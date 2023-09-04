Retiring soon? How long should you wait to take social security? What accounts should you pull from first? Already retired? Should you consider ROTH Conversions? These are some of the questions that can only be answered with a personalized retirement income plan. Andrew Sego with Sego Wealth Management specializes in helping folks just like you come up with their retirement gameplan. Whether you meet at his office in Collierville or prefer Zoom from anywhere, schedule a free discovery meeting and see what they can do for you. www.rebelsretire.com. Stress out about the Rebels, not your money. www.rebelsretire.com

1. Well, Week 1 is in the books, which means it’s time for all the overreactions. Not here, at least not from me. What did we learn from Ole Miss’ 73-7 win over Mercer? A lot. And not much. If I were an Ole Miss fan, after having watched Saturday, I’d be trying to calm myself down a bit. The Rebels looked elite on offense, and that was without a starting tight end and another wide receiver who is expected to make a major impact. The defense, after giving up a 75-yard touchdown on Mercer’s first snap from scrimmage, played a ton of players and did a superb job of taking away the Bears’ running game. Special teams were solid, including a punt returned for a touchdown by Jordan Watkins. Ole Miss looks like a deep, talented football team with a very high ceiling. But… That was Mercer. What would other Southeastern Conference teams have done against Mercer? We simply don’t know. The Bears aren’t big. They aren’t all that talented. They certainly don’t possess SEC speed. So, it might be a bit premature to book those reservations in Atlanta. Still, I’ve done this for a bit, and I typically can spot a contender, and I think Ole Miss is one. The Rebels have at least one very good quarterback, a deeper offensive line, a wide receiver corps with real upside, depth on the defensive front, an up-and-coming star at linebacker and a plethora of defensive backs. The rest of the SEC West — this is being written before LSU’s date with Florida State in Orlando Sunday night — looks stout as well, so it’s impossible to know where things truly stack up yet, but if I were an Ole Miss fan today, I’d be more excited than I would be cautious. Some observations: — Suntarine Perkins led Ole Miss with nine tackles, adding a quarterback sack and a pass break-up. Sure, there will be some learning curve issues, but he’s too talented not to just let it ride. He’s a difference-maker. — Zxavian Harris played to his potential Saturday, getting six tackles and a quarterback sack. Harris is huge and he moves so well. Again, no one is going to confuse Mercer’s offensive front with the Kansas City Chiefs, but Harris was a problem Saturday. — Fourteen Ole Miss players caught passes Saturday. That’s not realistic moving forward, of course, but there is real depth at that position. Tre Harris and Jordan Watkins had six catches each. Kyirin Heath and Michael Trigg had three each. Heath is a favorite in the locker room, and teammates were excited for his breakout game Saturday. Ayden Williams, who looks the part as an impact receiver, had two catches in his college debut. Cayden Lee had a 34-yard touchdown catch in his first college game. Dart said Lee really emerged in the second half of preseason camp and thought to himself that the Georgia native was ready to play now. That proved to be true. Again, a lot for Ole Miss fans to be excited about there. — I have some questions about overall defensive speed, but it’s just too early to dive too deeply into that thought process. First game, opponent using lots of eye candy, lots of guys in and out, etc. It could be something. It could be nothing. We’ll find out soon enough.

2. I’m not going to dwell on it, but I don’t understand the way Lane Kiffin is approaching the quarterback situation at Ole Miss. It’s clear Jaxson Dart is the starter. It’s been clear for weeks. It was clear Saturday when Dart completed 18 of 23 passes for 334 yards and four touchdowns, but afterwards, Kiffin still wouldn’t call Dart the starter. He said someone had to “go first,” declining to even answer the most simple question about when he decided on Dart as the starter versus Mercer. Maybe there’s something to it. Maybe there’s concern Spencer Sanders will check out mentally if Dart is publicly declared the starter. I just can’t help but wonder how Dart really feels about it. He said Saturday he believes he’s earned the job and added that he focuses only on what he can control, but it just feels like an unnecessary layer of drama. Dart said he felt more comfortable Saturday than he did this time last season. He said he felt very prepared entering game week. “I’m in a good place mentally,” Dart said. “Myself and as a team, we’re in a good spot as well. …I’m looking forward to the future.” Dart said he believes Ole Miss is “so much more balanced as a team,” this season, noting that the Rebels can attack defenses in multiple ways. “I just feel like our depth is in a really good spot right now,” Dart said.

