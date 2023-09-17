Retiring soon? How long should you wait to take social security? What accounts should you pull from first? Already retired? Should you consider ROTH Conversions? These are some of the questions that can only be answered with a personalized retirement income plan. Andrew Sego with Sego Wealth Management specializes in helping folks just like you come up with their retirement gameplan. Whether you meet at his office in Collierville or prefer Zoom from anywhere, schedule a free discovery meeting and see what they can do for you. www.rebelsretire.com. Stress out about the Rebels, not your money. www.rebelsretire.com

1. Ole Miss defeated Georgia Tech Saturday night in Oxford, 48-23. I'm not sure whether this is why people stay here or why I attract so many haters, but I'm not going to spend much time dissecting the contest. As I wrote Saturday night, the Rebels are 3-0 and that's all they can be at this point. Ten weeks from now, when nine more games are in the book, we won't look back and discuss Ole Miss' wins over Mercer, Tulane or Georgia Tech. We'll be talking about the ones that are right around the corner, starting with Saturday's 2:30 p.m. CDT kickoff versus Alabama in Tuscaloosa. Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin, who worked as Nick Saban's offensive coordinator at Alabama for three seasons, has never beaten his former boss. The Rebels have come close a couple of times, scaring the Crimson Tide in 2020 and then having a chance late in 2022. However, Kiffin is 0-3 against Alabama, and if he wants to claim a win over Saban, he might be running out of chances. My friend, Glenn Guilbeau, covered Saban during his tenure at LSU. Guilbeau is currently covering college football for Outkick, and earlier this weekend, he quoted an anonymous friend of Saban's, saying the legendary coach is considering retiring after this season or after the 2024 season. “I would put it to you this way. I wouldn’t be surprised if this his last season,” the source told Outkick. “Nick’s worked very hard. He’s given it everything he has. I don’t know a human being that is more committed to doing things the right way every day no matter what, and that’s exhausting. And his standards for the program are – he just doesn’t compromise. He holds himself to a standard that is just incredible. And so, I’d love to see him be able to relax more and live more and enjoy the fruits of his hard work.” You can read the entire piece here. I can't speak to the veracity of the story, though I know Guilbeau, and he's not one to make stuff up. Saban does seem different this season. More importantly, at least from Ole Miss' perspective, is Alabama looks very beatable. Of course, as I noted late Saturday in my postgame column, Ole Miss has issues of its own one-quarter of the way through the 2023 season. The Rebels are beat up on offense, still look shaky up front and are still figuring themselves out on defense. Ole Miss' season -- as well as the trajectory of Kiffin's program -- is still very much to be determined. A win Saturday would set up a SEC West showdown with LSU in Oxford next Saturday and give the Rebels a chance to position themselves for a division title -- and much more. A loss at Alabama, frankly, would represent a major missed opportunity and take some steam away from that meeting with LSU. Two straight losses would mark the end of any title hopes before the calendar turns to October. So spend the week reflecting on Georgia Tech if you'd like. Plenty will. But it's over and what's coming is the stretch that will absolutely define the season.

2. Kiffin certainly isn't going to take Alabama for granted. Asked late Saturday if Alabama's struggles in the early going make this an even bigger opportunity for the Rebels, Kiffin demurred. "We've all got our issues," Kiffin said. "This is one of the best teams -- the best team -- in the last 15 years and one of the hardest places to play. It hasn't gotten any easier. It's a huge challenge, a dynasty. We'll have to do a lot of work just to be on the field with those guys. Look at their recruiting classes. There are five-star players everywhere." Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart admitted the game against the Crimson Tide is one the Rebels have targeted. Ole Miss lost to Alabama, 30-24, last November, a loss that torpedoes the Rebels' title hopes and started a four-game slide to end the season. "This is a game that I feel like our whole team has been looking forward to, especially with how things ended the last game, the last time we played them, towards the end of last season," Kiffin said. "Obviously, they're 'Bama, so you know what to expect from them. I think all of us, as kids, we've grown up always seeing them at the top, so we're excited for the challenge."

3. Ole Miss was without the services of wide receivers Tre Harris and Zakhari Franklin and tight end Caden Prieskorn Saturday. Dart still threw for 251 yards and a touchdown, primarily due to another strong night from Jordan Watkins. The Louisville transfer caught four passes for 119 yards and a touchdown. Dayton Wade, the former walk-on transfer from Western Kentucky, had three catches for 86 yards. Quinshon Judkins had two receptions and Ayden Williams had one. "Jaxson trusted me enough to put the ball in the air whenever we needed a big-time play and he did that and we were able to execute," Watkins said. Watkins said Ole Miss' offense has shown "flashes of what we can be," adding that the Rebels haven't reached their full potential yet, noting that the "gauntlet" is coming. For Ole Miss to get there, the Rebels have to get healthy. Watkins and Wade have been fabulous but the Rebels likely need to add weapons to get to the top of the league. "Our offense is known to be explosive and really, really powerful," Watkins said. "We just have to get to that."

