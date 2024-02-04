Retiring soon? How long should you wait to take social security? What accounts should you pull from first? Already retired? Should you consider ROTH Conversions? These are some of the questions that can only be answered with a personalized retirement income plan. Andrew Sego with Sego Wealth Management specializes in helping folks just like you come up with their retirement gameplan. Whether you meet at his office in Collierville or prefer Zoom from anywhere, schedule a free discovery meeting and see what they can do for you. www.rebelsretire.com. Stress out about the Rebels, not your money. www.rebelsretire.com

Ole Miss student manager Kyle Wakefield dries a spill during the Rebels' win over Mississippi State this past Tuesday.

1. Thursday marked the halfway point in my initial recovery from knee surgery. I’d had a really good rehab session on Wednesday and felt confident I could get out among the living a little bit more. So I went to Thursday’s press conference at The Pavilion, one in which Chris Beard was scheduled to answer questions about his team as it prepared for Saturday’s showdown with No. 16 Auburn. Beard brought along a special guest Thursday, Ole Miss student manager Kyle Wakefield. The Katy, Texas, native had basically gone viral during the Rebels’ win over Mississippi State on Tuesday, racing out in the second half to clean up a spill court-side. Wakefield attacks his job with enthusiastic vigor and, as Ole Miss’ basketball team has drawn bigger and bigger crowds this season, he has become a crowd favorite. Having covered Ole Miss for a bit, I’d noticed Wakefield many times before. It was clear he loved his job, loved his school and loved the Rebels’ basketball program, but I always had a feeling there was so much more to the story. On Thursday, as Wakefield answered questions with a booming voice and a big smile, I knew there was more to the story. So often in this gig, the job is to accumulate information and then, as quickly as possible, “vomit” it out. It’s the Internet after all, and as Ricky Bobby famously said, if you’re not first, you’re last. I decided on Thursday afternoon I wasn’t going to be first, but I was going to see if I could be the guy who might tell Wakefield’s story more completely. I sent Kyle a direct message on Twitter/X, asking if he’d be kind enough to give me his parents’ contact information. He obliged. After I finished taping McCready & Siskey, I called Kyle’s mother, Brandi Wakefield. Frankly, I’m not sure I’ll ever think about too many things the same way. It was a conversation I suspect I'll always remember. Like her son, Brandi is a dynamo. I eased into the conversation, throwing a couple of “how did it feel to see Kyle get recognized for his work?” questions out there just to gauge the temperature of the proverbial water. We ended up having a personal conversation. She found out I have three children, ages 22, 20 and 17. I think she decided she trusted me enough. So we talked about Kyle’s incredible story. Kyle, Brandi said, didn’t speak until he five years old. He’s on the Autism spectrum, and sometime before his third birthday, a specialist recommended that the Wakefields institutionalize him. You likely know the rest by now. Brandi is a force. I mean, by the time we hung up for the last time around 8:30 or so on Thursday night, she had impacted my life and I hadn’t heard of her before Thursday afternoon. She’s a powerful advocate for her son. She personifies everything a parent is supposed to be for his or her child. She and her husband, Glenn (an incredible guy, by the way) didn’t institutionalize Kyle. No, they went to work. It’s chronicled in the story I wrote Thursday night, but from the age of 3 through the eighth grade, Kyle went through hours and hours of different types of therapy. It took a village, Brandi said, and there were some very trying, difficult times, but Kyle is now a year away from graduating from Ole Miss. And he’ll do it as one of the most popular people on campus. Back to Thursday night, though. Over the past three weeks, I’ve been pretty confined to a sitting room in our house. I haven’t been upstairs yet. I can get up stairs, but getting down is still pretty shaky. But for a change of scenery, I moved my laptop into the kitchen and sat at the bar. When my wife, Laura, got home from work, she came into the kitchen to see me furiously taking notes on my computer as Brandi told me Kyle’s story. I was fighting back tears, trying to be professional. She had an appointment, so she had to cut our conversation short. She said she’d call back. To be honest, it was one of the first times in a while that I felt adrenaline in my job — combination of a story I knew could be really good and the crunch of time. I didn’t have a deadline, per se, but I know I wanted to and needed to publish that day. Brandi texted me information and I researched, all the while transcribing the interview from earlier that day with Kyle and Beard. She didn’t call back for some 2 1/2 hours. By then, the story was shaped and structured. We talked for another 30 minutes or so, filling in some gaps and clarifying some things. She asked if I had any other questions. I did. What happens, I asked, when I write this story and use the word Autism? It’a word that is triggering to some, and I didn’t want to write something that would hurt Kyle. Without a diagnosis, Brandi said, no one can help. Sometimes labels are simply necessary. And then she said something I already inherently knew. Don’t mess this up. She told me she was trusting me to tell this story the right way. By now, we had talked about my girls. She knew several kids at Arkansas. My brother, Ryan, and his wife, Kim, live in Katy. I promised her I felt a responsibility and would do my best. Back in the old days, when I was covering Auburn and then the Southeastern Conference and the New Orleans Saints, I thrived on deadline. That might sound cocky, but it’s true. I didn’t get nervous or panicked. Players sometimes talk about getting “in the zone.” As much as one can understand that in front of a computer, I can relate. But it’s been a minute since I got that rush. I finished the story, proofread it, and then proofread it again. By the time I published, my right leg was almost numb. I went back to the sitting room, iced my knee and watched a show on Netflix with Laura. The adrenaline was still pumping, though. I barely slept.

