RebelGrove - McCready: Best case, worst case, most likely result

Against my better judgment, it's time to take a dive into Ole Miss' schedule and revisit my annual best case/worst case/most likely result column. Before I begin, I'll say this: What Lane Kiffin is doing from a PR/marketing standpoint is genius. I just listened to his appearance on Pardon My Take, a very popular podcast on Barstool Sports. He's funny, witty and cool in that environment. He gets it, and he knows prospective players are listening. Kiffin is going to the powder blue tops for the first time in Ole Miss history Saturday when the Rebels face No. 5 Florida (11 a.m., ESPN). It's brilliant. It's new. It's fresh. Kids will love it. He's trying to build a national brand at Ole Miss. One doesn't do that by being obsessed with traditions and history. Ole Miss isn't Alabama. If Ole Miss is to become a national power, it will occur by blazing a new path. The tried and true path doesn't get Ole Miss there. It just doesn't. That's been proven. Will Kiffin's plan work? I don't know. Thanks to a dead period that will go through the calendar year (at least) and a global pandemic that has stadiums one-fourth full (at most), this is Year Zero for Kiffin. It's a free chance to experiment. But the branding has begun, and so far, he's done one hell of a job.

Best-case scenario

Let's be real from the start. Kiffin didn't inherit a great roster. Ole Miss has some elite talent on offense (Jerrion Ealy, Elijah Moore, Nick Broeker) and a handful of impactful prospects throughout the roster. However, this is absolutely a rebuild. Don't forget it. Embrace that and your view of the 2020 season will be more pleasant. This team isn't competing for a championship. It's just not. In a best-case scenario, Ole Miss rides an emotional wave Saturday and upsets Florida, making the Rebels a national story on Sunday morning. In a best-case scenario, Ole Miss rides that momentum into Lexington, Ky., next week and knocks off a Kentucky team beaten up by Auburn and -- perhaps -- COVID-19. A 2-0 Ole Miss team then loses at home to Alabama before going to Arkansas to defeat the Razorbacks. At 3-1, Ole Miss is playing with confidence and swagger. Auburn comes to town on Oct. 24, and while the Rebels will likely be a double-digit underdog, Ole Miss would have a shot. Again, this is very best-case, so I'll give the Rebels another upset, followed by a win at Vanderbilt a week later to improve to 5-1. After a weekend off, Ole Miss gets South Carolina at home. A win over the Gamecocks guarantees a winning record for Kiffin. Ole Miss loses at Texas A&M on Nov. 21 to fall to 6-2 heading into the rivalry portion of the schedule. In a best-case scenario, Ole Miss beats Mississippi State, shuns the Egg Bowl trophy and leaves it on the table in the end zone. Afterwards, Kiffin blows off questions about the trophy, saying he didn't take the Ole Miss job to win state championships. Ole Miss officials, bewildered about what to do with the trophy sitting in vacant Vaught-Hemingway, drive it to Jackson and deliver it to the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame. Mississippi State fans lose their minds and Kiffin becomes a mortal enemy just for walking past a big gold-plated egg. Ole Miss wraps up the regular season with a close loss at LSU, ending Kiffin's first campaign at 7-3.

Worst-case scenario

In a worst-case scenario, Florida is just too much for Ole Miss on Saturday. Too much Kyle Trask, too much defensive speed. Just too much. In a worst-case scenario, a beaten-up Ole Miss team heads to Kentucky and takes a two-touchdown defeat, only to face Alabama a week later in Oxford. At 0-3, the Rebels are shaken and thin heading to Fayetteville to face a Razorback team desperate for a win. Felipe Franks does just enough and the Hogs' running game has a banner day as Arkansas ends a three-year SEC losing streak with a win over Ole Miss. At 0-4, Ole Miss gets thumped by Auburn in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, leaving Kiffin to say out loud that quite obviously, Ole Miss has to become a bigger, faster team on defense to beat the SEC's elite. Ole Miss gets a respite a week later with a win at Vanderbilt before enjoying a much-needed weekend off. South Carolina proves to be just one step ahead of the Rebels and wins a tight one in Oxford, dropping Ole Miss to 1-6. A loss at Texas A&M sends the Rebels into the Egg Bowl at 1-7 and reeling. The Egg Bowl is a meeting of underachieving clubs, but Mississippi State pulls it out, taking the trophy into the locker room and demanding new coach Mike Leach to hump it and release that video on Twitter. It's an awkward scene for everyone and Mississippi State officials are relieved the local media aren't there to glorify the moment for posterity. Steve Robertson immediately begins work on another "best-seller," entitled A Pirate Finds Gold. Ole Miss wraps up the season with a blowout loss at LSU, falling to 1-9 and clearly proving there's a lot of work to be done in Oxford.

Most likely outcome