4. Georgia Tech rolled up 477 yards of total offense on Saturday night at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. The Ole Miss defense didn’t break, but it bent quite a bit. Haynes King was 28-for-41 passing, good for 307 yards and two touchdowns. Jamal Haynes picked up 72 yards rushing on 19 carries. Trey Cooley added 51 yards on 13 rushes. King ran 14 times for 42 yards and a score. Ole Miss’ defense figures to get tested in the coming weeks, though Alabama’s offense has been very stagnant in the early weeks of the season. “I felt the calls were great but we just have to do a better job of executing and not panicking,” Ole Miss safety Trey Washington said. Washington said the Rebels’ defense shows a lot of promise, “but it’s time to fulfill that promise” with the SEC schedule upcoming. “I just think it’s doing it,” Washington said. “We can talk but it’s all action.”

Alabama Crimson Tide running back Roydell Williams (5) runs with the ball against the South Florida Bulls in the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

5. Up next: Alabama. There's a lot to get to, and my colleague, Tony Tsoukalas, does a fantastic job covering the Crimson Tide. Most of the attention through three games is on Alabama's quarterback situation, which is very much in flux as the Tide seeks to replace Bryce Young. From Tsoukalas: Three weeks in, and Alabama’s quarterback competition might be even more complicated than it was to start the season. The Crimson Tide elected to start Tyler Buchner in replacement of Jalen Milroe during Saturday’s 17-3 victory at South Florida. However, after a subpar performance, the Notre Dame transfer was replaced by redshirt freshman Ty Simpson in the second quarter. Simpson wasn’t spectacular but led the offense on three scoring drives. Meanwhile, Milroe watched the entire game on the sideline after playing every snap of Alabama’s loss to Texas last week. So where does Alabama’s quarterback battle stand heading into next week’s SEC opener against Ole Miss? According to head coach Nick Saban, that’s a decision the Crimson Tide is going to make over the next week. "We're going to evaluate the quarterbacks who played today and evaluate Jalen Milroe in terms of how he played and decide this week who gives us the best opportunity to be successful as an offensive team and that's the way we will go," Nick Saban said following Saturday’s win. Buchner botched his starting opportunity, leading Alabama’s offense to punts on each of his five drives while completing 5 of 14 passes for 34 yards. He failed to complete consecutive passes on the day and missed on a few big-play chances in the second quarter, allowing a floating deep pass to Isaiah Bond to be swatted away before overthrowing Jermaine Burton in the end zone. Simpson completed 5 of 9 passes for 73 yards while adding a 1-yard touchdown run to put the game away for good in the game’s final minute. His job was made a bit harder as Alabama's offensive line allowed him to get sacked five times on the afternoon. Simpson's first few passes were spent throwing the ball away under pressure. However, he finished the day by completing his final five throws, including a nice deep ball to tight end C.J. Dippre for a 45-yard gain to set up Alabama’s first touchdown drive. "I thought he did OK," Saban said when asked about Simpson's performance. "He made a couple really good throws, and we missed a couple big-play throws. We've been making some of those. I thought he played well. He managed the game well. He ran the ball quite a bit when he was in there. I don't think the sacks were necessarily his fault." Despite not taking a snap, Milroe didn’t hang his head, celebrating big plays with his teammates throughout the game. That didn’t go unnoticed by his head coach. "He did a great job," Saban said. "He really has been supportive of his teammates. I was happy to see that. Hopefully, we will hold our lessons from the experiences that we have and move forward in a positive way." For all the negatives, Alabama did finish out the South Florida with some positive momentum, immediately following Saban's on-field challenge to the Tide's offense. From Tsoukalas: The Crimson Tide had just regained possession of the ball following an interception by Malachi Moore in the end zone and was about to start a crucial drive at its own 20-yard line while clinging to a 7-point lead with 6:29 remaining. With his offense struggling to move the ball consistently on a frustrating afternoon, Saban knew something had to be said. “I challenged the offensive line and said, ‘Don’t give them the ball back. Take the clock and the game,’” Saban said. “That’s exactly what they did. I thought they dominated the line of scrimmage.” Leaning on its running game, Alabama choked out any chance of a USF upset, driving 80 yards on 11 plays while taking 5:56 off the clock. Quarterback Ty Simpson delivered the final blow, sneaking in a 1-yard touchdown with 33 seconds remaining, sealing the win by putting the Crimson Tide up 17-3. “We liked the way we finished it off,” Alabama right guard Darrian Dalcourt said. “Maybe not the first three quarters, but we liked the way we finished off the game.” While Simpson put the game away for good, the game-killing possession was led by running back Roydell Williams, who carried the ball seven times for 74 yards. That included a season-high 48-yard run on the drive's second play “It was very impressive,” Williams said of the drive. “We practiced it every single day, just taking the ball away from the defense, taking the air out of the ball. To see what we practiced coming into a game like this, it was just very relieving.” Williams finished the game career-best 129 yards on 17 carries, punching in Alabama’s first touchdown of the game in the third quarter. The senior picked up all but five of his rushing yards after the break, as Alabama exploded for 124 yards on the ground in the second half. The Crimson Tide finished the game with 203 rushing yards, as starter Jase McClellan chipped in 74 yards on 13 carries. “That’s how we need to start the game off, from first quarter to fourth quarter,” Williams said. “That’s what’s going to help us balance the offense.”