2. I woke up Friday to dozens of messages, including some from people I haven’t heard from in years. I started writing professionally when I was 24. So over the past 30 years, I’ve written countless stories, columns, notebooks, features and whatnot. I have no idea how many. Thousands? Tens of thousands? No clue. I know I've written some crap. I know I've written plenty of boilerplate stuff. There's only so much one can do to a story about a commitment from the transfer portal to make it compelling. On the other hand, I’d like to think I’ve written some good pieces. I’d like to think I’ve written some pieces that touch people, that stick with people, that make people stop and think. Brandi reached out and thanked me, sending me one of the nicest, heartwarming texts I’ve ever received. Others reached out as well. On Saturday morning, Kyle was a guest on Marty Smith and Ryan McGee’s show on ESPN. I got some messages after it was over, but I’d missed the show live. I didn’t have the TV on at that hour. Instead, I was trying to accumulate some information about Ole Miss football’s junior day set to unfold later Saturday. Brandi sent me a Dropbox file with the segment. I stopped what I was doing right then and watched it. Smith was kind enough to reference my story on Kyle, and then Kyle warmed hearts all over the country with a phenomenal 14-minute appearance on the show. As Smith and McGee finished the segment and tossed to a commercial break, Smith was emotional. Smith is a dad. I don’t know him on a personal level but he and I have a very close mutual friend, so I’ve heard stories about what a great guy he is. He said something so profound Saturday morning. He said, as a parent, what you really want for your children is for them to find their place, the place where they feel a sense of belonging. You want them to find a place where they’re loved and appreciated. He’s so right. Kyle has found that at Ole Miss. He’s loved and appreciated for who is he. Tears streamed down my face as the segment concluded. Brandi and Glenn were in Oxford Saturday. They got to see Kyle get roars of applause for his work during Saturday’s game versus Auburn. I can’t imagine how good that felt. I suspect their hearts were damn near bursting out of their chests with pride. Brandi is a hero. I was talking to Richard Cross on Friday afternoon. I told him people in our field use words like “tough” way too loosely. We talk about “grit” and “sacrifice” and we write about players and coaches in almost heroic fashion. It’s just part of the vernacular of sports. We’ll do it again and again for as long as we’re in the field. But Brandi Wakefield is a hero. You won’t find anyone tougher or grittier. Mix that in with one of nature’s most under-appreciated gifts — a mother’s love — and that’s one incredibly powerful concoction. Kyle’s is an amazing story. It’s far from complete. But he and Brandi and Glenn and the Wakefield family touched countless lives this past week. I was honored to be a part of it.

