Former Kent State Golden Flashes wide receiver Devontez Walker (81) catches a pass in front of Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Javon Bullard (22) during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

1. The NCAA made its long awaited ruling on North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Devontez "Tez" Walker's eligibility on Thursday. In August, the NCAA denied Walker's waiver to play immediately as a two-time transfer. North Carolina then filed an appeal, which was also denied. The case then went to a committee comprised of representative from universities at the Division I level. The committee was tasked with making a decision and then making a presentation to the NCAA. It was officially denied Thursday. "I don’t know if I’ve ever been more disappointed in a person, group of people or institution than I am with the NCAA right now," North Carolina coach Mack Brown said in a statement. "Plain and simple, the NCAA has failed Tez and his family and I’ve lost all faith in its ability to lead and govern our sport. Walker had already previously transferred from North Carolina Central to Kent State. The NCAA has passed rules that allow just one transfer without penalty unless there is a proven case that the second transfer is necessary due to documented mental health reasons. Walker transferred to UNC to be closer to home “amid mental health challenges and the declining health of his grandmother, who hasn't been able to attend any of his collegiate games out of state,” per USA Today. "Tez should be eligible for a number of reasons, not the least of which is the mental health issues he’s faced during his time in college,” Brown said. “And with this decision, the NCAA has placed an unnecessary burden on him.” I’ve got thoughts. On one hand, I feel a great amount of sympathy for Walker. He just wants to play football. And I don’t blame Brown for coming down so strong against the NCAA. He’s fighting for his player and Tar Heel fans will appreciate his strong words. I’m not here to defend the NCAA. The thought makes me ill. However, coaches and administrators alike asked the NCAA to do something — anything — about all the transfers. Coaches worried about what would happen if players were simply allowed to keep transferring. There was a concern that players were going to want unlimited transfers. So the NCAA did just that. ”On January 11, the Division I Council... voted unanimously to significantly tighten the criteria for undergraduate students who transfer for a second time to be granted a waiver to play immediately," the NCAA said in a statement to ESPN. "As a result of the DI Council vote, multiple-time transfers who cannot demonstrate and adequately document a personal need for medical or safety reasons to depart the previous school are not eligible to compete immediately following their second undergraduate transfer.” So here we are. On one hand, everyone wants rules. On the other, everyone (understandably) feels for the kids when their appeals are denied. Ole Miss’ basketball season might hinge, at least to some degree, on the appeals of Moussa Cisse and Brandon Murray, two players who transferred to Ole Miss after already transferring earlier in their collegiate careers. Both players would be best served if they were allowed to play. It’s in their best interests. Ole Miss would obviously prefer for them to be immediately eligible. They’ve both appealed for waivers. As of last week, there had been no news. The NCAA is in a tough spot. If it grants a lot of these waivers, it essentially opens the floodgates for players to have multiple transfers, the very thing coaches and administrators asked the NCAA to prevent. It’s fun to see the NCAA get pummeled, but in this case, it’s been put in a no-win situation.

2. This always leads me to the same thought: College athletics has to decide what it is. Is it pro sports? Or is it amateur sports? If it’s pro sports, fine, but pro sports have rules. Pro sports have salary caps, luxury tax thresholds, salary aprons, repeater taxes, collective bargaining agreements, free agency, drafts, waiver wires, trades, guaranteed contracts, partially guaranteed contracts, etc. If college sports are going to be pro sports, there should be contracts between the players and the schools. If we’re going to go down the revenue-sharing road, everyone needs to understand ahead of time what that means. It’s going to mean a lot of lost opportunities for athletes in sports that don’t produce revenues. Maybe the players in revenue sports just become contract employees. Maybe we just forego the whole student-athlete thing and let the football teams essentially be professional teams that “belong” to respective universities. I don’t know. What I do know is without those things I listed above, college sports aren’t pro sports. They just aren’t. Maybe college sports is just going to stay what they are right now — this sort of wacky, weird, lawless, rogue, crazy thing that sort of governs itself. Maybe that works long-term. Maybe that organically figures itself out and fans learn to love it. That already seems to be the path. And then there’s this: At some point, college athletics has to acknowledge the reality that it isn’t for everyone. It has to have some sort of rules structure that everyone abides.