3. Tre Harris had a school-record four touchdown catches Saturday, three of those coming in the first 3:15 of the contest. He built a bond with Dart in the offseason and then went to California this summer to work with Dart’s quarterback coach. Harris said Dart called him and several other receivers into extra film session last weekend following Mercer’s 17-7 win over North Alabama. “He came out and had us prepared,” Harris said. “He made sure we were going out there comfortable going into this week. We didn’t take practice easy or do any of that just because we were playing against Mercer. We didn’t do anything like that. We went out there to dominate and that’s pretty much what we did.” Harris said he saw Mercer’s safeties aggressive on film and expected more of the same from the Bears, nothing he expected them to key on stopping Judkins. “We knew the passing game would be there for us,” Harris said.

4. Daijahn Anthony had a strong performance in his Ole Miss debut Saturday, making three tackles and recording an interception. He said he expected his first interception at Ole Miss would come against Mercer. “Coach (Pete) Golding called a real good call right there,” Anthony said. “It put us in a play where our eyes were on the quarterback. We weren’t in man (coverage), so that let me get a break on the ball.”

Tulane Green Wave wide receiver Jha'Quan Jackson (4) and Tulane Green Wave tight end Reggie Brown (89) react to scoring touchdown against the South Alabama Jaguars during the second half at Yulman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

5. Up next: Tulane From the Associated Press: Every pass Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt threw — from high, arching throws deep down field to quick strikes in the flat — hit the hands of his intended receiver. Only one was dropped by Jha’Quan Jackson. But the speedy receiver made up for it — and then some. Pratt completed 14 of 15 passes for 294 yards and four touchdowns and the Green Wave beat South Alabama 37-17 on Saturday night. “We took what was there — and there was a lot there,” Pratt said with a grin. “The offensive line did a great job holding up, keeping guys out of my face an the receivers did a phenomenal job winning and just made everything really easy for me.” Three of Pratt’s scoring passes came on deep throws. He hit Jackson for touchdowns of 48 and 47 yards and connected with Lawrence Keys on a 47-yard scoring play.

Looking to validate its first preseason AP Top 25 ranking against a season-opening opponent that won 10 games last season, the Green Wave raced to a 24-7 lead. South Alabama briefly closed within a touchdown in the third quarter before Tulane began to pull away again on an unconventional flea flicker. Running back Shaadie Clayton-Johnson took a direct snap and handed off to Keys, who ran around the right end before pitching back to Pratt as Jackson streaked into the open field. Pratt’s pass hit Jackson in stride to make it 31-17. “Really nice,” Pratt said about the razzle-dazzle play. “It happened just how we wanted it to happen and, you know, kind of just a layup for me.” Tulane kicker Valentino Ambrosio added two field goals for the final margin. South Alabama quarterback Carter Bradley was 23 of 30 for 190 yards and a touchdown, but was intercepted twice and also lost a fumble while being sacked by defensive tackle Kameron Hamilton in the fourth quarter. Bradley also rushed for a touchdown. “We talk about winning the explosive play battle. We talk about winning the turnover margin. We did not do that,” South Alabama coach Kane Wommack said. “We threw the ball with some efficiency but we didn’t make any big-time plays downfield. “We just played losing football and that’s exactly what the score and the game indicated,” Wommack added. An inability to stop the deep ball did in the Jaguars. They allowed five passes of between 33 and 48 yards. “We said defensively we wanted to limit explosive plays,” Wommack said. “Then we got a very experienced secondary that put their eyes in the wrong place.” Pratt’s pinpoint passing was complemented by a Green Wave defense that sacked Bradley five times, allowed just 75 yards rushing and produced four turnovers. (One of the Jaguars’ turnovers was committed by its defense during a fumble return that gave the ball right back to Tulane’s offense). Pratt’s four touchdowns gave him 72 for his career, tying the career mark set by Patrick Ramsey in 2001. “I’m not really worried all the external stuff,” Pratt said. “When you prepare the way you’re supposed to prepare and you execute and do your job, those types of things come. But all I’m really worried about is helping my team win.”