3. The story has moved me deeply. As I mentioned earlier, I’m a dad. People who know me well know it’s really all I truly care about. People always ask me who I cheer for. How can you go to a game, they ask, and not care who wins? How can you be at a game with tens of thousands of people, they ask, and not get wrapped up in the emotion and excitement? I don’t know. I just know that I can. People that know me know my pulse isn’t impacted by whether the team I cover wins or loses. I hate injuries and those get to me and bother/fluster me, but wins versus losses don’t impact my work. However, if you want to see me when I care and when I’m excited, when I’m a fan, find a clip from when my daughter, Caroline, competed for the state dance championships with the Oxford High School Chargerettes. Come out to Bobby Holcomb Field on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. when the Oxford High School boys’ soccer team faces Tupelo in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs. Those are my teams. Carson’s friends mess with him about his dad being one of the most vocal cheerleaders, but he knows, win or lose, I’m there, supporting and cheering and hoping. His teammates, some of whom likely think I'm a little crazy, know I'm pulling hard for them to be successful. But Smith was right. What you really want is for your children to find their place, their group, their place where they belong. Caroline’s dance team didn’t win the state title her senior season. She was heartbroken, absolutely devastated. A year later, the Chargerettes did it, claiming their first state championship. That night, the coach reached out to Caroline, who had poured her heart and soul into that program for four years. The coach told Caroline she was a part of that championship, that she and the rest of her senior class, Layton and Megan and the others, had paved the way. Coach Lyons meant it, too. That meant the world to Caroline. Carson’s team is something like 15-4 going into Tuesday’s game. The Chargers won the district, beating a really good Hernando team, 1-0, last week. Tupelo is good, though. Tuesday won’t be easy. And if the Chargers prevail Tuesday, a damn good Madison Central team likely awaits. Clinton, a damned high school behemoth in soccer, looms. So does Starkville, always a worthy foe. In other words, sometime over the next couple of weeks, there’s a decent chance it ends in heartbreak and tears. Sixteen teams make the playoffs. Only one ends the season celebrating. Sports can be cruel. But the tears will be real, for that soccer program is more than Carson’s team. It’s his group. Those are more than teammates. They’re his friends, his people. They laugh together, joke around together and hang out together. They cheer for each other, encourage each other. I’ve thought a lot this weekend about how fortunate I am. Laura and I have been so blessed with three beautiful, healthy, smart, funny children. Campbell found her place back in 2019. She picked Arkansas out of the blue and had an amazing experience. She pledged Chi Omega and made incredible friendships and absolutely found her place. Caroline has done the same. I thought about that on Saturday as I watched Kyle in the spotlight. I caught myself thinking about his journey from his parents' perspective, I guess. I suspect I wasn’t alone. Kyle found his place where he belongs. His parents can head back to Katy together knowing their son is happy and loved. It’s the best gift a parent can get, really. He’s a remarkable young man. It’s so cool he’s gotten the attention and respect he so very richly deserves. If you’re an Ole Miss fan/supporter — and the overwhelming majority of the people reading this likely are — you should feel pride today. Ole Miss embraced Kyle and the UM shines much brighter because of it.

4. Kyle’s work on Saturday, unfortunately for Ole Miss, was perhaps the highlight of the Rebels’ clash with the 16th-ranked Tigers. Ole Miss led by nine at halftime before being on the receiving end of an absolute clinic from the Tigers in the second half. Auburn shot 73 percent from the floor and 62.5 percent from the 3-point line in the second half, all the while turning up its defensive intensity and making Ole Miss really work for looks on that end. The result: a 91-77 Auburn win. “They had a special night shooting the ball,” Beard said. “I thought the key was they were just driving the ball. They were getting paint touch after paint touch.” There’s not a lot to dissect a day later. Auburn is better than Ole Miss. Period. The Tigers dominated Ole Miss in Auburn and was just too much in the second half on Saturday. “It’s a long season,” Beard said. Ole Miss was without center Jamarion Sharp, who was out with an illness.

South Carolina Gamecocks guard Meechie Johnson (5) reacts after defeating the Georgia Bulldogs at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

5. Up next: South Carolina. The Rebels travel to Columbia, S.C., on Tuesday to face the Gamecocks, who improved to 19-3 overall and 7-2 in the SEC on Saturday with a win at Georgia. Collin Murray-Boyles scored 16 points, Josh Gray added 15 off the bench and South Carolina pulled away for a 72-62 in Athens. Murray-Boyles and Gray both were 7-of-9 shooting and the Gamecocks shot 52 percent (29 of 56), making it easy with assists on 25 baskets despite a soldout, hostile crowd at Stegeman Coliseum. South Carolina has won five straight since a 74-69 home loss to the Bulldogs, including wins against then No. 6 Kentucky and No. 5 Tennessee. Ole Miss still very much has a path to the NCAA Tournament. At a minimum, the Rebels need to sweep Missouri, split with South Carolina and Alabama at home, win at Georgia and beat Texas A&M in Oxford. That would be 10 wins. Anything more than that would be gravy. A win at South Carolina or at Kentucky or at Mississippi or a home sweep of the Gamecocks and Alabama would be massive resume enhancers. Bottom line is Ole Miss had to beat Mississippi State or Auburn last week. The Rebels did. The second half of the season probably won't be for the faint of heart, but it shapes up to be pretty interesting and quite exciting.

