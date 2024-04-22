Retiring soon? How long should you wait to take social security? What accounts should you pull from first? Already retired? Should you consider ROTH Conversions? These are some of the questions that can only be answered with a personalized retirement income plan. Andrew Sego with Sego Wealth Management specializes in helping folks just like you come up with their retirement gameplan. Whether you meet at his office in Collierville or prefer Zoom from anywhere, schedule a free discovery meeting and see what they can do for you. www.rebelsretire.com . Stress out about the Rebels, not your money. www.rebelsretire.com

We’ve hit that point of the year when 10 Thoughts becomes a challenge.

Spring football is over, and football season is still more than four months away. We can talk about Ole Miss and Southeastern Conference baseball, and we will, but with the Rebels sitting at 6-12 in the league, I’m reluctant to take too deep of a dive.

Speaking of, I’m glued to the NBA Playoffs, but I know most of my readers aren’t. Ratings support their views more than mine, by the way. I might have a thought on that. The Major League Baseball marathon has begun, but I find myself watching more Champions League than MLB these days. Maybe that’s just because I have a soccer-crazy 17-year-old in my house.

We spent the week moving our oldest out of Nashville and to her new place. My wife, Laura, drove the big U-Haul truck and it was impressive to watch. We had lunch Friday with Campbell’s friends. They’re all grown up now, and that sentimental lump in my throat popped up again. It seems like yesterday they were silly girls celebrating Bid Day. Now they’re young women finishing graduate school or starting their careers. Time flies but it’s a happy thing, as girls like Parker, Mary Elizabeth, Abby and Anna are basically family after all these years. As a parent, I think you just want to know your children are loved, and I don’t have to worry about that with Campbell.

I basically spent Thursday, Friday and Saturday driving. I’m way behind in terms of sports. I know the NFL Draft begins Thursday and I know all eyes are on both transfer portals. So I’ll do the best I can this week and try to cobble something together. I wish you all a great week.