Tennessee Volunteers running back Jaylen Wright (0) runs through Virginia Cavaliers cornerback Sam Westfall (13) and safety Jonas Sanker (20) during their game at Nissan Stadium Saturday.

6. It's time for my weekly ranking of the SEC. 1. Georgia -- The Bulldogs' offense was sluggish, but the defense is as stacked as ever. 2. Alabama -- Jalen Milroe accounted for five touchdowns, but the Tide will be tested by Texas. 3. Tennessee -- The Volunteers looked really solid whipping a terrible Virginia team. 4. Texas A&M -- Hey, I know what you're thinking, but the Aggies' offense was rolling Saturday. 5. Ole Miss -- How good is this league? The Rebels looked like a legitimate contender Saturday, albeit against a good high school team, and fifth might be too high right now. 6. LSU -- The Tigers got walloped in the second half against what is likely a title contender in Florida State. The hype -- guilty hand raised -- is over, but LSU is still dangerous. 7. Arkansas -- KJ Jefferson looked very comfortable in the Hogs' new offense. 8. Auburn -- The Tigers were awfully good on offense in Hugh Freeze's debut on the home sidelines at Jordan-Hare. 9. Mississippi State -- It's hard to take anything from a blowout of Southeastern Louisiana but the Bulldogs were solid in Zach Arnett's debut. 10. Missouri -- This might be way too low. The Tigers weren't great at the line of scrimmage against South Dakota, however. 11. Kentucky -- We're just guessing now, as the Wildcats were fine in an easy win over Ball State. 12. South Carolina -- Drake Maye and the Tar Heels are going to be tough to deal with in the ACC, but the Gamecocks offense was sort of stagnant. 13. Florida -- The Gators were awful at Utah. Just awful. 14. Vanderbilt -- The Commodores are 2-0. If there's going to be a postseason, they must win Saturday at Wake Forest.

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) celebrates after winning the game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

7. I could never be trusted with an Associated Press Top 25 ballot. No, sir, not since leaving the mainstream media to become a fanboy at a team site. Absolutely not. Mainstream media is for serious, uncompromised journalists, the ones who quickly realized that Hunter Biden's laptop was just Russian disinformation and that we needed to mask up as soon as possible to stop a virus that accidentally left a Chinese wet market. These AP voters are the ones who can be trusted, not guys like me. However, if I had a ballot, mine would look like this today: Note: This is assuming a Clemson win over Duke tonight. I'm not waiting up for it. 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. Michigan 4. Alabama 5. Florida State 6. USC 7. Penn State 8. Washington 9. Texas 10. Tennessee 11. Notre Dame 12. Oregon 13. Clemson 14. Kansas State 15. North Carolina 16. Oklahoma 17. Texas A&M 18. Ole Miss 19. Oregon State 20. Tulane 21. LSU 22. Wisconsin 23. Colorado 24. Iowa 25. Maryland