Ole Miss defensive end Isaac Ukwu brings down Tulane's Kai Horton in the first half of the Rebels' 37-20 win Saturday in New Orleans. (Hannah Morgan White)

3. The first half of Saturday's game at Tulane was not what the Ole Miss defense wanted. The Rebels had given up 17 points and trailed 17-10 at the half. There was no emotional speech from defensive coordinator Pete Golding. Instead, there was a simple message delivered by transfer defensive back Teja Young. After the warm-up lines and just before the third quarter commenced, Young told his teammates to lock in. "'We know the team that we are. We know the team that we have been and we know the team that we can be,'" Young said, as recalled by Ole Miss defensive lineman Isaac Ukwu. "We weren't playing up to our standard. We really needed to anchor down, so that's we did on the defensive side of the ball and the offensive side of the ball." The Rebels responded, holding Tulane to three second-half points en route to a 37-20 win. "I think the defense really showcased that we're able to handle adversity, take some shots and then anchor down," Ukwu said. "That's really what we were doing. We took shots and I really think this game brought us closer together as a defensive unit." It wasn't perfect, certainly, and the Rebels might have dodged a bullet when Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt couldn't play due to a knee injury. However, Ole Miss definitely displayed resilience on defense. With its offense hampered by injuries of its own, the defense had to tow the line or else the Rebels' trip to New Orleans was going to end in disaster. "It brings people together, comeback games," Ukwu said. "You're going to later on in the season, you going to see us do this again, handle some adversity and you're going to look back at what happened in the Tulane game and how we were able to fight back. A lot of teams can bend over and just give up and that would be the culture that carries them throughout the entire season. "But I feel like the way we were able to stand up and do our thing is going to be a testament to what we're able to do the rest of the season."

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King (10) runs the ball against the Louisville Cardinals in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

