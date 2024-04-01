McCready: 10 Weekend Thoughts, presented by Sego Wealth Management
Happy Easter to all. I hope your weekend was as fulfilling as mine. On Friday evening, Caroline got home. It was the first time I’d seen her since Christmas night. I got up early on Dec. 26 to take Rizzo in for his surgery on his paw. Caroline was still asleep when I left a little later that morning for Atlanta and coverage of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. By the time I got back to Oxford on New Year’s Eve, she had left for a party in Little Rock, a stopover on her way back to Fayetteville for intercession.
So it was wonderful to have everyone under the same room Friday night. What a gift that is. It’s something you appreciate as you get older. Just the sounds you take for granted when your kids are growing up — showers turning on, hairdryers, voices, laughter, all of it — are so heartwarming now. She leaves for Fayetteville today. She’ll finish her junior year here soon and start her internship in Bentonville. It’s hard to believe how time flies.
We grilled steaks Friday night, went to a late lunch at Saint Leo Saturday and then sat around our outdoor fire on Saturday night. My parents stopped by Saturday night and we had dinner at their house Sunday evening, a few hours after a beautiful Easter service at Oxford High School.
So I’m late on 10 Thoughts this week, but at least I’m writing with a full heart.
1. Ole Miss is about halfway through spring drills, and given the fact that several players are nursing offseason surgeries and several players — I’m assuming there will be several additions — aren’t in place yet, I’m not drawing sweeping conclusions from practices.
Some comments have been interesting, however. I thought it was interesting — and scary for opposing defenses, to be honest — when Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said he believed having the NFL-style in-helmet communication with the quarterback was going to be a “cheat code” for the Rebels.
Ole Miss, as you know, loves to go fast, using tempo as a weapon. Now, with Kiffin in Jaxson Dart’s helmet until 15 seconds remain on the play clock, Dart will be able to get Kiffin’s input in real time at the line of scrimmage. Given the fact that Kiffin is a bit of a play-calling savant who sees defensive holes in real time, and given Dart’s considerable experience as a starting quarterback (six games at USC and now 25 at Ole Miss), that could spell trouble for opposing defenses.
“I think it’s a cheat code offensively,” Kiffin said without diving into too many details. “It lets us do certain things offensively. Defensive coaches always wanted it, so it’s here.”
2. Another thing that stuck out this week was listening to former Florida defensive end Princely Umanmielen and former Arkansas linebacker Pooh Paul discuss how impressed they’ve been with Ole Miss defensive coordinator Pete Golding.
Umanmielen and Paul have played a lot of Southeastern Conference football, meaning they’ve played for quality coaches with complex schemes. Still, Golding has clearly made quite a first impression this spring.
“I ain’t gonna lie,” Umanmielen said. “At Florida, I had three different defensive coordinators but it’s never been as hard as learning Coach Golding’s defense. I also see why he’s had so much success as a defensive coordinator. His defense is difficult to learn but once you learn it and you see why you have to do the things you have to do, you see why he’s had some of the top defenses in the country. It makes a lot of sense.”
