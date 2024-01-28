1. Ole Miss picked up — arguably, I suppose — its biggest win of the season Saturday night at Texas A&M, beating the Aggies, 71-68.

I wasn’t there, obviously, so there’s a decent amount to be added to the quick game story I published on Saturday night.

Ole Miss committed eight first-half turnovers, a recipe for disaster against a very solid Texas A&M team. However, the Rebels held their own on the boards in the first 20 minutes, something Ole Miss coach Chris Beard said kept the Rebels in the game.

Ole Miss closed the first half with a flourish and then opened the second half with what Beard called the “biggest segment” of the game for the Rebels. Ole Miss led, 44-33, with 15:43 left and then held on for dear life when the Aggies — quite predictably, as Beard noted — made their run in front of their home fans.

Beard said he told his team the game wasn’t going to be defined by the stat sheet.

“The one stat that doesn’t show up on the stat sheet is heart, poise, togetherness and just fight,” Beard said. “I told the guys at halftime, ‘This isn’t a stat sheet game, man. Every possession, just go out there and fight and scrap. You’re playing against a really good team.’ I was just proud of our players.”