VICKSBURG, Miss. — I’m starting 10 Weekend Thoughts on Mother’s Day morning in Vicksburg.

My son’s club team lost a state semifinal game Saturday at 5 p.m. They’re making them stay until Sunday night to play a consolation game against a team from Hattiesburg. The club is fined if they don’t show. Where in the hell was Hand-Raise Guy when Mississippi Soccer had this planning meeting? Note: They lost on penalty kicks in a steady rain late Sunday.

As I type this, a part of me is pissed. I could be home with my wife and one of our daughters, who came home for a few days after the spring semester. The bigger part of me is grateful I got this weekend with Carson. The reality hits me, if I let it, that these weekends, which I’ve cherished for some 10-plus years now, are coming to an end.

I’ve accompanied him to soccer tournaments in the Jackson area, Jackson, Tenn.; Columbus, Miss.; Memphis and other venues I’m almost certainly forgetting over the years. I’ve washed uniforms, delivered dinner and stayed quiet while he slept in more mornings than I can remember. I'll yearn for the drives to and from, like the one Saturday morning where we talked the entire team. We never turned the radio on. Or the one Sunday, where we listened to some of Nuggets-Timberwolves but mostly talked about his future plans. God, I'll miss him in my house every day, but he's a special kid. He's going to do wonderful things, and something tells me he'll miss those drives and weekends, too.

For those of you with young children, take a moment when it gets hectic to remember that trips like these are fleeting. These days come to an end, and trust me, you’ll look back on them fondly.

Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms out there. I hope you had a phenomenal day being celebrated.

Next weekend’s 10 Weekend Thoughts will be a very abbreviated version. I’ll publish Sunday, as Tyler Siskey is picking me up at 8 a.m. next Monday to take me to Memphis for a flight to a destination I won’t learn of until I arrive at the airport. I lost our McCready & Siskey bet by less than one game, so I’ll have to fly to a destination of Tyler’s choosing and then use three modes of transportation — airplane, train and bus — to get back to Memphis or Tupelo, as per our agreement.

At one point, I was worried that the timing of my punishment might interfere with coverage, as it did a year ago when I was in Boise in the days leading up to National Signing Day (I mean, kind of; the Rebels got some late commitments from guys that either haven’t played or have already transferred out, but I’ll take the hit). However, that no longer seems like the case, so I’ll fly to Parts Unknown and navigate my way back while Chase Parham covers the Southeastern Conference Tournament in Hoover, Ala.