March is nearing a close, and it’s a weird time of year on the sports calendar. The men’s NCAA Tournament is down to 16 teams. The women’s NCAA Tournament continues on Monday, including Ole Miss’ second-round game versus Notre Dame in South Bend, Ind. The second weekend of Southeastern Conference baseball wrapped up on Sunday. Spring football continues, but it’s never really seemed to matter less than it does today. Major League Baseball opens for real this week, albeit with a major scandal enveloping the sport’s most recognizable star, Shohei Ohtani. The NFL Draft coverage overdose is set to begin in full as college pro days continue. Ole Miss’ is set for Wednesday. Recruiting visits are ongoing, but in this era of college football, it’s difficult to know how excited one should get about visits (or even commitments). Oh, and three weeks before the football transfer portal opens again — there was a hint from a current Ole Miss player last week that the Rebels will be very active this time around as well — the basketball transfer portal (and maybe the coaching carousel) is in full swing. So, after a weekend spent enduring cold winds I was not prepared for on soccer fields in Memphis, I’m not sure how to order this or what to even bite into, but I’ll take a swing at it.

1. Ole Miss is a win over Notre Dame away from its second consecutive Sweet 16 appearance in the women’s NCAA Tournament. Beating the Irish, of course, will be a tall task. Tip from Purcell Pavilion for the Monday matinee is slated for 1 p.m. CDT, airing on ESPN. This is the first-ever meeting between Notre Dame and Ole Miss. Riding a nine-game winning streak, the ACC Tournament Champions are led by All-American Hannah Hidalgo. The freshman is touted as one of the best guards in the country, averaging 5.7 assists per game, good for 18th best nationally. Under head coach Niele Ivey, the Irish boast one the nation's top scoring offenses with an average of 79.2 points per game. They outscore their opponents by an average 18.3 points per game. Yolett McPhee-McQuin discussed Ole Miss' matchup with Notre Dame on Sunday, a day after the Rebels beat Marquette in the first round. That video, as well as comments from Ayanna Thompson and Kennedy Todd Williams, is linked above. Here’s the Irish perspective from InsideNDSports.com:

Houston Cougars guard Emanuel Sharp (21) and guard Ramon Walker Jr. (3) celebrate after defeating the Texas A&M Aggies in overtime in the second round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

2. Meanwhile, the men’s NCAA Tournament is down to 16 teams, including Gonzaga for the ninth straight year. Why do we all sleep on Gonzaga? I certainly did this time around and Mark Few and the Zags made me look silly yet again. Anyway, here are my picks for the Final Four, which will be determined next weekend: East Region: Connecticut over San Diego State Iowa State over Illinois Connecticut over Iowa State West Region: North Carolina over Alabama Arizona over Clemson Arizona over North Carolina South Region: Houston over Duke Marquette over North Carolina State Houston over Marquette Midwest Region: Purdue over Gonzaga Creighton over Tennessee Creighton over Purdue

Florida Atlantic Owls head coach Dusty May coaches against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

3. Dusty May is the new coach at Michigan. That much is known. The rest is rumor, though there is certainly a possibility that the coaching carousel could turn at dizzying rates in the coming days and weeks. All eyes are on Kentucky following the Wildcats’ stunning first-round loss to Oakland. John Calipari is owed more than $30 million if Kentucky moves on. Different people believe different things. Most seem to believe that if the move is in the hands of UK athletics director Mitch Barnhart, he would not make the move even if the money were available, which it likely isn’t. If Kentucky were to open, however, the interest would be incredibly wide-spread. It’s an elite job, maybe THE elite job. Jeff Goodman reported Arkansas’ Eric Musselman is very much in the mix for the vacant SMU job. Musselman has also been linked to Louisville and Arizona State, among other jobs. Musselman has said nothing. He’s reportedly been out recruiting and most close to the Razorbacks’ program believe he will return as the Hogs’ coach. But if Arkansas were to open, there would be considerable interest. As of Monday morning, Louisville's search was beginning to look somewhat underwhelming. Still, what happens there could change multiple situations, all at a time when the transfer portal is red hot.

Wisconsin Badgers guard AJ Storr (2) dribbles the ball against the James Madison Dukes in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at the Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

