I had a long, fun Saturday. I drove my son, Carson, and his teammate, Asiel Rodriguez, to Vicksburg for their club team’s state qualifying match. Lose, and the club season is over. Win, and return in two weeks for the state tournament. Carson, Asiel and the Tupelo Futbol Club team won, 6-1, beating a solid Lobos team. We raced back to Oxford so the boys could go to some of the Double Decker Festival concerts Saturday night. Some great friends of ours came over for a couple of drinks while Carson and his friends enjoyed music on The Square, capping off a really nice day. Kudos to Vicksburg’s Sports Force Parks, by the way. That place is tremendous. I’d never been there before, but from concessions to parking to the fields themselves, I was really impressed. A-plus. I woke up Sunday intending to get off to a fast start here on 10 Thoughts. I ended up watching Arsenal’s 3-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur instead. So, I’m going to work on these a bit during today’s NBA Playoffs game and wrap them up on Monday.

1. Ole Miss dropped two of three at home versus Alabama this weekend. The Rebels are now 7-14 in the Southeastern Conference. There are three weekends remaining — at Auburn, at LSU and at home versus Texas A&M. Conventional wisdom holds that the Rebels must get to 13-17 in the SEC to earn an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament. In other words, a team playing .333 baseball must play .667 baseball over the final three weeks, including a series against the top-ranked team in the country (Texas A&M). I mean, maybe, but if you’re betting on it, you’re quite an optimist. Auburn is 3-18 in the SEC. LSU is 7-14 in the league following Sunday’s loss to Auburn. Texas A&M is now 15-6 in the league after losing the series finale Saturday to Georgia. The numbers don’t support the Rebels’ chances, but there’s a path if Ole Miss can handle both sets of Tigers. It likely includes a road sweep at Auburn, but there’s a path. I want to be clear there. The season isn’t over. There’s a path to a positive outcome.

2. However, if Ole Miss can’t find a way to get hot and roll into the NCAA Tournament, it’s very clear the program has reached a fork in the road. I’m not calling for anyone’s job. That’s not my role and I’m not informed enough to do it if it were.

However, there are real questions that I’d have if I were in charge. Why, after decades of consistency, has the Ole Miss program sunk to this space in the league hierarchy? The Rebels were 6-24 in the SEC a year ago, so they’re 13-38 over the past two seasons. It’s weird to bring up the 2022 season, since it ended in a national title, but that team just barely got into the NCAA Tournament it eventually won. Why, after decades of consistent player development, does that suddenly appear to be an issue? Why, with an NIL commitment that appears to be middle of the SEC pack, is Ole Miss struggling to have success from the portal compared to their league peers? Most importantly, is there any tangible reason to believe the program can bounce back without change? Again, I don’t know those answers, but I know enough about the situation to know this: Ole Miss baseball means a lot to a lot of people, and it’s a huge part of Oxford in the spring. Frankly, Mike Bianco deserves the lion’s share — if not all — of the credit for that reality. He’s built a monster that demands to be fed, and the more it’s fed, the bigger it gets. For the past two seasons, the monster has gone mostly hungry, however, and it’s pissed. Ole Miss has to decide whether now’s the time to put the monster on a diet and accept its place in the league standings or figure out a new way to feed the beast. 3. It’s time for my weekly ranking of the SEC: Texas A&M — I know the record isn’t the best, and maybe someone proves me wrong, but I just think the Aggies are the best team in the league. Tennessee — Here come the Vols. Feels like we’ve been saying that for a bit. Arkansas — The Hogs got two at home versus Florida and now hit the road for a series at … Kentucky — The Wildcats and South Carolina had a wild, wild weekend with UK showing some vulnerability. Mississippi State — Credit to the Bulldogs. Early in the season, they looked rough. Now they’re 12-9 in the league. Vanderbilt — The Commodores are going to be a scary No. 2 in someone’s regional. South Carolina — Ditto. Georgia — Why anyone pitches to Charlie Condon is beyond me. Florida — The Gators got one in Fayetteville to salvage something, but they’re 22-21 overall and 9-12 in the SEC. Alabama — The Tide needs to get to 13 or 14 SEC wins. They’ve got nine now. LSU — The Tigers are running out of time. Ole Miss — Same. Missouri — The Tigers are playing out the string, but they can still get to Hoover. Auburn — All that’s left for the Tigers is a last-ditch effort to try to get to the SEC Tournament.

Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Javon Small (12) brings the ball up court during the second half against the UCF Knights at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

4. Moving to basketball, Ole Miss had a big week in the transfer portal. There are still a couple of spots to fill, and it would make sense that the Rebels are looking for another wing and a big to complete the roster reset. Ole Miss had hoped to be in the mix for Alabama transfer Nick Pringle, but he committed to South Carolina. The Rebels are also waiting for a decision from Oklahoma State transfer guard Javon Small, who appeared to take the weekend off from recruiting. Small still hasn’t announced a decision, and while there were rumblings late last week a commitment to Ole Miss was imminent, it hasn’t happened yet.

LA Clippers guard Russell Westbrook (0) celebrates with LA Clippers forward Paul George (13) during the second half against the Dallas Mavericks during game four of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

5. Speaking of basketball, the NBA Playoffs are rolling along. Here are my thoughts and observations from the series, as we move closer to the NBA’s conference semifinal round: — New York leads Philadelphia, 3-1, after a superb Game 4 in Philly. We really don’t give Jalen Brunson credit for how good he is. The Sixers are good enough to make this series interesting, but you have to think Game 4 will give New York enough runway to finish and advance. — Indiana leads Milwaukee, 3-1, and with Giannis and Dame both out, the Bucks don’t have enough to keep up with an underrated Pacers squad. Perhaps one or both return, but at a minimum, that Game 6 in Indianapolis is going to be tough to overcome. — Boston leads Miami, 2-1, going into tonight’s Game 4. Give the Heat credit for winning Game 2 and turning Game 3 into a rock fight, but the Celtics are far too talented to lose this series. — Orlando and Cleveland are tied at 2-2 heading into Tuesday’s Game 5. The Cavaliers have home-court advantage and should be fine, but the Magic are a daunting foe that really looked strong in Games 3 and 4. — Minnesota swept Phoenix, 4-0. Credit to the Timberwolves, who now get to wait on the Nuggets-Lakers winner, but let’s talk Phoenix for a minute. The Suns are a disaster, and Kevin Durant’s legacy has been severely injured. After 2016, Durant was one of the respected players in the game. The Warriors won without him and his stints in Brooklyn and Phoenix have produced no fruit. — Denver leads the Los Angeles Lakers, 3-1, heading into tonight’s Game 5. Jamal Murray is questionable with a calf injury, and if he’s limited or out, the Lakers can pull this off. Further, if Murray isn’t himself the rest of the way, Denver is vulnerable. — Oklahoma City leads New Orleans, 3-0, going into tonight’s Game 4. The Thunder were shaky in Game 1 but have been dominant in the last two games. The Pelicans can’t score, and on Saturday, they didn’t appear to care much, either. — Dallas and the Los Angeles Clippers are tied, 2-2, heading into Wednesday’s Game 5 in Los Angeles. The Mavericks were on the verge of a historic win Sunday before James Harden and Paul George made huge buckets to escape disaster. Kawhi Leonard missed Game 4, so it was a badly missed chance for the Mavericks. This looked like a great series on paper and it’s lived up to the billing. It has seven games written all over it.

Jarcoby Hopson committed to Ole Miss last week (Rivals.com)

6. Ole Miss continued to assemble its 2025 football recruiting class this past week, landing a few commitments and entertaining a handful of official visitors. We’ve written about the commitments on the site, so check those stories out, but what’s fast becoming obvious is Ole Miss has serious momentum as a program right now. The Rebels are being selective putting together the 2025 class and they are landing coveted recruits. Assuming a 2024 season that goes as well as most — self included — expect, this could be the recruiting cycle that allows Lane Kiffin and Co. to take the next step as a program, meaning more homegrown and less dependent on the transfer portal. For the first time in the Kiffin era, Ole Miss is a national program in the eyes of high school prospects. 7. I can’t imagine why anyone would want to watch me talk about Ole Miss and SEC football for an hour, but in the event that interests you, I’ve got your fix. Back in March, on the day after Ole Miss was eliminated from the SEC Tournament in Nashville, I spent an hour with Michael Bratton, who does a fantastic job covering the league with his That SEC Podcast. We talked Ole Miss and more. If you don’t want to look at me for an hour — and my God, who could possibly blame you? — check out some of Mike’s other work. He’s a terrific guy who does amazing work, and I think he has a unique take on the league.

