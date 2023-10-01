Retiring soon? How long should you wait to take social security? What accounts should you pull from first? Already retired? Should you consider ROTH Conversions? These are some of the questions that can only be answered with a personalized retirement income plan. Andrew Sego with Sego Wealth Management specializes in helping folks just like you come up with their retirement gameplan. Whether you meet at his office in Collierville or prefer Zoom from anywhere, schedule a free discovery meeting and see what they can do for you. www.rebelsretire.com. Stress out about the Rebels, not your money. www.rebelsretire.com



1. I got home from Vaught-Hemingway Stadium a little before midnight Saturday. I downloaded video, transcribed some quotes, added a story and poured something into a glass while I tried to decide what to write and when to write it following Ole Miss' dramatic 55-49 win Saturday night in front of a record-setting crowd at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Sometimes, there's not a ton to choose from. Sometimes, a game just sort of plays out and it was what it was. More often than not, the recap is more mundane than it is momentous. In the course of a football season, there are only a few defining moments. I believe Ole Miss had one midway through the fourth quarter Saturday. I keep going back to that moment in my mind. Maybe I'll be proven wrong. I don't have a crystal ball. If I did, you wouldn't be reading my work today. I'd be in Las Vegas, making a load on today's NFL slate and heading for my Caribbean getaway, never to be heard from again. Maybe I'll look back on this in a few weeks and see that I overstated it. Maybe I'll look back and think I probably should've just focused on Jaxson Dart's incredible night, on Quinshon Judkins' breakout performance, on the offensive line's resolve to improve and dominate a talented defensive front or on the importance of Tre Harris and Caden Prieskorn to every facet of Ole Miss' offense. Perhaps I'll look back and reflect and say I didn't shine enough light on the myriad of issues Ole Miss' defense has as we approach the second half of the season. Yes, Jayden Daniels is an amazing quarterback. Yes, Brian Thomas Jr. and Malik Nabers are elite wide receivers and yes, Logan Diggs is the perfect running back to complement LSU's high-octane offense. However, Ole Miss surrendered 637 yards of total offense to the Tigers, and that's a number that's difficult to ignore, especially if a team is trying to plot a course to a championship. Still, despite all of that, my mind kept going back to the same spot in Saturday's game. If I'm right, it was a crossroads moment for a team, a coaching staff and -- perhaps -- a program. Ole Miss trailed, 42-40, when it took over on its own 34-yard line with 12:31 left. The Rebels drove to the LSU 44 before Judkins was stopped one yard behind the line of scrimmage by LSU linebacker Whit Weeks and defensive tackle Maason Smith. Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin decided to roll the dice right there. Kiffin was clearly worried about falling behind by two scores and he was afraid a punt there could lead to a long LSU drive that would put Ole Miss behind the proverbial 8-ball. So the Rebels went for it, dialing up a slant to Harris. LSU's Ryan Yaites had other ideas. He rocketed off the edge and batted Dart's throw away, giving the Tigers the football at the Ole Miss 45. Five plays later, LSU was in the end zone. Daniels' 34-yard pass to Thomas was ruled a touchdown on the field. Though it appeared that the football was still moving in Thomas' hands when he got one foot down in the end zone, replay officials upheld the call. Suddenly, with just 8:34 left, Ole Miss trailed by two scores, 49-40. If this season ends in some magical way, remember that moment. It would've been easy for Ole Miss to surrender there, to harp on a questionable call and just fade into the night. Down two scores against an explosive LSU offense, there was no margin for error. The Rebels answered. Starting on their own 35, Ole Miss marched. Just remember one snap that will get lost in a night full of highlight reel plays, for it was critical. On the third play of the possession, Ole Miss faced a third-and-6 from the Rebels' 39. Dart connected with Harris for a 35-yard gain to the LSU 31. A holding call backed the Rebels up six yards, but it was no issue. A 10-yard run from Judkins, followed by a 15-yard pass from Dart to Dayton Wade got the ball to the Tigers' 12. Four plays later, Dart was in the end zone with 5:06 left. "The mindset was just to get down the field, get into the red zone where we could score," Judkins said. "We just pounded it in." "Sometimes during the game, everything just goes quiet," Harris said. "You're not focused on the fans. You're just focused on your brothers on the field. You focus on your opponent. You focus on the play-calling. At that moment, it was that calmness. I knew that God was greater than all of this at the end of the day. I knew that God was going to get me through everything that I prepared for. I knew I had prepared very well all week for this game and for this moment. "Our team didn't flinch. Our team didn't show any hesitation, any down body language or anything like that. We knew what we had to do and that's exactly what we did." You know the rest, of course. Ole Miss' defense gave up one first down but then forced an LSU punt. The Rebels' offense answered with an 88-yard game-winning drive and then stopped LSU at the buzzer after the Tigers got as far as the Ole Miss 16 in the final seconds. "That was one of the funnest moments of my life," Dart said. There is a lot of season left. Again, there's no way to really know how it will play out. Texas A&M is immensely talented and looks to be finding its identity. Georgia is the two-time defending national champion. Ole Miss still has to travel to Auburn and Mississippi State. In other words, there are plenty of obstacles that might ultimately minimize the importance of that fourth-quarter response Saturday in Oxford. However, if some of those aforementioned contests result in even more incredible moments, the Rebels will almost certainly look back on that mark against LSU -- down nine, less than nine minutes left -- and know the resilience that moment required. And because Ole Miss answered that challenge, all of its postseason dreams are alive on this first day of October.

