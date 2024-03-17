Retiring soon? How long should you wait to take social security? What accounts should you pull from first? Already retired? Should you consider ROTH Conversions? These are some of the questions that can only be answered with a personalized retirement income plan. Andrew Sego with Sego Wealth Management specializes in helping folks just like you come up with their retirement gameplan. Whether you meet at his office in Collierville or prefer Zoom from anywhere, schedule a free discovery meeting and see what they can do for you. www.rebelsretire.com. Stress out about the Rebels, not your money. www.rebelsretire.com

Ole Miss Rebels forward Jaemyn Brakefield (4) drives to the hoop against Texas A&M Aggies guard Tyrece Radford (23) during their second round game of the SEC Men's Basketball Tournament at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, March 14, 2024 (DDenny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK)

1. Ole Miss’ season ended on Thursday night with a nine-point loss to Texas A&M in the second round of the Southeastern Conference Tournament at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. After starting 18-3, Ole Miss lost nine of its final 11 games. What went wrong? After Thursday’s game, I went into the Ole Miss locker room and asked. “We just faced some adversity and we had to figure out ways to figure it out,” guard Matthew Murrell said. “Of course it took longer than we expected. We wish it would’ve been a quick turnaround and we could’ve figured it out in one game and gotten right back, but it’s the game of basketball. You never know what to expect.” Murray said the Rebels stuck to the process and kept working, believing that eventually “everything would come together. We just ran out of time.” Jaylen Murray’s answered after taking a breath and giving a moment’s thought. “I don’t even know,” the St. Peter’s transfer guard said. “Defending-wise, rebounds, not finishing games. …I have no idea, man. I really have no idea. I just know we kept fighting and going over stuff. A lot of games just didn’t go our way.”

Forward Jaemyn Brakefield, one of the leaders on this Ole Miss team, said it was “just the little things as a team.” “We worked on sticking to the gameplan every single day,” Brakefield said. “We kind of let loose of that. We tried to get back to it at the end of the season, but we ran out of time.” Moussa Cisse, a former Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year at Oklahoma State, pointed at Ole Miss’ struggles on the boards as the biggest culprit in the February/March swoon. “It was really the little things, discipline, blocking out, you know, the little things,” Cisse said. “I feel like we really didn’t buy in. We should’ve been more disciplined, come together more and come out and played harder. We should’ve have played harder, like we did at the beginning of the year when we were more connected. Our energy was there and everybody was excited.” What happened? Why did that dissipate? “I don’t really know, to be honest with you,” Cisse said. “Everybody had different… I don’t know.” Cisse said the coaches were giving their all, giving their best, adding there wasn’t a frustration, really. “I feel like we had to buy in,” Cisse said. “We got comfortable. That’s what it was.”

Ole Miss Rebels head coach Chris Beard works the sideline against Texas A&M during their second round game of the SEC Men's Basketball Tournament at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, March 14, 2024. (Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK)

2. Chris Beard announced on Friday that Ole Miss wouldn’t accept an NIT bid or any other postseason bid, stating that the “timing is just not right” for the Rebels to continue the season. Beard said players were dealing with personal things off the court. Others had academic obligations. Ole Miss will be in the preseason NIT next season, Beard said, adding that he has a lot of coaching memories in the NIT. Beard said he has always strived to get better from year to year, noting that the first year is a learning curve for a new program, including a new coaching staff. Beard wouldn’t go into details, but after completing his first year in the SEC, he admitted there were some takeaways he can use moving forward. “I think every league is different,” Beard said. “It starts with you’re competing against teams and coaches that you’ve never competed against before. We played some of these guys in non-conference games or NCAA Tournament games but the grind of an 18-round fight starts with just familiarity. It’s all sorts of things. It’s absolutely a learning curve Year 1. We intend to take advantage of that moving forward.” Beard was asked if what he’d seen would impact how he built next season’s roster. “I heard for years that the SEC is an athletic league,” Beard said. “Every league I’ve coached in has been athletic. But I think there are definitely some things in the SEC. Every league has styles of play. When you start thinking about the top teams in this league — and we do spend time talking about them constantly because that’s where we’re trying to get — I think there are some differences in the Big 12 and the SEC.”

