1. After six games, a couple of things are becoming quite evident.

First, this isn’t a great Ole Miss team.

Second, this might be the most resilient Ole Miss team in years.

Think about it. Over the past five weeks — I throw Mercer out; it was an exhibition game — Ole Miss has had three games —Tulane, Alabama and Arkansas — where its offense was pedestrian. In two of those three games, the Rebels’ defense did enough to win, forcing fourth-quarter turnovers and clinching victories.