk and Ladle Stovetop Ingredients: 1lb Ground beef 85% 4 Pieces of bacon(diced) 1 Carrot, diced 1 White onion, sliced 2 Garlic cloves, sliced 25 Grams of butter 25 Grams of flour 500 Grams milk 500 Grams veal stock 1 Tbsp Rosemary chopped Salt and white pepper Olive oil Tagliatelle Pasta Mise en Place: Step 1: Start by sauteing the carrots and onions with some olive oil over medium heat in the sauce pot. Step 1.2: Begin to sear the beef until brown, place on a side plate. Do the same thing with the bacon and place on the side plate as well. Step 2: Add the garlic to the sauce pot and continue cooking for 2 minutes. Add in the butter after and let it melt. Pour in the flour and mix with your spoon. Step 2.1: Drizzle the milk into the sauce pot while stirring with the whisk to incorporate. Once finished, add in the veal stock. Continue whisking and place the pot over medium-high heat. Cook until you see the mixture bubble a little while stirring with the whisk. Final: Step 3: Add in the rosemary and season with the salt and white pepper. Then follow with the meat into the pot. Boil your pasta and then toss the two together. If you want, add some parmesan to the top of it or even truffle oil. Enjoy and stay cozy! From the Mississippian in Paris, Bon Appétit!