8. I know I’m probably going to get criticized for this, but these are my thoughts after all, and after spending part of my Saturday walking in Vicksburg waiting for Carson’s game to play, this is on my mind. So I listened to Joe Rogan for the better part of two-plus hours Saturday and then finished a three-plus-hour podcast on Sunday morning. Rogan’s guest was conspiracy theorist Bart Sibrel. Look, Sibrel is a bit of a nut, and some of the stuff he said on that show was difficult to believe, but I have to admit I now have real questions. Some of the “footage” that was shown has been proven to be staged. He’s got other questions about the radiation from the Van Allen radiation belt, the ability to carry enough fuel to get to and from the moon, shadows in photographs from the Apollo 11 mission to the moon and more. By the end of the podcast, Rogan admitted he had questions and asked if Sibrel would agree to debate someone who would attempt to prove that the missions to the moon were indeed legitimate. I’m not saying NASA did or didn’t go to the moon. I’ve always just bought the story because I had faith in the government and didn’t believe they’d lie to the citizenry. However, if I’m being honest, my faith in said government has been shaken in the past few years. I mean, if they lied or possibly lied to us about COViD-19, about vaccines and other events over the last four years, why should leaders be blindly trusted? If, some 61 years later, the government won’t release all of the files from the John F. Kennedy assassination, isn’t it plausible they could cover up other things as well? I’m no expert. There’s a part of me that still thinks Oswald acted alone. And I probably would say, if you put a gun to my head, that NASA indeed landed men on the moon. But the Rogan podcast had me questioning things, and after the craziness of the last four years, I’m not afraid to admit it.

9. It’s time to eat. Here’s our resident Parisian chef, Burton Webb, with Taste of the Place, Lesson Lesson 233 — Mediterranean Chickpea Salad. This vibrant Mediterranean chickpea salad is a celebration of fresh flavors and colors, perfect for welcoming the springtime weather. Make it to liven up a picnic. If you like hummus, you will like this salad. If you have never tried hummus, try it. Tidbit #1: Feel free to customize this salad with your favorite Mediterranean ingredients, such as olives, sun-dried tomatoes, or artichoke hearts, for added depth of flavor. Tidbit #2: Make sure to rinse and drain the canned chickpeas thoroughly to remove excess sodium and improve their texture in the salad. Tidbit #3: This salad can be made ahead of time and stored in the refrigerator for several hours to allow the flavors to meld together before serving. Things you will need: 6 servings Preparation time: 15 minutes Chilling time: 30 minutes A good cocktail for picnicking Utensils needed: Large mixing bowl Whisk Serving platter or bowl Ingredients needed: 2 cans (400g each) chickpeas, rinsed and drained 1 English cucumber, diced 1 pint cherry tomatoes, halved 1 red bell pepper, diced 1/2 red onion, thinly sliced 1/2 cup Kalamata olives, pitted and halved 1/4 cup fresh parsley, chopped 1/4 cup fresh mint, chopped 100g feta cheese, crumbled For the Dressing: 1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar 1 tablespoon lemon juice 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard 1 clove garlic, minced 1 teaspoon dried oregano Salt and pepper to taste Mise en Place: Step 1: In a large mixing bowl, combine the chickpeas, diced cucumber, cherry tomatoes, diced bell pepper, sliced red onion, halved Kalamata olives, chopped parsley, and chopped mint. Step 1.2: In a separate small bowl, whisk together the extra virgin olive oil, red wine vinegar, lemon juice, Dijon mustard, minced garlic, dried oregano, salt, and pepper to make the dressing. Step 2: Pour the dressing over the salad ingredients in the large mixing bowl. Toss until everything is evenly coated in the dressing. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap or transfer the salad to a lidded container. Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes to allow the flavors to meld together. Final: Step 3: Just before serving, sprinkle the crumbled feta cheese over the top of the salad. From the Mississippian in Paris, Bon Appétit!