Furman Paladins guard Marcus Foster (5) dribbles against San Diego State Aztecs guard Adam Seiko (2) during the second half in the second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament at Legacy Arena last March. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

3. I posted this on Saturday morning, as I was watching Vermont win its American East Conference Tournament title for the gazillionth time in a row. However, I’ll repeat it here for those who don’t read the message board but do read this. It’s basketball portal season and Ole Miss enters said season with as many as 11 roster spots available. I think the number is more likely eight or nine, but regardless, there's a lot of roster space that is currently vacant. So, yes, Ole Miss will be very, very active in the portal and the word on the proverbial street is Ole Miss has a pretty nice amount of salary/NIL/whatever you want to call it to compete nationally. Chris Beard affirmed that Friday. I'll write about what he said in 10 Thoughts. As for coverage, don't let anyone in media, self included, tell you they're super sourced with the current Ole Miss basketball staff. They're not. This staff is very locked down as it pertains to recruiting efforts. You'll read a lot about Ole Miss contacting different portal targets. It's noteworthy, but with a caveat: Ole Miss -- and most every other high-major program -- will be contacting hundreds of potential targets. Andy Kennedy joked with me once that he sat in his living room, poured a glass of wine, and called guy after guy. He called it "speed dating." People around the Arkansas program joked about how the Razorbacks basically reached out to damn near everyone in the portal last year. They weren't alone. For example, Penn grad transfer Clark Stachert, who shot 42 percent from 3 this season, has also ready heard from UCLA, Kansas, Arkansas, Clemson, Penn State, Virginia, Valparaiso, Loyola-Chicago, Cal, Texas A&M, Rutgers, Indiana, San Francisco, SMU, Vermont, Wyoming, George Washington, Ole Miss, Santa Clara, New Mexico, Davidson, Montana State, FAU, Furman Winthrop, East Carolina and others. Ole Miss has contacted Furman point guard Marcus Foster, who is in the portal. Some of the other teams to have contacted Foster include Arkansas, Clemson, Indiana, Richmond, Xavier, Georgia, Gonzaga, Loyola Chicago, Kansas State, Florida State, Virginia Tech, and Auburn. Ole Miss has also contacted UT-Martin forward Jacob Crews. He shot 41.4 percent from 3 last season. Of course, Crews has also heard from Kansas State, UCLA, Kansas, Gonzaga, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Virginia Tech, Auburn, Mississippi State, Missouri ,Georgia, North Carolina State, LSU, Illinois, Cal, Marshall, UAB, New Mexico State and Wisconsin Contact, you see, is just a formality. It's manna from Heaven for sites dependent on clicks with writers working with a quota, but it's simply not very newsworthy. Taking that contact and writing a story about how the player would fit at Ole Miss is silly. Let's be clear: If you can play point guard, if you can shoot 35 percent or better from 3, if you can defend with any level of proficiency and/or you have the ability to rebound the basketball while playing with toughness, you fit. Building that roster and creating chemistry and team culture is Beard's job, but if a player has some of those characteristics, he fits. What will be newsworthy, at least in my opinion, is when a player actually visits. That's what I'm going to work to find out -- who visits. The portal is already open for guys who play at programs where there have been head-coaching decisions. The portal opens for everyone else Monday and will start getting very populated as NCAA Tournament and NIT teams lose. I would advise taking reports of early leaders with a grain of salt over the next few days. After talking to a lot of people in Nashville associated with different programs, the expectation is this is going to be a pretty wild cycle and things almost certainly will change rapidly. Throw in the fact that most guys are also shopping for highest bidders, and what was true on Monday might no longer be true on Tuesday. We'll do our best to keep up with it, but again, we're focused more on visits than contact. Contact doesn't mean much. Visits typically do.