8. Jaemyn Brakefield said last week the biggest thing the Ole Miss basketball team is fighting is time. It was an interesting comment, given that it was made in late August and the season doesn’t begin until November. Chris Beard’s first team, Matthew Murrell said, has one mindset. “That is to win,” Murrell said. It’s easy to look at Ole Miss’ recent basketball history and then at Beard’s proven ability to build programs and focus on the big picture. Brakefield and Murrell, however, are thinking about now. They’re tired of losing and want to make noise in March. This upcoming March. “We try to treat each day as its own,” Brakefield said. “We’re going to try to win each and every day. That’s all I’m focusing on — and being more of a leader. “It’s all about being honest with each other and knowing the path we’re going to take. We know it’s not going to be easy but we’re both (he and Murrell) dedicated to do it.” Beard said he has 16 guys on the roster he believes in. Now, he said, it’s a matter of trusting those players and seeing what the team can be. The summer, Beard said, was about building program culture, noting he was building culture at other programs before “culture” became such a buzzword in athletics. “You have to build it,” Beard said. “You have to make sure it’s solid and then you have to defend it every day.” Beard mirrored Brakefield’s comments, saying this Ole Miss team is “fighting time.” “I do think we have enough talent to compete,” Beard said. “Now we are competing against time because we are competing against people who have been together longer than us. We just try to get more done on Monday than the next guy gets done on Monday and Tuesday. We try to get more done in one hour than the opponent gets done in two hours. It’s really that specific. It sounds simple but it’s more difficult to execute. That’s our plan.”

Burton Webb authors Taste of the Place each week for 10 Weekend Thoughts.

9. It’s time to eat. Here’s our resident Parisian chef, Burton Webb, with Taste of the Place, Lesson 200 — Vanilla-Apricot Pound Cake with Pistachio Crumble. Number 2.0.0.!!! Well, here we are. What better way to ring in this milestone than with a cake that is out of this world good? Also, I believe it is time to take the recipes to the next step. The future is bright. Tidbit #1: With a poundcake, traditionally everything is a well a pound, aka sugar, butter, and flour. This is the basics for pound cakes yet, don’t live by this because it will produce a dense cake. Tidbit #2: The biggest secret out there to a moist cake is to pour a simple syrup (sugar water) over the cake once it comes out of the oven. This will insulate the cake to not dry out. Tidbit #3: To incorporate the sugar and eggs, do not just whisk them in a bowl. You need the sugar to dissolve. For this to be possible, whisk the eggs and sugar over a bain maire for 5 minutes. This will complete a more fluffy ending pound cake. Tidbit #4: The crumble recipe below can be used for muffins as well. Just change out the chopped pistachios for almonds, pecans, etc. Things you will need: 6 people Preparation time - 20 minutes Cooking time - 25/30 minutes Resting time - 1 hours minimum Glass of Champagne Utensils needed: Work surface and pairing knife Saucepot Saute pan Measuring cups Stove and oven 2 Mixing bowls Whisk and spatula Sifter A cake pan and parchment paper Ingredients needed: Cake/crumble- 2 Eggs Zest of 1 lemon 1 Vanilla bean 1 Tbsp honey 1 Tsp baking powder 1 Pinch salt ½ Cup chopped apricots 5 Tbsp soft butter + 2 Tbsp for crumble ⅓ Cup sugar + 2 Tbsp for crumble ⅝ Cup flour + 2 Tbsp for crumble ¼ Cup pistachios chopped for crumble Syrup- ½ Cup water 2 Tbsp sugar Mise en Plac Step 1: Set up your bain marie with the saucepot and mixing bowl. Add in your sugar, lemon zest, scraped vanilla bean, and salt. Whisk. Once the bowl is hot, add in the eggs and whisk for 5 minutes. Take from the heat and add in the butter. Step 2: Chop the apricots and add to the mixing bowl. Then fold in the sifted flour and baking soda in 3rds. Step 2.1: Grease the baking pan and overlay a piece of parchment on the inside. Re-grease. Step 2.2: Set the temperature for the oven to 370°F. Pour the cake batter into the cake pan. Step 3: Mix all the crumble ingredients at the same time in the 2nd mixing bowl. Spread on top of the cake batter once completed. Step 3.1: Place the cake to cook in the oven for 10 minutes. After, turn down the temperature and continue cooking the cake for 20 minutes at 300°F. Final Step 4: While the cake is cooking, make the syrup by adding both ingredients into your saute pan and bringing the mixture to a boil. Remove from the heat and then pour over the top of the cake once it is out of the oven. Let the cake cool for an hour in its mold, de-mold after, and then decorate and eat! From the Mississippian in Paris, Bon Appétit!