Tennessee Volunteers guard Josiah-Jordan James (30) celebrates a basket during the second half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

6. It’s time for my weekly ranking of the SEC, complete with NET ratings in parentheses. Tennessee (5) — The Volunteers bounced back from a loss to South Carolina with a dominant performance at Rupp. Alabama (7) — The Tide were wildly impressive in the first half of its home rout of Mississippi State on Saturday night. Auburn (8) — The Tigers can beat you in so many different ways and when they’re dialed in on defense, they’re just nasty. South Carolina (38) — Credit to Lamont Paris. The Gamecocks are physical and gritty and can turn it up on offense as well. Just an incredible bounce-back season. Kentucky (26) — I mean, I guess, but the Wildcats just two in a row at home and just aren’t particularly scary at all. Ole Miss (61) — Just a gut feeling here. I bet the Rebels bounce back a little quicker than some of the experts and oddsmakers predict. Beard is going to challenge his team. I have a feeling the Rebels respond. Florida (39) — The Gators had Texas A&M on the ropes in College Station but couldn’t close the deal. It was a big missed opportunity. Texas A&M (49) — Meanwhile, it was a gutsy, gritty comeback win for the Aggies, who simply had to have it. Wade Taylor IV, man. Fearless. Mississippi State (44) — The Bulldogs are now 3-6 at the turn. Their metrics are solid, but they’re going to have to string some wins together soon. Georgia (85) — Mike White’s team plays hard and has moments, but the Bulldogs can’t seem to get over the hump. LSU (93) — Blake Lovell said on Hand-Raise Guys that he believes the Tigers could surprise a little down the stretch. Arkansas (130) — Insiders and coaching scuttlebutt point towards Eric Musselman trying diligently to get the Louisville job next month. On Saturday in Baton Rouge, his team looked to be on the verge of an implosion.’ Vanderbilt (226) — Vanderbilt beat Missouri, so… Missouri (137) — The Tigers really don’t do anything well. Consecutive losses to Arkansas and Vanderbilt are sort of supportive of that assertion.

Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin shown at the end of the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY

7. I was going to write about Ole Miss’ Junior Day in this space, but instead, I’ll work over the next few days to get some reaction from some of the prospects who spent Saturday in Oxford. A story on ESPN.com Sunday morning caught my eye and got me thinking a bit. College football, as you likely know, will move to a 12-team playoff this fall. ESPN asked its college football writers to predict, among other things, which team would make its playoff debut. ESPN’s Chris Low, among others, predicted it would be Ole Miss. “Ole Miss and Lane Kiffin have knocked on the playoff door in two of the last three seasons,” Low wrote. “The Rebels are poised to knock that door down in 2024. They have an elite (and experienced) quarterback in Jaxson Dart. Tre Harris returns as one of the more dynamic receivers in college football, and Ole Miss beefed up its offensive line and front seven on defense thanks to a transfer portal haul ranked as one of the best in the country. Kiffin has pumped life into an Ole Miss program that has improved in all facets, and as schedules go in 2024, the Rebels appear to have one of the more manageable ones in the SEC.” Asked to predict the 12-team field, all six analysts had Ole Miss in the tournament, seeded as high as No. 6 and as low as No. 9. It got me thinking about the coming season, and I reached one conclusion: This season is Playoffs or bust. There’s no in-between. Ole Miss either ends the season as one of 12 teams vying for the national title or the season concludes as a miserable failure. I’m not sure I’ve ever approached an Ole Miss season with any thought resembling that one. There’s no point in spinning it. Ole Miss is all-in on 2024. The Rebels are getting respect in spades following an 11-2 season in 2023. Among SEC teams, only Georgia is unanimously ranked ahead of Ole Miss. Texas is slotted slightly above the Rebels on most of the ESPN predictions, but it’s close. Alabama gets some attention. So does Missouri. But that’s it. There’s no us-against-the world crap. There can be no cries of being underrated or disrespected. Ole Miss will either live up to expectations and be in the CFP or the Rebels will underachieve and finish in some bowl game no one will care about. If you’re a fan, maybe that’s a little scary, a little nerve-wracking. However, if you really want your team to be a title contender, you shouldn’t want it any other way.