4. Up next: Georgia Tech. From JacketsOnline.com publisher Kelly Quinlan, our friend and Rivals colleague: After a two-hour and 23-minute delay, Georgia Tech knocked off South Carolina State 48-13. Weather impacted games across the southeast and east coast on Saturday including the Jackets in the home opener. The delay didn’t do much to slow down the Tech offense. The Jackets did not punt on Saturday and racked up 578 yards of offense including going 6-10 on third downs and 1-1 on fourth downs in the game. The win was number 750 for the Tech program. Jackets' head coach Brent Key wasn't thinking about that or anything other than finishing the week 1-0 and improving after the close loss to Louisville last week. "I challenged our guys during the week in a lot of areas to play a complete game," Key said. "I didn't know (it was win 750) and it doesn't matter to these guys. We had a chance to go out and establish this team and compete and get better and improve this team each week." The Tech defense gave up some run plays, but overall held South Carolina State’s option rushing attack in check only giving up 196 yards on the ground on 42 attempts. Haynes King led the Jackets’ offense throwing for 290 yards with four touchdowns on 21-29 passing. "We honed in and preached about execution," King said of the fast start. "Looking this past week with Louisville, what stopped us was our own execution. So we honed in onit and we preached it every day, every rep and showed out this week. We still left some stuff out there on the drives we didn't finish." Jamal Haynes led the ground game with 113 yards on nine carries including a 67-yard run at the of the first half to set up a late touchdown for the Jackets. Before his long run ahead of the half, he said that he had one thing on his mind, protect the ball. "As a running back, ball security is job security so the first thing was to take care of the ball. I had defensive end slamming I saw in my peripheral and made the move and did what do," Haynes said. Trey Cooley ran for 93 yards on 10 carries and a touchdown, but he fumbled into the end zone on an early drive. Cooley had two catches for 61 yards and a touchdown. Dontae Smith had 32 yards rushing on five carries and Evan Dickens added 29 yards on six carries later in the game. The Tech offense racked 268 yards on 33 carries while the passing game added 310 yards and four touchdowns. Eric Singleton Jr hauled in 3 passes for 69 yards including a 40-yard touchdown from King. Malik Rutherford added five catches for 60 yards and Dominick Blaylock added four catches for 46 yards and a touchdown. Tight end Brett Seither played limited snaps but caught an eight-yard touchdown pass from King in the first half. Defensively, Kyle Kennard had a huge game with an interception on the first drive of the game and a tackle, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery as well. “It was a play we prepared for all week and we had a play designed for it and it opened it up and I saw the QB lift his head up and I thought is he really going to throw it,” Kennard said of his interception. Kennard ended the day with five tackles as well. Eddie Kelly led the team with nine total tackles before leaving in the fourth quarter with a lower-body injury. Kelly was subbing for injured defensive end Sylvain Yondjouen who will miss the 2023 season with an ACL injury. Kyle Efford came off the bench and had seven tackles at linebacker behind Paul Moala at MAC linebacker. “It was a blessing for me and those guys and especially seeing Kyle who has not seen much football. Seeing them fly around and seeing them as a top tackler and seeing them make plays is great,” Moala said of the backup linebackers. On the defensive side of the ball, Key said the only downside was some missed tackles in space. He saw progress in that area after missed tackles were huge in the loss to Louisville the week prior. "We definitely saw progress in all three phases on defense. There are still things we are working on and that is the beauty of the game of football. You can come back and enjoy the night and enjoy the win which we always do but when we come back our job is to correct mistakes and identify mistakes and things we have to continue getting better at," Key said. After missing another field goal, Gavin Stewart was replaced by redshirt freshman Aidan Birr who connected on both of his field goals and two PATs. Stewart had missed three straight field goals to open the 2023 season after 12-13 last year on field goals and 13 of 14 on PATs. "I told Aidan you're up. I just wanted Gavin to sit back and see it and calm stuff down. He was still booming it through the end zone on kickoffs which was really good for field position but we made a change to give Aidan a look and he has got a strong leg and a bright future," Key said. "It was a good opportunity for him to get out there." The weather delay loomed large for the Jackets. Both teams hit the field 20 minutes late and after the coin toss as the Jackets went on the field, the officials delayed the game a second time and Key said that was a challenge for his team. “After the first one, we came back in and kept our pads on and stayed in engaged. We didn’t know if it would be 20 minutes and 10 minutes before we go back in or what. We rode the clock out and we backed the clock up and gathered up in the locker room and did flex inside and headed outside to dynamic flexibility and did five minutes of Indy. The second one we didn’t know how long it would be and it was 20 plus 10 and the lightning increased more and more, when we learned it would be an hour or more, we got the pads off and ate food. Three or four hours before kickoff we eat so we had to eat again and refuel them. This is not the right recipe at all and we cranked the music up and got the guys engaged and they were ready to go,” Key said of the delay.

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman (15) runs with the football against Miami Hurricanes linebacker Corey Flagg Jr. (11) during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

5. It was a weird day in the Southeastern Conference on Saturday, one that ended with me wondering, "Is the league any good?" Here are my weekly rankings of the SEC. Feel free to criticize, but take your fan glasses off first. Things feel really up in the air. 1. Georgia -- The Bulldogs' offense isn't the greatest, but that defense is stout. OK, right here, we have issues. When it's already difficult right here, something is amiss. 2. Alabama -- The Tide is talented, sure, but they have a quarterback issue, among other things. Alabama is very beatable. 3. Tennessee -- I mean, I guess? The Vols have some time to fix things, but they're weird so far. 4. LSU -- I have major questions about the Tigers, but had they played anyone but Florida State, we'd be raving about them. 5. Ole Miss -- Again, this just feels wrong. The Rebels haven't impressed all that much and caught Tulane without Michael Pratt and still trailed by 10, with the game in doubt well into the fourth quarter. 6. Texas A&M -- The Aggies and Miami put on a show Saturday, and this time it was the A&M defense that collapsed. The pressure could get unbearable fast. Note: This is an impossible exercise. Everyone is so flawed. 7. Arkansas -- The Hogs struggled without Rocket Sanders (knee), but they made enough plays in all three phases to get past Kent State comfortably. BYU could provide an interesting challenge Saturday. 8. Kentucky -- I'm going to give the Wildcats the benefit of the doubt and say they were bored with Eastern Kentucky. 9. Mississippi State -- The Bulldogs should be higher, but they needed overtime to beat a poor Arizona team. 10. Auburn -- I didn't stay up to watch, but the Tigers have a long way to go to compete in the SEC West. 11. South Carolina -- Furman challenged the Gamecocks for a long time Saturday. Again, this is throw-them-in-a-hat stuff now. 12. Missouri -- The Tigers struggled with Middle Tennessee. Middle. Tennessee. 13. Florida -- I'm down on the Gators. They'll have to do something special to impress me. 14. Vanderbilt -- The Commodores better beat UNLV, for I suspect that's their final shot at victory this fall.