2. It's time for my weekly ranking of the SEC: 1. Georgia -- The crown is wobbly, sure, but it's still there -- for now. 2. Alabama -- The Tide disposed of Mississippi State with relative ease, setting up a showdown Saturday with... 3. Texas A&M -- Get all your jokes in now, but that defensive line is incredibly disruptive, there are athletes everywhere and Max Johnson is a solid quarterback. 4. Ole Miss -- The Rebels' offense rolled up more than 700 yards in a gritty, resilient win over LSU, giving Lane Kiffin a program-defining signature win. 5. Kentucky -- We really don't give Mark Stoops enough credit for the consistency he's brought to the Wildcats' program. 6. Tennessee -- The Vols got some revenge Saturday night in Knoxville, just whipping South Carolina. They're not elite, but it's obvious Josh Heupel has UT on an upswing. 7. Missouri -- Speaking of upswings, the Tigers are on one, just in time to perhaps catch a letdown from... 8. LSU -- So much offense, but that defense is abysmal. Brian Kelly has been telling insiders he needs more time to build a title. He wasn't lying. 9. Auburn -- Yeah, maybe this is too high, but you have to give credit to Hugh Freeze where it's due. The Tigers gave Georgia all it wanted Saturday afternoon at Jordan-Hare, and if they can put together some semblance of an offense, they're going to pop someone. 10. South Carolina -- This is probably a spot too low, but a resurgent program doesn't get beaten like the Gamecocks did Saturday night. I expected more of a contest. 11. Florida -- I'm not doing the whole hot-seat thing, and Billy Napier is putting together a strong recruiting class, but the Gators were absolutely dominated from the jump in Lexington. 12. Arkansas -- He's a nice man. He cares about the kids and it shows. However, with losses to Ole Miss and Alabama on the horizon, it's more than fair to ask if it might be time for change in Fayetteville. 13. Mississippi State -- You know that feeling you get sometimes when you just think something isn't going to work, no matter how hard you try? Yeah. 14. Vanderbilt -- There's nothing to say.

3. I could never have an Associated Press Top 25 ballot, not with my complete lack of objectivity compared to some of the mainstream media types at other SEC venues in, I don't know, Knoxville, as an example. If I had a ballot, however, mine would look like this today: 1. Georgia 2. Michigan 3. Texas 4. Ohio State 5. Florida State 6. Penn State 7. Washington 8. Oregon 9. USC 10. Alabama 11. Ole Miss 12. Notre Dame 13. Oklahoma 14. Washington State 15. North Carolina 16. Oregon State 17. Miami 18. Kentucky 19. Texas A&M 20. Duke 21. Tennessee 22. Missouri 23. Maryland 24. Utah 25. Fresno State