Sylvester Stallone and Carl Weathers, who co-starred in the 1977 Golden Globe Award-winning film Rocky, present the Golden Globe for best motion picture - drama during the 74th Golden Globe Awards at Beverly Hilton. Mandatory Credit: Paul Drinkwater/NBC via USA TODAY NETWORK

8. Carl Weathers died Thursday. He was 76. “We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Carl Weathers,” his family said in a statement. “He died peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, February 1st, 2024. … Carl was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life. Through his contributions to film, television, the arts and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognized worldwide and across generations. He was a beloved brother, father, grandfather, partner and friend.” For me, Weathers was Apollo Creed. I know he played other roles. Weathers most recently appeared in The Mandalorian as Greef Karga from 2019 to 2023 alongside Pedro Pascal. The role earned him a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series in 2021. “I’ve been fortunate that my focus has been, every decade, to reinvent myself," Weathers reflected on his career in 2018. "As audiences change, it’s incumbent of me as a performer to find that audience to be able to connect with that audience. That doesn’t necessarily mean that I have to change but I have to be aware of what audiences like and deliver a performance that the audience will warm up to.” In addition to his work on the Star Wars series, he earned roles in Chicago Justice, Chicago P.D. and more. Weathers also appeared in Adam Sandler’s Happy Gilmore, and later costarred alongside him in Little Nicky and Eight Crazy Nights. "A true great man. Great dad. Great actor. Great athlete. So much fun to be around always. Smart as hell. Loyal as hell. Funny as hell. Loved his sons more than anything. What a guy!! Everyone loved him," Sandler wrote on X following the news of Weathers' passing. "My wife and I had the best times with him every time we saw him. Love to his entire family and Carl will always be known as a true legend." Prior to jumpstarting his acting career in the '70s, the film icon played in the NFL. He signed with the Oakland Raiders in 1970, leading them to clinch the AFC West Division title. He was released by the team in 1971. Like I said, to me, Weathers was Apollo Creed. I was six years old when Rocky was released. I was nine when Rocky II was released. In it, Rocky Balboa wins his rematch versus Creed, claiming the world’s heavyweight boxing title. In 1979, boxing was huge, and at that age, I loved it. I loved all sports, of course, but boxers were larger than life. Howard Cosell called so many big fights on Saturday afternoons and nights, and I consumed them all. So in 1982, when Rocky III was released, it was highly anticipated in my world. I remember going early to the movie theater on that Friday evening, standing in line to make sure we got in. Balboa lost his title to Clubber Lang and then, at the urging and training of Creed, he re-made himself as a fighter and reclaimed his title, knocking out Lang in the rematch. What that movie ended, 12-year-old me was ready to run through a wall. I bet I listened to that soundtrack 4,786,723 times. I was captivated. I didn’t think about it that way then, but Weathers played his role so incredibly well that boys like me who were cheering so hard for Balboa to knock out his character fell in love with Creed, also. Creed was killed in the ring in Rocky IV, which was released in 1985. Balboa avenged his death in Russia, defeating Ivan Drago (and ending the Cold War in the process). The series is ongoing. In the latest rendition, Creed II, Creed’s son, Adonis, played by Michael B. Jordan, reclaimed the heavyweight title in a fight in Dodger Stadium. I love the Rocky series. If a Rocky marathon comes on, I’m usually in, taking a two-hour break so that I can continue to ignore Rocky V and pretend it didn’t happen. I wanted to name our first dogs Rocky and Apollo. Laura refused. I’m not sure she understood then, as she does today, how much I enjoyed those movies, how fondly I remember seeing them for the first time. I was already emotional on Friday, what with all of the feedback I was receiving from the story about Kyle Wakefield, but I cried when I learned of Weathers’ passing. It felt like a part of my childhood died, as crazy as that sounds. I thought about the scene at the end of Rocky III. In it — spoiler alert — Creed cashes in on a “favor” he’d told Balboa he’d ask for after the rematch with Lang. Creed wanted another shot at Balboa, away from the cameras and the spotlight. So the two fighters climbed into the ring in a gym. They danced around the ring, with Balboa telling Creed that maybe he’d trained him too well. Finally, Creed, mouthpiece in hand, tells Balboa, “You know, Stallion” “What?” Rocky said. “It’s too bad we gotta get old, huh?” It is, Apollo. It is too bad. Legends like you are supposed to live forever. Rest in peace, Mr. Weathers. And keep punching, Apollo.

