1. Well, there’s no longer a path.

I mean, there is, but it’s not particularly realistic.

If Ole Miss is going to make the NCAA Tournament, the Rebels are almost certainly going to have to make it all the way to Sunday of this week’s Southeastern Conference Tournament in Hoover, Ala. And then they’ll have to win that game, too.

Ole Miss, needing at least two wins this week, went 0-4 instead, losing on Tuesday at Southern Miss and then getting swept out of Baton Rouge by LSU.

The Rebels finished the regular season 27-28 overall and 11-19 in the SEC. The 12th-seeded Rebels will face fifth-seeded Mississippi State on Tuesday night in the final game of Day 1 in Hoover. Should they win, they’ll draw No. 4 seed Texas A&M late Wednesday night. Had Ole Miss gotten to 12 SEC wins, it might could’ve held out some hope that a couple of wins in Hoover, combined with the Rebels’ metrics and the overall dominance of the SEC, would deliver a Memorial Day miracle. At 11 league wins, however, there’s a better chance the Tooth Fairy takes the mound for Ole Miss Sunday afternoon.

That’s the who, what, when and how. The why is a lot more complicated.