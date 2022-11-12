OXFORD — It will be tempting to look back on Saturday’s loss to No. 10 Alabama and blame officiating.

There were plenty of calls — and non-calls — that deserve more than their fare share of scrutiny.

It would be easy — and maybe even comforting — for the Rebels to look for some conspiracies on a day that seemed so promising but ultimately went completely against No. 11 Ole Miss.

In the end, however, Ole Miss’ Southeastern Conference title hopes disappeared on Saturday primarily because two season-long trends emerged yet again — this time against a vulnerable Alabama team.

Ole Miss’ offense has bogged down in the second half repeatedly this season. On Saturday, it proved costly. Correspondingly, the Rebels’ defense, which at times has worn down and become porous as games wore on, faded down the stretch Saturday, giving up a series of second-half drives.

Ultimately, Ole Miss blew a 10-point first-half lead and a 24-17 third-quarter advantage on its way to a disappointing 30-24 loss to Alabama Saturday. With the loss, combined with LSU’s win over Arkansas in Fayetteville earlier Saturday, the Tigers wrapped up the SEC West, making the Rebels’ final two games this season about pride and bowl positioning.

“It hurts,” Ole Miss cornerback Miles Battle said, admitting there was some frustration defensively with the bogged-down offense.

“At the end of the day, we’re a team and if one side is struggling, the other side has to step up even more. We tried to do our best to do that. We didn’t get the win in.”

Ole Miss had its chances, including a final drive that reached the Alabama 14-yard-line before stalling. Jaxson Dart was sacked on third-and-9 from that spot and then his fourth-and-15 throw from the Crimson Tide 20 fell harmlessly onto the Vaught-Hemingway Stadium turf with 46 seconds left.

“We had everything we wanted,” Ole Miss wide receiver Malik Heath said. “We just didn’t finish. We’re at the (14) yard-line and you have to finish that. We just didn’t finish drives. We’re getting everything we want, we’re driving the ball down the field but we’re just not finishing drives.

“We didn’t have anything to lose. We had everything to gain. They had everything to lose. The dynasty was fixing to be over. All the pressure was on ‘Bama. We just had to come out and play our game.”

Ole Miss scored just seven second-half points Saturday, none in the fourth quarter. It’s been an Achilles heal all season. On Saturday, it finally proved deadly.

Ole Miss’ offense went silent in the second half versus Troy, Tulsa, Kentucky and LSU. In those four games, the Rebels scored just 10 total second-half points. The Rebels scored just 10 points in the second half of a win versus Auburn.

On Saturday, Ole Miss’ defense played fairly well. It held Alabama to just 317 yards of total offense, including just 108 on the ground.

However, the Rebels surrendered four second-half scoring drives. Three ended with Will Reichard field goals, granted, but it made every Ole Miss possession in final 30 minutes feel pivotal.

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin pointed out Ole Miss had just series in the third quarter, one that the Rebels scored on. Then there were two consecutive critical three-and-outs, allowing Alabama to tie the game and then take the lead with 11:19 left.

Ole Miss’ next drive was a three-and-out, ending with Fraser Masin’s 38-yard punt. After stopping the Tide and forcing a punt, Ole Miss drove from its own 23 to the Alabama 41 before Dart was stopped by Dallas Turner for no gain on fourth-and-8.

“We didn’t come here to play a close game against ‘Bama,” Battle said. “We came here to beat ‘Bama. We want to beat everybody we play. …Since Lane Kiffin’s been here, that’s been our mentality.”

“I guess the way to look at is we’re just going to get better,” a despondent Dart said.

On Saturday, though, as the reality of the loss set in, no one was searching for silver linings. It was a loss, Kiffin said, that will only sting worse by the hour as he and his coaches and players realize how close they were to a special victory.

“It sinks in more and more really what was at stake there,” Kiffin said. “The hard work of the offseason, during the week of preparation, all that stuff.”

Pressed on the matter, Kiffin was asked about Ole Miss’ rushing success against Alabama. It was a question that prompted a glimpse into his mindset.

“I don’t really give a shit about how many yards we had or how close the game was,” Kiffin said. “We didn’t win the game. Two years ago, we walked off this field and I said, ‘We didn’t come here to cover spreads’ or come here to play what was at the time the No. 1 team in the country close. …It doesn’t matter. We didn’t win the game. At some places, that’s good and maybe here in the past, but it’s not good enough. We came here to win, to beat Alabama and we didn’t do it.”



