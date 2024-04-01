Retiring soon? How long should you wait to take social security? What accounts should you pull from first? Already retired? Should you consider ROTH Conversions? These are some of the questions that can only be answered with a personalized retirement income plan. Andrew Sego with Sego Wealth Management specializes in helping folks just like you come up with their retirement gameplan. Whether you meet at his office in Collierville or prefer Zoom from anywhere, schedule a free discovery meeting and see what they can do for you. www.rebelsretire.com . Stress out about the Rebels, not your money. www.rebelsretire.com

Happy Easter to all. I hope your weekend was as fulfilling as mine. On Friday evening, Caroline got home. It was the first time I’d seen her since Christmas night. I got up early on Dec. 26 to take Rizzo in for his surgery on his paw. Caroline was still asleep when I left a little later that morning for Atlanta and coverage of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. By the time I got back to Oxford on New Year’s Eve, she had left for a party in Little Rock, a stopover on her way back to Fayetteville for intercession.

So it was wonderful to have everyone under the same room Friday night. What a gift that is. It’s something you appreciate as you get older. Just the sounds you take for granted when your kids are growing up — showers turning on, hairdryers, voices, laughter, all of it — are so heartwarming now. She leaves for Fayetteville today. She’ll finish her junior year here soon and start her internship in Bentonville. It’s hard to believe how time flies.

We grilled steaks Friday night, went to a late lunch at Saint Leo Saturday and then sat around our outdoor fire on Saturday night. My parents stopped by Saturday night and we had dinner at their house Sunday evening, a few hours after a beautiful Easter service at Oxford High School.

So I’m late on 10 Thoughts this week, but at least I’m writing with a full heart.