Retiring soon? How long should you wait to take social security? What accounts should you pull from first? Already retired? Should you consider ROTH Conversions? These are some of the questions that can only be answered with a personalized retirement income plan. Andrew Sego with Sego Wealth Management specializes in helping folks just like you come up with their retirement gameplan. Whether you meet at his office in Collierville or prefer Zoom from anywhere, schedule a free discovery meeting and see what they can do for you. www.rebelsretire.com. Stress out about the Rebels, not your money. www.rebelsretire.com

Ole Miss Rebels head coach Chris Beard works the sideline against Texas A&M during their second round game of the SEC Men's Basketball Tournament at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, March 14, 2024.

Advertisement

1. It was a story that brewed for two months. I never really knew how to handle it, how to approach it. I just knew it loomed. In January, there were rumblings out of Fayetteville that Eric Musselman wanted out and that prominent Arkansas boosters — and maybe some administrators — would happily pack his bags. At the time, the rumor was Musselman, who had taken Arkansas to two Elite 8s and one Sweet 16 in the last three seasons, was a leading contender at Louisville. Arkansas’ top choice to replace Musselman, it was whispered in January, was Ole Miss’ Chris Beard. He’d been the primary target before, back in 2019, when he led Texas Tech to the national title game. Arkansas got antsy then and hired Musselman, but the Beard connection lingered five years later. Of course, one can’t really ask about a job that’s not open, so as Ole Miss’ season fell apart — as did Arkansas’ — all one could do was wait and see what happened. Musselman didn’t get the Louisville job. Or the SMU job. But when he landed the gig at USC, Arkansas immediately pivoted to Beard. As expected, the Razorbacks reportedly made a massive offer to Beard, one that forced Ole Miss to decide immediately — Are we really committed to this or not? Ole Miss’ answer came in as a resounding yes. The Rebels, I’m guessing (educated), either matched Arkansas’ offer or came damn close to it. They convinced Beard they were committed to winning at the highest levels of college basketball. People can and will make all the jokes on this, but Arkansas made a very strong offer and is historically a top-level job. Holding on to Beard amidst the Hogs’ pursuit was a major statement for Keith Carter and Ole Miss. It’s also further proof of something many in my field — especially those in legacy media — simply can’t grasp or refuse to grasp. Because something used to be doesn’t mean it still is. Listen, there’s no denying that for the past 30-plus years, Arkansas has been a better basketball job than Ole Miss. It’s undeniable. However, this is a new era in college sports. History doesn’t matter. All that really matters is the available salary pool for players, most of whom come from the transfer portal. A roster can be rebuilt in weeks, assembled for one season and then torn apart again. Personally, I think it’s to the detriment of the college game, but here we are, and Ole Miss has proven to be quite adept at navigating the chaos. The Rebels did just that on Friday, holding off Arkansas and hanging on to a coach who is widely considered one of the top 10 coaches in the college game. Ole Miss hasn’t released salary details, but it’s very likely a safe guess that the Rebels are now paying Beard like a top-10 coach as well.

2. Which means, Beard has to win now. The Rebels went 7-11 in the Southeastern Conference in Beard’s first season, losing nine of their final 11 games. They declined an NIT bid and have watched from home as the NCAA Tournament has played out over the past three weeks. The Rebels could have as many as 11 roster openings to fill, so the job in front of Beard is daunting. However, Friday’s news raises the stakes. Beard is being paid handsomely to win big. There is buzz tying Ole Miss to Florida Atlantic guard Alijah Martin, who averaged 11 points per game and shot 37 percent from the 3-point line last season. Mount Saint Mary’s De’Shayne Montgomery has Ole Miss in his top four. The list goes on. The portal is packed. It’s Beard’s job to figure out, for the stakes have absolutely been raised

John Calipari (Clare Grant / Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)

