McCready: 10 Weekend Thoughts, presented by Sego Wealth Management
1. A day later, there are still so many questions.
Some of mine are kind of silly/petty, such as how in the world is it the media’s fault for playing up the end of the Nick Saban dynasty at Alabama? I mean, I’m as anti-media as anyone you’ll find in the media, but for goodness sake, I don’t think media was on the Twitter/X machine posting about castles crumbling or wondering on Friday if this was the final time Ole Miss would see the legendary coach on the other sideline.
It was media who asked Kiffin about who was calling the Alabama defense a week ago but only because Kiffin had that question planted.
However, none of that is why Ole Miss lost to Alabama on Saturday afternoon, 24-10. Ole Miss lost to the Crimson Tide, first and foremost, because the Rebels have offensive line issues. That’s hampering everything on the offensive side of the ball right now. Ole Miss can’t establish a running game. Opposing defenses can get to the quarterback with three- or four-man rushes, allowing them to drop seven or eight defenders into coverage. Throw in some injuries in the receiving corps and the apparent lack of a true burner on the outside and the offense sometimes bogs down.