4. Up next: Arkansas. Arkansas lost Saturday in Arlington, Texas, dropping a 34-22 decision to Texas A&M in the annual Southwest Classic game. Here are some thoughts and notes, shortened a bit here, from my Rivals colleague Mason Choate, the publisher at HawgBeat.com: Here's the full account. On a day where the defense forced a pair of turnovers and did everything it could to hold the Bobby Petrino-led Aggies offense in the second half, the Arkansas offense provided zero (0) touchdowns in the whole game. The Razorbacks recorded just 174 total yards in the game and they averaged 3.1 yards per play. Kicker Cam Little had to boot three field goals and a 20-yard pick-six from Lorando "Snaxx" Johnson was the only touchdown of the day for Arkansas until the fourth quarter. Arkansas finally scored an offensive touchdown with 3:53 to play in the game on a 48-yard connection from KJ Jefferson to Andrew Armstrong, which was the first pass that resulted in positive yardage for the first time since the first quarter. Jefferson ended the game 9-of-17 through the air with 132 yards, one score and one pick. Texas A&M totaled seven sacks and 15 tackles for loss as a team. The Aggies also benefited from a 16-yard pick-six in the third quarter that extended their lead to 11 on a play that seemingly ended the game with just over five minutes left in the third quarter. Despite the return of Raheim "Rocket" Sanders from a knee injury, the Hogs lost star freshman tight end Luke Hasz on the first drive of the game. Cornerback Dwight McGlothern also went down in the second quarter and never returned, and the same happened with John Morgan III in the fourth quarter after he was carted off. -- For the third time in four games, Arkansas was unable to convert on 4th-and-inches. For the third time in four games, Arkansas handed off to the running back out of the shotgun on 4th-and-inches. As was the case in the Kent State and BYU game, the Razorbacks were facing 4th-and-inches from near midfield against the Aggies. With the ball at the Arkansas 40-yard line courtesy of an offsides by Texas A&M on a Razorback punt, head coach Sam Pittman called a timeout to reconsider punting. -- Lorando "Snaxx" Johnson opened the second half with an interception that he returned 20 yards for a touchdown to make it a 20-13 game just one play into the third quarter. The Razorback defense then held the Aggies to a field goal on their next drive, but the offense countered with a three-and-out. Once again, the defense forced a turnover courtesy of a forced fumble by Jordan Crook that was recovered by freshman linebacker Brad Spence. The offense took advantage of having the ball at the A&M 35-yard line by...having to kick their second 50-plus yard field goal of the game. The defense forced Texas A&M's first fumble on the ensuing drive and, on the second play of the drive, KJ Jefferson was picked off by Chris Russell Jr., who trotted 16 yards into the end zone to make it a 27-16 game.

5. Ole Miss still has no answer regarding the eligibility of forward Moussa Cisse and guard Brandon Murray. Both players are hoping to get an NCAA waiver that would make them eligible this season. Both have previously transferred, Murray from LSU to Georgetown and Cisse from Memphis to Oklahoma State. Ole Miss coach Chris Beard said the Rebels, who began practice on Monday, are addressing the situation as honestly as possible with the team as the season approaches. “Culture is one of our foundations,” Beard said, adding that he and his staff have been completely transparent with the team about Cisse and Murray. “It sounds simple, but we know no other way to communicate with our players. The communication in our organization is built on truth. Sometimes there are tough conversations to be had, so in this, we’re just being really transparent with our players. There are different ways our roster could go this season. We don’t spend a lot of time talking about it or thinking about it. Each day we just try to get our team better. “But we also don’t hide from it. We understand that our roster can go one or two different ways this year, so we’re just waiting on these waivers.”

6. Beard has said repeatedly that Ole Miss’ biggest obstacle in this first preseason of his tenure is time. Urgency, Beard said, is “one of the biggest words that’s really important to any successful organization,” adding that team practice is “sacred.” The Rebels, Beard said, have 42 days to get in 30 practices. His focus, he said, is on chemistry, competitiveness and discipline. “I think our chemistry is a work in progress,” Beard said. "It is going the right direction. I don’t think anybody would disagree with that. We spent a lot of time together off the court these last five weeks of our preseason. …I think the guys have done a good job bonding together off the court. We have a good ways to go. You never really know how close a group you have until adversity hits. That’s like most teams around the country. We haven’t had any on-court adversity yet, so that’s always interesting, but I think our veteran players have done a really good job of leadership roles and I think everybody in our program has done a good job in following roles. There’s no leaders unless there are followers. “It’s going to come down to discipline. …What I would like to learn about this team is really where my two questions are about this group. How disciplined are we? Are we going to do the right thing time after time, regardless of score or fatigue or mood or off-the-court distractions? It comes down to discipline. The other thing is just competitiveness. I’ve always enjoyed coaching competitive people, where it doesn’t matter if it’s ping-pong before practice or a sprint in practice. You’re either in it to win it or not. We have some competitive pieces in our team but the overall competitiveness of our program has to improve. “We have to take advantage of the practices. That needs to happen. That’s not my want. That’s non-negotiable. If it doesn’t happen, then this team won’t do everything that we want it to do. “It’s getting yourself ready to practice and embracing practice. That’s really important. A lot of our guys have never been asked to consider these things or approach practice like we’re asking them, but that’s really important. I think in the next month, we have to turn into a really good practice team. Champions understand there’s no such thing as a bad practice. …We’re fighting time. We just can’t waste a practice.” It’s a message that has resonated with his new players. “Our biggest fight right now is time,” guard Allen Flanigan said. “We’re trying to beat the clock and change this thing around.” “For a lot of us, it’s our last year,” forward Jamarion Sharp added. “We’re trying to get to know each other as much as possible, trying to get to a championship and hopefully forever stay brothers.”