4. As I said, I asked Beard on Friday afternoon about the Rebels’ recruiting “resources.” Specifically, I asked him if Ole Miss had enough to be nationally competitive on the recruiting trail and/or in the transfer portal. “Personally, I do,” Beard said. “That’s an ongoing conversation. It continues to be a work in progress. But there’s no denying that The Grove Collective is an elite organization, led by Walker Jones and his staff. The relationship between (TGC) and the administration here, the foundation here, it’s a real team effort at Ole Miss. Beard thanked all of the donors and contributors last season and asked for their help again “as we continue to try to build this program to the point where everybody would like it to be.” Beard said he felt optimistic and confident based on conversations that take place “on a regular basis.” Beard said he believed Ole Miss is “in that neighborhood” of programs that maximize NIL opportunities for prospective players. “I think that we all know that it’s just a day-to-day challenge just to get better,” Beard said. “It’s not going to stop. It’s a day-by-day approach.”

Auburn Tigers forward Johni Broome (4) celebrates after defeating the Florida Gators in the SEC Tournament championship game at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

5. The Southeastern Conference placed eight teams in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday. Had Oklahoma and Texas already been in the league, as they will be next season, the SEC would have put nine of 16 members into the 68-team field. Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Kentucky, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M all landed bids on Sunday. No matter what people think of investment in basketball vis-a-vis baseball and all of those other arguments, what’s undeniable is basketball in the SEC matters and is respected nationally. From all accounts, Ole Miss is more invested in men’s college basketball today than it has been in, well, maybe ever. The path to the NCAA Tournament is clear — put together a challenging non-league schedule, post a .500 mark or better in the SEC. Of course, to do that second part, a roster needs shooters, big guards/wings who can defend and long, athletic players who are fearless going to the rim for rebounds on both ends of the floor. That’s easier said than done, but as mentioned above, that’s the task Beard and Co. embark on starting now.

Connecticut Huskies head coach Dan Hurley celebrates the win over Marquette Golden Eagles at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

6. The bracket is out. I’ll sit down and study matchups and the like at some point in the coming days, but upon quick glance, here’s my Final Four: East -- Connecticut South -- Houston Midwest -- Creighton West -- Arizona If you told me I had to go with an all-upset Final Four, I think I'd go with: East -- Auburn South -- Kentucky Midwest -- McNeese West -- Alabama Some upsets I like: James Madison over Wisconsin McNeese over Gonzaga Samford over Kansas Grand Canyon over Saint Mary's

Former FIU Panthers running back Antonio Patterson (6) rushes as Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker Chris Paul Jr. (27) defends in the first quarter at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Paul transferred to Ole Miss in January. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

7. Ole Miss spring football resumes on Tuesday as the Rebels work towards the April 13 Grove Bowl. One of the things I’m most interested to observe is how much Chris Paul Jr., impacts Ole Miss’ defense. Over the past two years, Paul was among the best — if not the very best — defenders on the Arkansas team. In 2022, the Cordele, Ga., product had 62 tackles, four sacks and a fumble recovery for the Razorbacks. A year later, Paul was the heart and soul of the Hogs’ defense, recording 74 tackles, two sacks and a pass deflection. He was a vocal leader, a player who demanded excellence from teammates and grew visibly frustrated when some of his Arkansas teammates didn’t match his intensity and effort. Paul joins an Ole Miss linebacker corps that includes Clemson transfer TJ Dudley, who made his Rebels debut in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl win over Penn State after transferring from Clemson. Sophomore Suntarine Perkins is widely considered to be a future star in the SEC. Khari Coleman is a veteran presence. There are others who could make an impact in the fall. However, it’s Paul, due to his talent, his will and his considerable SEC experience, who has a chance to turn a position that’s been a detriment in recent seasons into a strength.

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez (49) in the fourth inning for game two of the ALDS for the 2023 MLB playoffs against the Minnesota Twins at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