Burton Webb authors Taste of the Place each week for 10 Weekend Thoughts.

9. It’s time to eat. Here’s our resident Parisian chef, Burton Webb, with Taste of the Place, Lesson 221 — Lemon Poppy Seed Cake. This cake is a delightful treat with a burst of citrus flavor. Enjoy it as a dessert or a sweet treat with tea or coffee. Great for breakfast to be honest. Tidbit #1: You can use the cake recipe as a base for other cakes that you wish to make that have the name “bread” in them, but really are a cake because of the softness of the texture. Tidbit #2: For me, you need to melt the sugar so that it combines better to give a more even crumb after cooking. This is accomplished using a bain marine. You will whisk the eggs, sugar, and honey in the mixing bowl until the sugar has melted. Then the butter will be added until melted and combined. Tidbit #3: The lemon simply syrup actually makes the cake to be honest. This is a french trick that they do with all of their cakes, especially pound cakes to make them moist. It is not about “PERFECT BAKING." Things you'll need: 6-8 People Preparation time: 15 minutes Cooking time: 35 minutes Resting time: 40 minutes A glass of Reisling or coffee Utensils needed: Work surface Digital scale Saucepot Mixing bowls A loaf cake pan and parchment paper Stove top and oven Ingredients needed: 220 g flour 7 g baking powder 185 g eggs (approximately 3 large eggs) 15 g honey 150 g butter 2 g salt Zest of 2 large lemons (or 3 if smaller) 2 tsp vanilla extract 3 tbsp poppy seeds 80 ml milk Juice of 1.5 lemons 1 tsp vinegar For the syrup: 50 ml water 25 g sugar Juice of 0.5 lemon Mise en Place: Step 1: In a heatproof mixing bowl, combine the eggs, sugar, lemon zest, vanilla extract and honey. Place the mixing bowl over a pot of simmering water (bain-marie) and whisk constantly until the sugar is dissolved and the mixture is warm to the touch. Add in the butter and continue to whisk until combined. Remove from heat and set aside. Step 2: Preheat the oven to 375°F. Grease the cake pan and then place the parchment paper in so that it covers the bottoms and sides. Re-grease after. In a small bowl, combine the milk, lemon juice, and vinegar. Let it sit for a few minutes. Step 2.1: In a separate bowl, sift together the flour, baking powder, and salt. Gradually add the dry ingredients to the wet mixture in the mixer bowl, mixing until just combined. Fold in the poppy seeds until evenly distributed. Step 3: Add the milk mixture to the batter and mix until smooth. Pour the batter into the prepared cake pan and then place in the oven to cook for 15 minutes. After reduce the temperature to 300°F and continue cooking for 20-25 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean. Final: Step 4: In a small saucepan, combine water, sugar, and lemon juice. Bring to a simmer over medium heat, stirring until the sugar is dissolved. Remove from heat and let the syrup cool slightly. Step 4.1: When the cake is finished cooking, pull it from the oven and immediately pour the simple syrup over the top. Let the cake rest in the cake pan until it reaches room temperature. Use the parchment paper to easily de-mold the cake and then slice it up and enjoy! From the Mississippian in Paris, Bon Appétit!



NFL commissioner Roger Goodell looks on before the NFC Championship football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Best Offensive Lines in College Football (2024)

1 Georgia Bulldogs
2 Oregon Ducks
3 Ole Miss Rebels
4 Michigan Wolverines
5 Texas Longhorns
6 LSU Tigers
7 West Virginia Mountaineers
8 Iowa Hawkeyes
9 Arizona Wildcats
10 Missouri Tigers
11 Tennessee Volunteers
12 Notre Dame

SLY STALLONE and CARL WEATHERS choreograph the big Rocky/Apollo Creed fight for

ROCKY (1976)#RIPCarlWeathers