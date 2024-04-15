1. Ole Miss will conduct one final spring practice on Monday. There’s no media availability as of now, and, with one possible exception, no one is complaining.

Spring practices basically culminated with Saturday’s Grove Bowl Games, a unique, fun event in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. The Rebels played flag football, had a slam dunk competition, competed in tug of war and an obstacle course and participated in a hot dog eating contest (well, until the greatest hot dog eater of all time, Joey Chestnut, was tagged into action for the Blue team and consumed 20 hot dogs in 90 seconds).

The Red team beat the Blue team, 71-70, but if you were trying to keep score, you sort of missed the point of the entire exercise.

Lane Kiffin has emerged as one of the top five coaches in the country — at least in my opinion — for reasons that go far beyond his offensive genius. Yes, he sees holes in defenses in real time. Yes, he’s a master play-caller. However, there are other offensive masterminds at the college and NFL levels.