4. Speaking of the transfer portal, Ole Miss basketball figures to be very involved as the Rebels look to replace as many as 11 — and likely eight or nine — roster spots. One name that has emerged is Wisconsin guard AJ Storr. The 6-foot-7 Storr averaged 16.8 points and 3.9 rebounds per game for the Badgers this season, shooting 43.4 percent from the 3-point line. He has been widely linked to Ole Miss since the Badgers were eliminated from the first round of the NCAA Tournament. "Honestly, I don't know yet," Storr said in response to a question from BadgerExtra regarding if he intends to test the NBA Draft waters or return to Wisconsin next season. "Probably gonna talk to my family. Definitely a tough loss on me." "I'm just; I love playing with these guys," Storr said earlier. "I truly love played with these guys." As reported by the Wisconsin State Journal, Storr said that he's going to miss playing with the group that filled the locker room. That came directly after he acknowledged Tyler Wahl's last career game, so Storr's comment could be an assessment of the future of (at least one of) those around him, not quite his own. Storr could also weigh his NBA prospects before making a decision. Storr is currently listed as a likely second-round draft choice. Ole Miss’ rumored involvement with Storr is likely a sign that the Rebels plan to shop at the top of the portal, at least for several prospects, before filling the roster with role players who could best surround the more impactful additions. And the portal may be more expensive than ever before, especially as programs learn lessons from early-tournament losses. Former Villanova coach Jay Wright, now at CBS Sports, diagnosed it this way: "The era of taking these young freshmen and trying to play against older players is over," Wright said. "I think (Calipari) did a phenomenal job with these guys all year. You can see, they're playing against grown men. The guys on Kentucky will be far better pros than any of these guys on Oakland or any of these guys in the tournament. But they're not as good college basketball players. At this point in their careers, they're not as disciplined yet as the guys for Oakland. It's not Cal's fault. It's they're 18 years old and they're in this era where everyone is telling them how great they are. Just show up in college and you're going to win. It doesn't happen that way. And the more guys stay in college because of NIL, it's going to be tougher for young teams like this to be successful."

Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin after a victory against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

5. Spring football continues at Ole Miss as the Rebels prepare for a highly-anticipated 2024 season. This is a little bit “inside baseball,” but you’re likely interested. There’s a bit of a debate, I suppose, regarding access. Let me be clear: As a general rule, I’m for as much access as possible. However, I understand why college programs these days are severely limiting how much of practice — even meaningless spring practices — reporters see. Why? Well, most reporters ABSOLUTELY FREAKING LOVE depth charts. Yours truly doesn’t share the obsession, but I’m a minority. Coaches ABSOLUTELY FREAKING DESPISE depth charts. Why? They cause problems. Let' say TheRebelsAreAwesome.com reports that Billy BadAss Johnson was running with the third team. Billy’s father and high school coach read it and get upset. They call the position coach and raise hell. Unsatisfied with the response, Billy enters the transfer portal. That’s ginned up for dramatic effect, of course, but you get the point. Coaches don’t want or need the headache, so they limit what reporters can see. For some reporters, access is the holy grail. Without it, quite frankly, they’re just not very good. I, on the other hand, generally think access is overrated. Sure, I’d love to have it, but it’s not a necessity. Where I differ from many is here: If I have access to practice as a member of the media, I’m there to report. After all, I’m there as a reporter. If a bunch of restrictions are put on my reporting — other than reporting injuries before the program has had a chance to notify parents and such — I’m not interested in being at practice. If I can't report who is limited or who is working with what group or if there is a positional experiment underway or if someone appears to be having a good or bad spring, there's no point in being there. Others in media disagree. They want to be out there, even if there’s a list a mile long of things that cannot be reported. I'm not sure I need the background. Hell, there's a pretty decent chance some of the major pieces that will make up this Ole Miss team in the fall aren't even in Oxford yet. Another, Juice Wells, is still working his way back from injury. Just last week, college football saw a player who had left Alabama for Iowa and taken NIL money at Iowa return to Alabama midway through the semester. In the end, it doesn’t matter. It’s never been more of a scoreboard business than it is today. Ole Miss will play at least 12 games in the fall. Score will be kept. Success or failure will be judged solely on what happens in those games. The rest, especially in the era of programs turning over half of a roster on an annual basis, is window dressing. By the way, I asked several players on Thursday if this season was playoffs or bust. Here’s that story, in case you missed it.

6. There wasn’t a whole lot of other news value from Thursday’s interviews, but I’ve linked them here for your perusal. One note of interest, at least to me, was wide receiver Jordan Watkins intimating that the Rebels will be active in the spring portal window, which opens on April 15. (I refer back to what I said in Thought No. 5). Watkins was a primary recruiter back in December and January, and he intimated that he’ll be busy again on the recruiting front soon.

Jackson Ross (Ole Miss Athletics)

7. Ole Miss got blown out twice in Knoxville, Tenn., over the weekend. However, the Rebels rallied on Saturday to win the middle game at Tennessee, giving Ole Miss what it simply had to have versus the Volunteers — a win. Now, Ole Miss returns home to face Kentucky next weekend. The Wildcats are off to a fast start in the league, having swept Auburn and taken two of three from Missouri. Here is my ranking of the SEC programs after two weekends of league play: Arkansas — The Hogs are 5-1 in the SEC thanks to strong pitching. The offense is a bit shaky, however. South Carolina — The Gamecocks swept Vanderbilt to improve to 4-2 in the league. They could easily be 5-1. It’s also too early to pay much attention to these rankings. Kentucky — As I said, the Wildcats are 5-1. Wins in the bank count. Texas A&M — The Aggies took two of three from Mississippi State. They’re very solid. Florida — The Gators are just so very talented. Forget the record for now. I don’t see how they don’t end up winning a ton. Tennessee — The Vols can do everything well. Once they put things together, they’re going to be a handful. LSU — See what I said about Florida. My guess is the Tigers figure it out. Vanderbilt — The Commodores are good, but they’re not the machine they once were. Ole Miss — I’ve got concerns about the Rebels, but they had to get one in Knoxville and did. Mississippi State — The Bulldogs are 3-3 after two weekends. There are reasons for them to be optimistic moving forward. Georgia — These Bulldogs are 3-3 also. Again, take rankings with a grain of salt right now. Alabama — The Tide is off to a 2-4 start. Auburn — The Tigers salvaged the finale versus Arkansas to get to 1-5. They did it in front of a record crowd. Missouri — Mizzou is in for a very long season.

