McCready: 10 Weekend Thoughts, presented by Sego Wealth Management

Retiring soon? How long should you wait to take social security? What accounts should you pull from first? Already retired? Should you consider ROTH Conversions? These are some of the questions that can only be answered with a personalized retirement income plan. Andrew Sego with Sego Wealth Management specializes in helping folks just like you come up with their retirement gameplan. Whether you meet at his office in Collierville or prefer Zoom from anywhere, schedule a free discovery meeting and see what he can do for you. www.rebelsretire.com. Stress out about the Rebels, not your money.



FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — The rain everyone obsessed over last week in the advance forecast arrived here in Northwest Arkansas early Sunday, complete with thunder loud enough to wake me up and get me back to my laptop. It’s a huge week on many fronts, what with a national election that has most of the country captivated and with what is basically a College Football Playoff game in Oxford Saturday afternoon between Ole Miss and Georgia. From a coverage standpoint, I’ll get everything to you this week that I always do, but the timing might be off a bit. I’m here today and tomorrow, fulfilling engagements I committed to months ago. I’ll return to Oxford early Tuesday and hopefully have all the podcasts I always have. Again, timing just might be a little different. I wish everyone a great — and hopefully, peaceful — week.