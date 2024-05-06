1. It’s always been my observation, and this isn’t one that is unique to me, that a team’s Achilles heal will almost always show up when it matters most.

For Ole Miss, that’s been defense. Sure, the Rebels have some pitching woes. No, Ole Miss doesn’t have the Southeastern Conference’s most dynamic offense or it’s most feared bullpen. However, it’s been their woefully bad defense that has cost them a game here and a game there.

On Sunday, with a sweep of Auburn very much on Ole Miss’ plate, their defense failed them. An error at second base and a pair of passed balls were the main culprits Sunday, but singling out individual players, at least at this point, dilutes the point.

Ole Miss is bad on defense and that detriment is very likely going to cost the Rebels a chance at the NCAA Tournament.

There’s still a path for Ole Miss, which now sits at 9-15 in the SEC. The Rebels need four wins in their last six games, starting this weekend versus Texas A&M and then next weekend at LSU.