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (R) talks with starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto (L) during the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

8. This is not the story Major League Baseball wanted to dominate the headlines as the main part of the regular season is set to begin Thursday night in Arlington, Texas: MLB's Shohei Ohtani probe: What we know about the Ippei Mizuhara gambling scandal No, MLB wanted people to be discussing the Rangers' defense of a World Series title against Craig Counsell in his first game as the Cubs' manager. Ohtani is scheduled to address the media Monday in Los Angeles. As his manager, Dave Roberts, told The Athletic, "I think it's the right thing to do. I'm happy he's going to speak, speak to what he knows and give his thoughts on the whole situation. I think it'll give us a little bit more clarity." Ohtani continues to claim he was the victim of a "major theft," some $4.5 million in gambling debts allegedly stolen by his former interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara. Of course, that's a completely different story from the one first told last week when the story broke during the Dodgers' two-game series against the San Diego Padres in Seoul, South Korea. Since then, MLB has launched an investigation into Ohtani and the IRS has begun an investigation into Mizuhara. As for the season, I've given my picks to win awards and divisions. All that's left, really, is to predict who wins the World Series. Everyone is picking the Dodgers, but I think this Ohtani situation has a chance to turn into quite a distracting scandal. I'll go with the Atlanta Braves in seven games over the Baltimore Orioles. I look for the O's to make a big move at the trading deadline, one that will launch a very good young team into another level.

Burton Webb authors Taste of the Place each week for 10 Weekend Thoughts.

9. It’s time to eat. Here’s our resident Parisian chef, Burton Webb, with Taste of the Place, Lesson 228 — Pollo al Marsala. Chicken Marsala is a classic Italian dish known for its rich and savory sauce made with Marsala wine. This recipe features tender chicken quarters cooked perfectly and smothered in a flavorful Marsala sauce. Tidbit #1: Be sure to brown the chicken well before simmering in the sauce for maximum flavor. This will give you a better overall color at the end. Tidbit #2: Marsala wine is the key ingredient in this dish, providing a sweet and nutty flavor that complements the chicken beautifully. If you don't have Marsala wine on hand, you can substitute it with a dry white wine or sherry. Tidbit #3: Serve Chicken Marsala with your favorite side dishes, mashed potatoes, pasta, or crusty bread, to soak up the delicious sauce. Right now is the best time to cook it before spring comes. It is still a little cozy kind of meal feeling. Tidbit #4: Also, with the leftover Marsala you can make tiramisu with it...so win-win Things you will need: 4 servings Preparation time: 15 minutes Cooking time: 30 minutes A glass of red wine (optional) Utensils needed: Work surface and chef knife Large skillet or sauté pan Tongs Meat thermometer Plate or platter Ingredients needed: 4 chicken quarters (leg and thigh attached) Salt and pepper, to taste 1/2 cup all-purpose flour, for dredging 4 tablespoons unsalted butter 2 tablespoons olive oil 1 shallot, finely chopped 8 ounces cremini mushrooms, sliced 1 cup Marsala wine 1 cup chicken broth 2 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped (for garnish/optional) Mise en Place: Step 1: Season the chicken quarters generously with salt and pepper. Dredge them in flour, shaking off any excess. In a large skillet or sauté pan, heat 2 tablespoons of butter and 1 tablespoon of olive oil over medium-high heat. Add the chicken quarters skin side down and cook until golden brown, about 5 minutes per side. Remove the chicken from the pan and set aside on a plate or platter. Step 2: In the same skillet, add the remaining butter and olive oil. Add the shallot and mushrooms, and sauté until softened, about 5 minutes. Step 2.1: Deglaze the skillet with Marsala wine, scraping up any browned bits from the bottom of the pan. Allow the wine to cook down for a few minutes until slightly reduced. Step 3: Return the chicken quarters to the skillet, nestling them into the sauce. Pour in the chicken broth and bring the mixture to a simmer. Cover and cook for about 20-25 minutes until the chicken is cooked through and reaches an internal temperature of 165°F. Final: Step 4: Garnish with chopped parsley before serving. Serve hot, spooning the sauce over the chicken quarters. From the Mississippian in Paris, Bon Appétit!