7. Sharp arrived a bit late this summer and he said it made his adjustment to Ole Miss and Oxford a little tougher than he anticipated. “Coming from a mid-major to a high-major, the transition’s been a little rough but I got used to it and it got easier as I got to learning more,” said Sharp, who transferred to Ole Miss from Western Kentucky. “The pace of the game is much, much, more faster than I’m used to. My conditioning is starting to get better so I’m getting used to it more.” Sharp was asked just to be a post presence at Western Kentucky. At Ole Miss, Sharp is being asked to be more of an all-around offensive player, a role he is excited to embrace. “Coach Beard saw actual potential in me,” Sharp said. “He saw I could be more of an offensive player. Instead of just standing in the post, I can work on more of my offensive game. I like how he is. He’s such a great guy and he has great character.”

8. The Major League Baseball regular season ended Sunday. Here are my picks for the individual awards that will be distributed after the World Series: NL MVP: Ronald Acuna Jr., Atlanta Braves NL Cy Young: Blake Snell, San Diego Padres NL Rookie of the Year: Corbin Carroll, Arizona Diamondbacks NL Reliever of the Year: Devin Williams, Milwaukee Brewers NL Comeback Player of the Year: Cody Bellinger, Chicago Cubs NL Manager of the Year: David Bell, Cincinnati Reds AL MVP: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels AL Cy Young: Gerrit Cole, New York Yankees AL Rookie of the Year: Gunnar Henderson, Baltimore Orioles AL Reliever of the Year: Felix Bautista, Baltimore Orioles AL Comeback Player of the Year: Tyler Glasnow, Tampa Bay Rays AL Manager of the Year: Brandon Hyde, Baltimore Oriole

9. Let’s eat. Here’s our resident Parisian chef, Burton Webb, with Taste of the Place, Lesson 204 — Spinach Souffle. Already, I bet you might pass over this dish because as you know, people don’t eat spinach unless it is in the spinach and artichoke dip. Yet, this will get you more excited than that guy who was supposed to have a concert in the Vault. Supposed to* Tidbit #1: You can definitely use frozen spinach. Go for the already chopped version because it will be easier to combine the egg whites after they are whipped. `Tidbit #2: For your serving dish, you will need a round baking dish with tall sides. To properly butter and flour the dish, use room-temperature butter and a pastry brush to coat the insides. After, place the dish in the fridge for a few minutes. This will firm up the butter and then repeat the process again. This time, flour the inside and you are good to go. Tidbit #3: You will need a digital scale for this recipe. When it comes to baking, as a British bloke told me, you don’t measure weight in volume. You measure weight in weight. Tidbit #4: Also, you will need a stand mixer with a whisk attachment. If not, you will have forearms like Popeye. Things you will need: 6 people Preparation time - 20 minutes Cooking time - 25 minutes A Glass of Chardonnay Utensils needed: Work surface and chef’s knife Saucepot Microwave Mixing bowl Pasta Strainer Stovetop and oven Digital Scale Whisk and rubber spatula Pastry brush Round baking dish Ingredients needed: 700 Grams spinach 1 Yellow onion, chopped 2 Cloves garlic, sliced 35 Grams butter 45 Grams flour 250 Grams whole milk 100 Grams gruyere cheese 1 Cube chicken bouillon 4 Eggs, separated Salt, pepper, and nutmeg Mise en Plac Step 1: Set your oven to 375°F. Microwave the spinach in a bowl until all has been unfrozen. Place in the strainer and use your hands to squeeze out most of the water. Step 1.2: Place the saucepot over medium heat with the butter. Add in the onions and let cook for 5 minutes. Put the sliced garlic cloves in and continue to cook for 1 minute. Pour in the flour and stir. Step 2: Begin to drizzle in the milk while whisking the mixture in the saucepot. Place the pot back on the stove and bring to a bubble. Pull from the heat. Step 3: Add to the chicken bouillon, cheese, egg yolks, and spinach to the saucepot. Stir and season with salt and pepper. Then throw in a pinch of nutmeg. Put to the side. Step 3.1: Whip the egg whites in the stand mixer over medium speed. Butter and flour your baking dish. Final Step 4: Fold the egg whites into the mixture in the saucepot in 3rds. Once incorporated, pour softly into your baking dish. Go directly to the oven and let cook until golden brown on top. Take and serve immediately. I like mine with a few splashes of Tabasco. From the Mississippian in Paris, Bon Appétit!