LSU Tigers wide receiver Malik Nabers (8) makes a reception while defended by Mississippi State Bulldogs cornerback Decamerion Richardson (3) on a play that would result in a touchdown during the fourth quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

6. It's time for my weekly ranking of the Southeastern Conference. 1. Georgia -- It's more benefit of the doubt at this point. 2. LSU -- The Tigers have the highest ceiling in the league. Come at me; I'm doubling down. 3. Texas A&M -- Again, if we're talking ceilings here... 4. Alabama -- This is just a tip of the hat to a program. This team has major issues. 5. Ole Miss -- OK, Rebels, here are your shots over the next 13 days. Do with this as you will. 6. Florida -- Gators looked really strong Saturday in The Swamp. Can we stop the silly Napier-on-the-hot seat stuff? 7. Missouri -- I was happy for Brady Cook. He played really well in the Tigers' huge win. 8. Tennessee -- I guess. That was an abomination in Gainesville for the Vols. 9. Kentucky -- The Wildcats have the goods to win some games. Again, it's about consistency now. 10. South Carolina -- That was an impressive effort for the Gamecocks in Athens. It's about consistency now. 11. Auburn -- Test time has arrived for the Reverend. 12. Arkansas -- Sam Pittman is a former offensive line coach. That OL play Saturday is the stuff that will turn up the heat on his seat. 13. Mississippi State -- That offense and that personnel don't mix. 14. Vanderbilt -- Gross.

Washington Huskies head coach Kalen DeBoer runs onto the field for the game against the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports

7. I could never have an Associated Press Top 25 ranking, not with my overt bias towards and against so many teams. However, if I had a ballot today, mine would look like this: 1. Georgia 2. Michigan 3. Texas 4. USC 5. Florida State 6. Ohio State 7. Penn State 8. Washington 9. Oregon 10. LSU 11. Notre Dame 12. Utah 13. Oregon State 14. Texas A&M 15. Alabama 16. Ole Miss 17. North Carolina 18. Oklahoma 19. Duke 20. Miami 21. Washington State 22. Colorado 23. Iowa 24. UCLA 25. Florida

Ole Miss Rebels wide receiver Jordan Watkins (11) reacts with Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin (right) after a touchdown during the second half against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

