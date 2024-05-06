McCready: 10 Weekend Thoughts, presented by Sego Wealth Management
Retiring soon? How long should you wait to take social security? What accounts should you pull from first? Already retired? Should you consider ROTH Conversions? These are some of the questions that can only be answered with a personalized retirement income plan. Andrew Sego with Sego Wealth Management specializes in helping folks just like you come up with their retirement gameplan. Whether you meet at his office in Collierville or prefer Zoom from anywhere, schedule a free discovery meeting and see what they can do for you. www.rebelsretire.com. Stress out about the Rebels, not your money. www.rebelsretire.com
1. It’s always been my observation, and this isn’t one that is unique to me, that a team’s Achilles heal will almost always show up when it matters most.
For Ole Miss, that’s been defense. Sure, the Rebels have some pitching woes. No, Ole Miss doesn’t have the Southeastern Conference’s most dynamic offense or it’s most feared bullpen. However, it’s been their woefully bad defense that has cost them a game here and a game there.
On Sunday, with a sweep of Auburn very much on Ole Miss’ plate, their defense failed them. An error at second base and a pair of passed balls were the main culprits Sunday, but singling out individual players, at least at this point, dilutes the point.
Ole Miss is bad on defense and that detriment is very likely going to cost the Rebels a chance at the NCAA Tournament.
There’s still a path for Ole Miss, which now sits at 9-15 in the SEC. The Rebels need four wins in their last six games, starting this weekend versus Texas A&M and then next weekend at LSU.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news