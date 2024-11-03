McCready: 10 Weekend Thoughts, presented by Sego Wealth Management

in other news
FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — The rain everyone obsessed over last week in the advance forecast arrived here in Northwest Arkansas early Sunday, complete with thunder loud enough to wake me up and get me back to my laptop.
It’s a huge week on many fronts, what with a national election that has most of the country captivated and with what is basically a College Football Playoff game in Oxford Saturday afternoon between Ole Miss and Georgia.
From a coverage standpoint, I’ll get everything to you this week that I always do, but the timing might be off a bit. I’m here today and tomorrow, fulfilling engagements I committed to months ago. I’ll return to Oxford early Tuesday and hopefully have all the podcasts I always have. Again, timing just might be a little different.
I wish everyone a great — and hopefully, peaceful — week.
1. It was a record-setting day for Jaxson Dart and Jordan Watkins on Saturday.
Dart threw for 515 yards and six touchdowns, also leading the Rebels with 47 rushing yards, in a 63-31 blowout win at Arkansas.
Watkins caught five of those touchdown passes and finished with 254 yards receiving.
With Tre Harris out and Caden Prieskorn very limited, Ole Miss’ offense exploded for 694 yards of total offense.
“I knew that we were ready,” Dart said. “We’re ready for this.”
Watkins and Dart have been together for three years now. They’d been to Fayetteville before, losing in basically blowout fashion at the beginning of a late-season collapse.
Two years later, the “roles were actually flipped,” Watkins said, adding it was a game that was “special” and one that he “will remember forever.”
The records they broke Saturday had belonged to Ole Miss legends such as Archie Manning and Eli Manning and great recent players such as Matt Corral and Jonathan Mingo.
“It’s pretty cool and unique to have this opportunity,” Dart said while also giving credit to God and also to his teammates for the roles they played Saturday.