3. Sometimes there’s a silver lining in a lost day. I spent about five hours Sunday at Bobby Holcomb Field, the home of the Oxford Chargers, helping Rivals with an Elite 11 camp. They wanted me to talk to a few guys for recruiting updates. I ended up talking to three of the four guys — very briefly, mind you — but by the time it was over, my day was shot. Thus the late 10 Weekend Thoughts. However, there was a silver lining. By the time I went to bed Sunday, reports were emerging that Arkansas, fresh off its rejection from Beard, was hiring Kentucky’s John Calipari to a lucrative deal worth as much as $8 million per year. By this morning, the reports are basically confirmed. Calipari will be announced in Fayetteville Tuesday, having agreed to a multi-year deal. More importantly, per multiple sources, Calipari has been assured he’ll have more than $5 million for NIL/player salaries. Some have said that pool could be more like $7 million. At this point, that’s all that matters anywhere. Sure, having a big-name coach gives a program some gravitas and might catch a prospect’s eye, but if the NIL/salary isn’t in place, it won’t matter. Calipari has always been able to recruit. His NBA pedigree is unmatched. Now, can he coach to the modern game, X and O-wise? That’s up for debate. But if the money rumors are true, he’s going to accumulate substantive, elite talent at Arkansas. By leaving Lexington for Fayetteville, Calipari also just gave the coaching carousel a huge spin. Connecticut and Purdue meet tonight in Glendale, Ariz., and you can bet the bars in downtown Phoenix are full today with coaches gossiping about who is going where. The hot rumor already is Kentucky will turn its attention to Alabama’s Nate Oats, who just led the Crimson Tide to the Final Four. Baylor’s Scott Drew has been mentioned. So has UConn’s Dan Hurley. It’s the one program that might lure Billy Donovan back to the college game from the NBA, where he’s coached the Oklahoma City Thunder and Chicago Bulls for the past nine seasons. It’s Kentucky. The Wildcats can get anyone to listen, and now, Calipari’s $33 million buyout is off the books. Kentucky can afford anyone. My bet — and it’s just a guess — is they’ll go hard after Oats unless Drew badly wants it. Oats would be scary with UK’s talent. Alabama, on top of the world at this moment, could be in a wild scramble by the end of the week. Replacing Oats in Tuscaloosa would be next to impossible. I’m fascinated to learn how this all went down. On Friday, after Beard’s rejection, Arkansas seemed to be focused on deciding if it could hire McNeese’s Will Wade. Mississippi State’s Chris Jans was reportedly interested. But the search went quiet. By Sunday night, Arkansas and Calipari had lit the college basketball world on fire. My guess is all of the Wade talk, and the leak of a Jans interview, was cover. My guess is, once Beard and Kansas State’s Jerome Tang declined Arkansas’ overtures, some of Calipari’s connections in Northwest Arkansas — think Tyson Chicken — went to Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek and advised him to talk to Calipari. My guess is by Saturday, those conversations had substance. Calipari knew most at Kentucky wanted him out. He has always been complimentary of the Arkansas job and he might have been the only person not named Chris Beard who could get the Little Rock faction and the Northwest Arkansas faction together behind the same guy. So here we are and the craziness might just be getting started.

Lane Kiffin (Josh McCoy)

4. I loved Ole Miss’ Grove Bowl release on Saturday. In case you missed it: In an exciting weekend on the Ole Miss campus, fans will have the opportunity to see Rebel football players compete in 7-on-7 action and various skills competitions in the Grove Bowl Games on Saturday, April 13, at 3 p.m. CT. Admission is free at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium for the culmination of spring practices, and gates open at 2 p.m. Free parking will be available west of the stadium throughout the day, including the SJB Pavilion garage, the coliseum lot and portions of the track lot. Reserved baseball lots, which are east of the stadium, will be reserved for fans with baseball parking passes. All competition in the Grove Bowl Games will be offense vs. defense with points applied to the skills tests in addition to the scoring in the 7v7. More details on the event format will be released closer to the date. The Grove Bowl Games will be streamed live on SEC Network+ (on the ESPN app) with an announcer team of Tom Hart and Jordan Rodgers. The Ole Miss Radio Network will also broadcast the festivities with David Kellum, Harry Harrison, John Darnell and Brett Norsworthy on the call. That’s just fantastic. I laughed. We’ve known this was coming and finally, a coach has the — for lack of a better word — guts to do it. Spring games are stupid. It’s just a way to lose a player in mid-April in a couldn’t-be-more-meaningless game that is played simply because everybody else plays one. So Kiffin, who has admitted that he’s using much more of a professional model this spring, essentially said, “Right or wrong, I’m not doing that.” I applaud him. The reaction should be fascinating. Will Hart and Rodgers be critical or will they acknowledge that Kiffin is blazing a new path forward? My guess is the latter. These games are going to die. It’s not just injuries. It’s also the transfer portal. Coaches have to determine if it’s worth it to split up their team into starters and backups, knowing feelings will be hurt, parents will be pissed off and tamperers will tamper. Kiffin has said that’s an unnecessary risk he doesn’t feel he should take. So he didn’t. Ole Miss will play 12-16 games this fall. They’ll all count. No game could happen in April that would help Ole Miss win one of those games this fall. So Kiffin didn’t play one.

Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers (19) cannot make a catch against Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Trey Amos (9) in the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

5. Trey Amos was thrown off when he was called into a team meeting in Tuscaloosa, Ala., in January. Nick Saban was retiring, a decision that, although somewhat expected, rocked the sports world. It also put some doubts in Amos’ mind. He had just finished a season with the Crimson Tide after beginning his career at Louisiana-Lafayette. So Amos entered the transfer portal. Ole Miss made the most sense. “It was pretty much the same system,” Amos said, “but really more simple, so I can really play fast and just try to make plays.” The New Iberia, La., native had been pursued by Ole Miss defensive coordinator Pete Golding a year earlier. They’ve joked about what Amos should have done then, but Amos said he’s glad he had a year under Saban to improve. “I learned a lot, and I’ll forever carry that with me,” Amos said. “Not just on the field but off the field. I feel like that’s going to go far in the long term.”

Ole Miss Rebels wide receiver Tre Harris (9) celebrates with the trophy after a victory against the Penn State Nittany Lions in the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

6. One of the receivers Amos is facing off against in every practice is another fellow Louisianian, Tre Harris. “It’s a challenge every day,” Harris said. “It’s exactly what they say. It’s an elite corner versus and elite wide receiver every day. Just having that matchup every day to look forward to is huge for me. It’s keeping me in a game-state almost every day knowing I have to go out there and beat him.” Harris, who caught 54 passes last season, said he’s really focused on building his body and getting it ready for what could be a long season in 2024. He’s focused on nutrition and gained six pounds of muscle.

Ole Miss Rebels linebacker Suntarine Perkins (4) chases down Auburn Tigers quarterback Robby Ashford (9) during the third quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

7. Some leftovers from football media opportunities last week: — Ole Miss linebacker Suntarine Perkins has been getting some work at defensive end this spring as Golding looks to find ways to put the best 11 players on the field at the same time. After a season in which Perkins had to adjust to the speed of the college game, he’s better positioned to learn the intricacies of the defense. “We had a meeting (recently) and (Golding) was like, ‘This year, I’m going to give you another chance to play Jack (outside linebacker) and then next year, I’m going to move you to middle linebacker,’ getting me ready for the pros.” — Ole Miss defensive back Brandon Turnage, an Oxford native and former Lafayette High School star, is finishing his career back home after stops at Alabama and Tennessee. Turnage has 48 tackles in his SEC career and could’ve explored another away-from-home stop, but Oxford beckoned. “With this being my last year of college football, I just felt like it would be good to come back around my family, see how it feels to be home, see if it makes me go a little harder, which it does and really just for my all my people to come and see me play, rather than watch me on the TV,” Turnage said. “I felt like this was a great time for it and a great opportunity.” Ironically, Turnage left Oxford for Alabama initially because he worried home would be a distraction. Four years later, Ole Miss is far more relevant nationally and “definitely more of a pro program,” Turnage said. “That’s something I really wanted to be a part of."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Nb29yZSwgTmljaG9sc29uIFBvd2VyIE5vLiAxMiBLZW50dWNreSB0 byBTd2VlcCBPdmVyIE5vLiAxMSBBbGFiYW1hIOKAkyBVSyBBdGhsZXRpY3Mg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0RQSUV6QXdYUlQiPmh0dHBzOi8vdC5j by9EUElFekF3WFJUPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vajdxbUNz MXhWbSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2o3cW1DczF4Vm08L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFz aDsgS2VudHVja3kgQmFzZWJhbGwgKEBVS0Jhc2ViYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1VLQmFzZWJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE3NzcxMDYw MzExNzQxNjg5MTM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXByaWwgNywgMjAy NDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczov L3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0 Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

8. Ole Miss was swept at Arkansas over the weekend, falling to 3-9 in league play. With one weekend remaining before the midpoint of SEC action, here’s my weekly ranking of the conference: Arkansas — The Razorbacks’ consistent starting pitching and strong bullpen have pushed them to an 11-1 start. Kentucky — The Wildcats swept Alabama to improve to 11-1 in league play. If you’re looking for a feel-good story early on, look no further than Kentucky. Vanderbilt — The Commodores are talented and are putting it together in time to make a run at a national seed. Texas A&M — The Aggies took two from South Carolina to improve to 8-4. They’re going to be a handful for somebody in late May/early June. Tennessee — The Volunteers aren’t dominant, but at 7-5 in league play, they’re in good shape to make a run. Florida — The Gators, with all that talent, got swept at Missouri. I mean, I’m befuddled. South Carolina — The Gamecocks got one versus Texas A&M to avoid a sweep. It was a moral victory of sorts. Mississippi State — The Bulldogs took two from Georgia and head to Oxford this weekend at 6-6 in league play. Georgia — The Bulldogs nearly did some damage in Starkville, but the finale got away. UGA is 5-7 heading into this weekend. Missouri — I feel like being nice here and also throwing shade at others at the same time. The Tigers swept Florida. They’re 4-8. Record-wise, they’re not the worst team in the league. Alabama — The Tide is 4-8. Alabama isn’t particularly good and it feels like it’s played its best baseball. LSU — A season after winning a national title, the Tigers are 3-9 through four SEC weekends. There’s time, and they’ve got talent, but it’s not automatic. Ole Miss — We can beat this to death. Sure, there’s time, but I have questions about the talent and more questions about the body language. This weekend is simply huge. Auburn — How tough is the SEC? The Tigers, under one of the best coaches in the country, are 2-10 after four weekends.