8. The Major League Baseball season begins this week when San Diego and the Los Angeles Dodgers meet in Seoul, South Korea, for a two-game series. Here are my sure-to-go-laughingly wrong predictions for individual awards: Executive of the Year: Alex Anthopoulos, Atlanta; Mike Elias, Baltimore Relievers of the Year: Josh Hader, Houston; Edwin Diaz, New York Mets Comeback Players of the Year: Kris Bryant, Colorado; Carlos Rodon, New York Yankees Outstanding DH Award: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers; Yordon Alvarez, Houston Hank Aaron Award: Ronald Acuna, Jr., Atlanta; Corey Seager, Texas Roberto Clemente Award: Kyle Schwarber, Philadelphia; Kyle Gibson, Baltimore Manager of the Year: David Bell, Cincinnati Reds; Brandon Hyde, Baltimore Rookie of the Year: Yoshinobo Yamamoto, Los Angeles Dodgers; Wyatt Langford, Texas Cy Young Award: Walker Buehler, Los Angeles Dodgers; Pablo Lopez, Minnesota Most Valuable Player: Ronald Acuna Jr., Atlanta; Juan Soto, New York Yankees All-MLB Team: C — Atley Rutschman, Baltimore 1B — Matt Olson, Atlanta 2B — Ozzie Albies, Atlanta SS — Corey Seager, Texas 3B — Jose Ramirez, Cleveland OF — Ronald Acuna Jr., Atlanta OF — Corbin Carroll, Arizona OF — Juan Soto, New York Yankees SP — Zac Gallen, Arizona SP — Justin Steele, Chicago Cubs SP — Walker Buehler, Los Angeles Dodgers SP — Pablo Lopez, Minnesota SP — Nathan Eovaldi, Texas RP — Josh Hader, Houston RP — Jhoan Duran, Minnesota



Burton Webb authors Taste of the Place each week for 10 Weekend Thoughts.

9. It’s time to eat. Here’s our resident Parisian chef, Burton Webb, with Taste of the Place, Lesson 227 — Ricotta Pesto with Homemade Gnocchi. This dish combines pillowy homemade gnocchi with a creamy ricotta pesto sauce for a comforting and flavorful meal that's sure to impress. Yes, you get to work with your hands on this one. Tidbit #1: Making homemade gnocchi is easier than you might think! The key is to use starchy potatoes like russets and to not overwork the dough. It needs to fill like biscuit dough. Tidbit #2: For the pesto, feel free to adjust the quantities of ingredients to suit your taste. You can also add a handful of pine nuts or walnuts for extra texture. Tidbit #3: Serve the gnocchi and pesto with some fresh basil leaves torn over the top and a drizzle of good-quality olive oil for an added touch of richness. Things you will need: 4 servings Preparation time: 45 minutes Cooking time: 20 minutes A glass of Italian wine (optional) while cooking Utensils needed: Chef's knife and cutting board Large pot for boiling potatoes Potato masher or ricer Large mixing bowl Fork Large saucepan Blender or food processor Serving bowls Ingredients needed: 1 kg potatoes (preferably russet potatoes) 250 grams of all-purpose flour, plus extra for dusting 1 whole egg Salt to taste For the Ricotta Pesto: 2 cups fresh basil leaves, packed 1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese 1/4 cup pine nuts or walnuts (optional) 2 garlic cloves 1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil 1/2 cup ricotta cheese + extra for the presentation Salt and pepper to taste Mise en Place: Step 1: Peel the potatoes and cut them into chunks. Boil them in a large pot of salted water until tender, about 15-20 minutes. Drain the potatoes and mash them using a potato masher or pass them through a potato ricer while they're still hot. Let them cool slightly. Step 2: In a large mixing bowl, combine the mashed potatoes with the flour, egg, and a pinch of salt. Mix until a dough forms. Be careful not to overwork the dough. Step 2.1: On a lightly floured surface, roll the dough into long ropes about 1 inch thick. Use a knife to cut the ropes into small pieces, about 1 inch each. Use the back of a fork to gently press ridges into each gnocchi. (Look on YouTube for this technique, very simple) Step 3: Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Cook the gnocchi in batches until they float to the surface, about 2-3 minutes. Remove them with a slotted spoon and set aside. Step 4: In a blender or food processor, combine the basil, Parmesan cheese, pine nuts or walnuts (if using), garlic cloves, and olive oil. Blend until smooth. Add the ricotta cheese to the blender and blend again until everything is well combined and creamy. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Final: Step 5: Toss the cooked gnocchi with the ricotta pesto until evenly coated. Serve hot in individual bowls, garnished with an additional dollop of ricotta cheese and a drizzle of olive oil if desired. Pair this dish with a glass of Italian wine for the perfect finishing touch. Buon Appetito! From the Mississippian in Paris, Bon Appétit!

