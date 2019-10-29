Plumlee made things happen with his feet. He’s already rushed for 508 yards and four touchdowns, but he’s been erratic with his arm. Plumlee is 39-for-82 passing for 456 yards, four touchdowns and one interception.

That’s the rub, really. This was always a season that was supposed to be about development and getting experience for young players. The NCAA bill had come due, so to speak, and the Rebels were going to start paying it. As expected, Corral exited fall camp as the starter, and from all indications, Tisdale was his backup. When Corral went down late against Cal, most were surprised to see John Ryhs Plumlee, and not Tisdale, enter the game.

Even though a departure was inevitable, this feels like a preventable loss for Ole Miss. Tisdale never got a chance, and that’s what’s baffling. The Allen, Texas, product played in just one game, completing both of his passes for 56 yards and a touchdown. That came in mop-up duty in a loss at Alabama on Sept. 28, one week after starter Matt Corral went down with a rib injury in a loss to California.

It happened on Tuesday. Freshman Grant Tisdale has left the Ole Miss program and is in the transfer portal. Less than one week after admitting this season hadn’t gone the way he’d expected, Tisdale is no longer in the mix.

In a room with four freshmen and with another freshman on the way in time for next season, it always stood to reason someone was going to enter the transfer portal by Christmas.

Tisdale appeared to be a talented passer, possessing a skill set very similar to Corral’s. He’s an impressive young man, charismatic and polished. Maybe he wasn’t the answer at quarterback. We’ll never know now.

“Grant’s my guy,” said Ole Miss cornerback Jaylon Jones, a fellow Allen native. “I wish him nothing but the best. Everything happens for a reason and I support what he did. It is what it is and I just know great things are going to come his way.”

Jones was asked if, given what he saw from Tisdale on the practice field this fall, he was surprised Allen didn’t get more of an opportunity.

“That’s not really my say but I did see each practice and every time _ with all of the quarterbacks but with Grant, too _ he always kept a smile, and worked hard, real hard. He threw good balls and did what the coaches asked but yeah, it’s not my say if I felt like he should be on the field.”

Ole Miss offensive coordinator Rich Rodriguez loves to run the football, and it was his say. His teams have always been good at the rushing game, and sure enough, Ole Miss is proficient on the ground. Plumlee probably fits Rodriguez’s system the best, but it’s fair to wonder how long Rodriguez will be in Oxford. However, if Rodriguez is here to stay and if the Rebels are going to go with Plumlee, they’ve got to deviate from the current recruiting plan and go to a more run-oriented system. If Plumlee is going to be the guy, they need to find a backup who is similar to him.

If, on the other hand, a balanced offense is the long-term goal under Matt Luke, running off Tisdale without giving him a chance feels like a mistake. If he ends up excelling elsewhere, it won’t be his departure that will sting. It will be the fact that Ole Miss never took a breath and gave Tisdale a look.

Again, the transfer portal is part of today’s game. A room full of young quarterbacks was never going to grow together without attrition. One just can’t help but wonder if Tisdale’s decision to bolt now, with four games remaining, is emblematic of something bigger.