Burton Webb authors Taste of the Place each week for 10 Weekend Thoughts.

9. It’s time to eat. Here’s our resident Parisian chef, Burton Webb, with Taste of the Place, Lesson 230 — Mini tropézienne with Pastry Cream. This is a delightful pastry hailing from the French Riviera. It consists of a sweet brioche bun filled with creamy pastry cream and topped with a dusting of powdered sugar. It's a perfect treat for any occasion! Tidbit #1: You can customize the filling by adding flavorings such as vanilla extract, almond extract, or citrus zest to the pastry cream for extra depth of flavor. Tidbit #2: Be sure to let the brioche buns cool completely before filling them with pastry cream to prevent the cream from melting. Things you will need: 4 servings Preparation time: 2 hours Cooking time: 20 minutes Chilling time: 1 hour Utensils needed: Mixing bowl Whisk Saucepan Fine-mesh sieve Plastic wrap Stand mixer with bread attachment Ingredients needed: For the Brioche Buns: 200 g all-purpose flour 50 g granulated sugar 1/2 tsp salt 7 g instant yeast 2 large eggs 60 ml warm milk 60 g unsalted butter, softened 1 tsp vanilla extract Zest of 1 lemon Pear sugar For the Pastry Cream: 250 ml whole milk 1/2 vanilla bean, split lengthwise (or 1 teaspoon vanilla extract) 3 large egg yolks 50 g granulated sugar 20 g all-purpose flour 20 g cornstarch Mise en Place: Step 1: In the stand mixer bowl, combine the flour, sugar, salt, and instant yeast. Make a well in the center and add the eggs, warm milk, softened butter, vanilla extract, and lemon zest. Mix until a soft dough forms. Step 1.2: Keep kneading for about 5-7 minutes, or until smooth and elastic on medium speed. Place the dough in a greased bowl, cover with plastic wrap, and let it rise in a warm place for about 1 hour, or until doubled in size. For the Pastry Cream: Step 2: In a saucepan, heat the milk over medium heat until it just begins to simmer. Remove from heat and add the split vanilla bean. Cover and let steep for 10-15 minutes to infuse the milk with vanilla flavor. If using vanilla extract, skip this step. Step 2.1: In a mixing bowl, whisk together the egg yolks and sugar until pale and slightly thickened. Add the flour and cornstarch, and whisk until smooth and well combined. Step 3: Remove the vanilla bean from the milk and return the milk to the saucepan. Reheat the milk over medium heat until it just begins to simmer. Slowly pour a small amount of the hot milk into the egg mixture, whisking constantly to temper the eggs and prevent them from scrambling. Step 3.1: Gradually pour the tempered egg mixture back into the saucepan with the remaining hot milk, whisking constantly. Cook the mixture over medium heat, whisking constantly, until it thickens and comes to a boil. Continue to cook for an additional 1-2 minutes, stirring constantly, until the pastry cream is thick and smooth. Step 4: Remove the pastry cream from the heat and immediately strain it through a fine-mesh sieve into a clean mixing bowl to remove any lumps. Place a piece of plastic wrap directly on the surface of the pastry cream to prevent a skin from forming. Chill in the refrigerator for at least 1 hour, or until completely cooled and set. Step 5: Preheat the oven to 350°F. Punch down the risen dough and divide it into 4 equal portions. Shape each portion into a small bun and place them on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Add the pearl sugar on top at this step. Let the buns rise for an additional 30 minutes. Step 6: Bake the buns in the preheated oven for 15-20 minutes or until golden brown and cooked through. Remove from the oven and let them cool completely on a wire rack. Final Step 7: Once the buns are cool, use a serrated knife to slice them in half horizontally. Spread a generous amount of pastry cream on the bottom half of each bun, then replace the top half. From the Mississippian in Paris, Bon Appétit!