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) celebrates a touchdown against Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, Sep. 9, 2023 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

6. I always joke in this sentence, but I've never been happier to not have an Associated Press Top 25 ballot. I mean, right now, it would be an impossible exercise. If I had one, mine would look like this today. 1. Georgia 2. Michigan 3. Ohio State 4. Florida State 5. Texas 6. USC 7. Penn State 8. Washington 9. Notre Dame 10. Utah 11. Alabama 12. Tennessee 13. Oregon 14. Oregon State 15. Kansas State 16. Oklahoma 17. LSU 18. Ole Miss 19. North Carolina 20. Washington State 21. Duke 22. Colorado 23. Miami 24. Iowa 25. Maryland

7. You probably weren't paying attention to the FIBA World Cup, held in the Philippines, over the past couple of weeks, but I was. The United States failed to earn a medal, losing the bronze medal game very early Sunday to Canada, 127-118, in overtime. From ESPN's Brian Windhorst: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander played his superstar role, scoring seven of his 31 points to start overtime and eventually power Canada's 127-118 victory to claim the bronze medal. Canada also got a statement game, loudly and unexpectedly from Dillon Brooks, who scored 39 points as part of a shooting masterpiece. Mikal Bridges provided an iconic moment for Team USA when he finished a jaw-dropping 4-point play by missing a free throw on purpose, chasing down the rebound and then spinning and firing in a 3-pointer with 0.6 seconds left in the fourth quarter to forge a miraculous tie. Bridges had 19 points and gave everything he had defending Gilgeous-Alexander all evening. It was only a reprieve, though. The memory of this day will be more enjoyed by the Canadians, who won their first major international medal in 87 years. The last time Canada took home basketball hardware was silver at the 1936 Berlin Olympics. The U.S. failed to medal in its second consecutive World Cup, the first time that's happened since 1970. The Americans were hampered by not having starting center Jaren Jackson Jr. and reserves Brandon Ingram and Paolo Banchero due to illness. Team USA limped to the finish, losing three of its last four games. The defense crumbled along the way, first because of extra possessions allowed by offensive rebounds and eventually falling under a crushing barrage of 3-pointers as the Americans struggled to get out to shooters as they tried to pack the paint. Including the 2019 World Cup and the 2021 Olympics, where Team USA won gold, the Americans have now lost seven times. The roster this summer that focused on quickness and versatility has simply proven to be ineffective. Executive director Grant Hill, general manager Sean Ford and coach Steve Kerr felt good about the team's prospects and had reason to after a good pre-tournament performance. But they will have to return to the drawing board, and the star player recruiting trail, for next year's Paris Olympics. If you watch the NBA much -- I watch way too much -- you know the league has become even more international than ever before. It's great for the league and awesome for fans, but if you're USA Basketball, the path to Olympic glory has never been more treacherous.