8. I was going to write about DeSanto Rollins' lawsuit against Ole Miss and Lane Kiffin in this spot, and I sort of still will. However, there is an excellent story on Kiffin in the Los Angeles Times Saturday commemorating the 10-year anniversary of his firing on a tarmac, ending his tenure as USC's head coach. Here's that story, written by J. Brady McCullough. It's a deep dive into what happened at USC and what's happened to Kiffin since then. An excerpt about the night/early morning Kiffin was terminated by then-USC athletics director Pat Haden: “She (referring to Layla, Kiffin's ex-wife) doesn’t help, because she knows Pat and I were close, like come-over-to-the-house close, go-to-dinner-with-his-kids-at-his-request close,” Kiffin says. “She knows that he knew the sanctions and the numbers. She’s like, ‘There’s no way.’ “It’s probably 4 or 5 a.m. at this point, and I’m in the backyard, sitting with Layla, and I’m like, ‘I don’t want to wake up.’ Like, my life’s over. That was my dream job. I mean, why wake up? She’s just like, ‘What’s wrong with you? You have three kids asleep upstairs.’ But that’s how f’ed up I was. Because that job was my higher power.” A late September firing felt like cruel and unusual punishment to Kiffin. He couldn’t just quickly move on to the next job. He had to bathe in the embarrassment for weeks on end. “You feel like everyone’s looking at you,” he says. “I remember going to a bowling alley at L.A. Live, and I just stopped, and Layla is like, ‘What’s the matter?’ And I’m like, ‘I’m a loser. They’re all like “There’s that loser coach that got fired.”’ That’s not a good way to live. But that’s how I felt.” And another, this time about his life here in Oxford, one that includes his oldest child, Landry, now a freshman at Ole Miss: Landry Kiffin spent her first 17 years trying to make it work as an L.A. girl, but her transition to Southern belle has been a natural one. She loved the simple Oxford life so much on her visits that during a junior year spring break trip, she decided she wanted to stay for good. It didn’t hurt that she’d figured out she had a dad who was ready to abandon all his past parenting principles and say yes to everything. It was boring in the house, so she wanted a dog. Kiffin made a call to Wildrose Kennels, a renowned breeder of hunting dogs nearby, and later that day, they had Juice, who’s now the unofficial Ole Miss football mascot. Landry made close friends quickly, and the group of teenage girls basically took Lane in. He hosted them on a trip to the Bahamas, and every Thursday night after Kiffin’s radio show, they go watch a movie together. The girls call him “Sparky” because he kept suggesting those sappy, romantic films from the Nicholas Sparks books. Landry says her father is different today. “Definitely a lot more positive,” she says. “And, like, more of a parent now. We have a better relationship than we did before, not living together.” Again, it's very much worth a read. The L.A. Times story includes mention of the lawsuit by Rollins, which Kiffin was asked about after Saturday's game. David Eckert, who does a very good job covering Ole Miss for the Clarion-Ledger, had an excellent recap Sunday. "We issued our statement," Kiffin said Saturday. "We have nothing further to say at this time." The university's statement: “We have not received a lawsuit. Desanto was never removed from the football team and remains on scholarship. In addition, he continues to have the opportunity to receive all of the resources and advantages that are afforded a student-athlete at the university.” My opinion is this lawsuit will go nowhere and this story will fade away quite quickly. There are probably words Kiffin would like to have back, words Rollins recorded without Kiffin's knowledge. As Eckert detailed Sunday, the suit alleges that Kiffin said the following to Rollins: "See ya. Go, go, and guess what, we can kick you off the team, so go read your f****** rights about mental health. We can kick you off the team, for not showing up, when the head coach asks to meet with you and you don't show up for weeks. OK, we can remove you from the team. "It's called being a p****. It's called hiding behind s*** and not showing up to work. You show up when your boss – so, when you have a real job, OK, someday, and your boss says, 'Hey, come in and meet,' I advise you to go meet with him, and not say, 'No, I'm not ready to meet with my boss, maybe a few weeks from now.'" Again, it's not the best use of the English language perhaps, but nothing Kiffin said is wrong. He had requested a meeting with Rollins and Rollins declined it. Good luck doing that at work. Every university in America is hoping I'm right, by the way, for in the event I'm not, this suit would likely open the floodgates all over the country.

Burton Webb authors Taste of the Place each week for 10 Weekend Thoughts.

9. It’s time to eat. Here’s our resident Parisian chef, Burton Webb, with Taste of the Place, Lesson 202 — Homemade Sauerkrat. When you learn how to do some things, well you never go back to doing the other things. Homemade just tastes better. Said it. Tidbit #1: With making dish side-dish/topping, you need to have a sterile mason jar for the fermentation process and also *glass weights. The weights will help to push down the cabbage to ferment all at the same time. `Tidbit #2: When you are mixing your cabbage and salt, you must have a non-reactive bowl. This will allow for the cabbage to sweat from the salt being added. Stainless steel or glass. Tidbit #3: It is best to slice the cabbage on a mandoline yet, you can totally use a chef’s knife. Just slice it thin is the thing. Tidbit #4: Make sure to keep 1 leaf of the cabbage intake to cover the cabbage in the mason jar before placing the glass weight in the jar. Things you will need: 4 people Preparation time - 10 minutes Cooking time - 5 minutes Fermenting time - 2 days A Reuben sandwich to put it on Utensils needed: Work surface and chef’s knife Saute pan Stovetop Mixing bowl Measuring cup Mason jar with lid(sterile) Glass weights Cloth Rubber band Ingredients needed: 1 Head of cabbage 1 Tbsp kosher salt ½ Tsp caraway seeds 1 Carrot (optional) 1 Jalapeno (optional) Mise en Plac Step 1: Thinly slice your cabbage and place it in the mixing bowl. Add the salt over the top and toss using your hands. Let sit for 20 minutes. Step 1.2: Take half of the seeds and put them in the saute pan. Toast over low heat, for about 5-8 minutes. Step 2: With the cabbage wilted, add in all of the caraway seeds and massage the mixture with your hands to really mix the brining solution with the rest of the cabbage to wilt it. Let sit for another 10 minutes. Step 3: Take the cabbage from the mixing jar and gently squeeze the portion in your hands before placing it in the mason jar. Push down to form a level surface with each handful added. Step 3.1: With all of the cabbage added and compacted, ensure that the liquid level is over the cabbage fully. Add the leaf of cabbage on top followed by the glass weight. Place the cloth over and seal the jar with the rubber band. Let set for 2 days at room temperature. Final Step 4: Take the cloth off and replace it with the lid for the mason jar. Put in the fridge and eat when you are ready. From the Mississippian in Paris, Bon Appétit!