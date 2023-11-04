OXFORD — If one word defines this Ole Miss team, it’s resilient.

The Rebels’ coach, Lane Kiffin, didn’t use that word in the moments following No. 11 Ole Miss’ 38-35 win over Texas A&M Saturday, a victory that moved his team to 8-1 overall and 5-1 in the Southeastern Conference.

But it’s absolutely what he described and what 65,680 fans saw all afternoon.

Ole Miss had to be unflinchingly resilient Saturday. Up 14-0, the Rebels appeared poised to take a three-touchdown lead. However, a holding call on Jeremy James negated a touchdown and a blocked field goal resulted in Jacoby Matthews scoring on a 75-yard return. Just like that, it was 14-7. The rest of the day was a back and forth affair.

On Texas A&M’s final drive, DeShawn Gaddie Jr. intercepted a pass that seemingly put the game away. The play was reversed upon review, however, as replay officials deemed Gaddie didn’t have possession of the football when he went out of bounds.

Kiffin joked afterwards that he saw the ball moving but celebrated anyway, hoping that confident assuredness would sway the replay officials.

“I think it says a lot about the team,” Kiffin said. “I really do think our players played really well today. We overcame adversity in certain areas. It’s unusual to have a 10-point swing in one play. I thought it was a credit to them how they handled it.”

It was the fourth time this season Ole Miss came from behind in the second half to win a game this season. The Rebels came from behind in the fourth quarter against LSU and Arkansas and were tied with Tulane going to the fourth quarter.

It’s unflinching resilience.

“I’m just really proud of the way our guys battled,” Kiffin said.

On Saturday, the Rebels trailed 35-31 with six minutes left. Jaxson Dart engineered a nine-play, 75-yard scoring drive.

“I really do think our offense knew they were going to score,” Kiffin said. “It was actually like, ‘Don’t score too fast.’”

Dart came off the field, Kiffin said, and apologized for scoring so quickly.

“I said, ‘Can you be positive please?’” Kiffin said.

Ole Miss gave up 457 yards of offense and 30 first downs and surrendered three second-half touchdowns. When the Rebels needed a stop, however, they got it.

Now Ole Miss is bound for the top 10 and a showdown with top-ranked Georgia. A win in Athens would vault the Rebels into the national title picture.

“I told them they’re the cardiac kids or something the way our players play and take games down to the wire in these games,” Kiffin said. “These type of games get people excited and going 8-1 is pretty cool. …There are a lot of cool memories here this year.”

And the Rebels don’t believe they’re done.

“It’s an amazing feeling being 8-1,” Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins said. “In this conference, it’s very hard. …I think it really speaks volumes about how we aren’t dwelling on what we’ve done as a team and becoming complacent. We’re on to the next team and we want to win it all. We’re not just here to win a certain amount of games or go to a bowl game. We’re here to win the national championship.”