Novak Djokovic of Serbia hits a forehand against Daniil Medvedev (not pictured) in the men's singles final on day fourteen of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

8. I watched a lot of the U.S. Open over the past couple of weeks. I’d turn it on as background in my office and followed along as some new faces — to me, at least — attempted to chase down Novak Djokovic. They entertained me; don’t get me wrong. But they failed. Djokovic dominated the field, finishing another major championship with a straight-sets win over Sunday over Russian Daniil Medvedev. It was Djokovic’s 24th major title, an unprecedented number that should be higher. That was the funny part for me over the past two weeks. (Trigger warning: If a political take bothers you and ruins your day, stop reading NOW.) Moderna is a major sponsor for the U.S. Open. You know Moderna, the folks who paid off so many of our “leaders” back in 2020 and 2021, the ones who shut down our schools and our churches and our business, the ones who forced our kids to wear silly masks all day long, the ones who prevented our kids from playing sports and socializing with their friends. And, of course, the ones who tried to force an ineffective and unproven vaccine down our throats — or else. Djokovic never took the vaccine. He was barred from several tournaments, including the U.S. Open because of his refusal to comply with the vaccine mandates. Just last year, the Biden administration refused to allow Djokovic, entry into the United States — presumably because it was concerned he would spread the COViD-19 virus if he crossed the border legally in an airplane. Had he crossed illegally over the southern border, I suppose, he could've played -- vaccinated or not -- but I regress. It’s utter insanity. So I just thoroughly enjoyed imagining the folks at Moderna having to watch a 36-year-old man dominate the event they sponsor, crushing younger foe after younger foe despite not having taken their vaccine. Not only did Djokovic survive the pandemic without the vaccine, but he thrived. Djokovic, like so many of us, didn’t need a vaccine. He’s in impeccable shape. His diet and exercise habits are pristine. He could’ve injected COViD straight into his bloodstream and he’d have been perfectly fine. He could've literally snacked on the virus and been none the worse for wear. The folks at Moderna knew that, but that defied a narrative necessary to make their billions. “Let it go,” some of you are saying. Nah, I won’t, especially not as we watch some in power try to lay the foundation to run it back, sparking fears of another “variant.” I think it’s why I so enjoyed Djokovic’s march to another title. You shouldn't let it go, either. We should hold those responsible for all of the vaccines and lockdowns and mask mandates responsible. Anthony Fauci, for example, belongs in prison. With every point, every game, every set, every match, Djokovic essentially gave Moderna — and all the companies, politicians and bureaucrats in bed with it — a giant middle finger. I found it to be remarkably entertaining.

Burton Webb authors Taste of the Place each week for 10 Weekend Thoughts.

9. It’s time to eat. Here’s our resident Parisian chef, Burton Webb, with Taste of the Place, Lesson 201 — White BBQ Sauce. This sauce originated in North Alabama at a BBQ joint. I learned about it by eating at Newk’s Eatery. It is not the healthiest sauce but it sure tastes very good! Tidbit #1: The best part about this sauce is that it is a *1 bowl sauce. You dump everything into your mixing bowl and whisk. It is best to then place it in the fridge for 2 hours before using so that it thickens up. Tidbit #2: I like to use this on grilled chicken or pork due to the apple cider vinegar in it. The acidity helps cut into these meats wonderfully. Another application is using this as a base for potato salad. Please do. Tidbit #3: You can of course change this version to suit your taste buds. I would recommend caramelizing an onion and adding it to the sauce. Wildly good. Things you will need: 4 people Preparation time - 5 minutes A Glass of Sweet Tea (half and half to be actual) Utensils needed: Work surface Mixing bowl Whisk Measuring cups Ingredients needed: 1.5 Cups of good mayo (not Hellman’s) ⅓ Cup Apple cider vinegar 1 Tbsp Worch sauce 1 Tbsp Dijon mustard 2 Tsp sugar ½ Tsp salt 1 Pinch of cayenne pepper ½ Tsp garlic powder ½ Cup green onions, thinly sliced A few fresh ground pepper grinds Mise en Plac Step 1: Add all of the ingredients into the mixing bowl and mix. Final Step 2: Pour into a container, place on the lid, and let chill in the fridge for 2 hours before using. From the Mississippian in Paris, Bon Appétit!

Coco Gauff of the United States celebrates with the championship trophy after her match against Aryna Sabalenka (not pictured) in the women's singles final on day thirteen of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

