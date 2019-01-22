TUSCALOOSA, Alabama — Ole Miss arrived at Coleman Coliseum 2-0 on the road in the Southeastern Conference.

The 20th-ranked Rebels played with poise and precision in wins at Vanderbilt and Mississippi State.

On Tuesday night, however, Ole Miss was embarrassed in virtually every aspect of the game, losing its poise in pregame and never really regaining it in a 74-53 loss to Alabama.

“Everybody in the gym knew that was an old-fashioned kicking right there,” Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis said. “It was the toughest team in the gym for 40 minutes. It wasn’t even any question. …They only shot 38 percent and could have named the score. Leadership was lacking tonight. I take full responsibility. It kind of started (Monday) in practice. I was coaching a lot of effort (Monday). It looked like a team that was desperate for a win and a team that was content from some of the things they’ve done in the past.

“Give Alabama the credit. They got us in every phase. …It was a desperate team that definitely needed a win and it was a top 25 team that looked like they were content just being in the top 25. We got just what we deserved.”

Alabama’s victory was decisive in every possible way. The Crimson Tide dominated on the glass, out-rebounding Ole Miss, 44-32. The Crimson Tide had 20 offensive rebounds, and thanks to that, beat the Rebels in second-chance points, 20-8. Ole Miss committed 16 turnovers, a stat that directly led to Alabama’s winning fast-break points, 6-0, and points off turnovers, 23-6. Three days after Ole Miss’ bigs were excellent against Arkansas, the Rebels’ post play in Tuscaloosa was awful. Alabama out-scored Ole Miss in the paint, 34-16.

Before the game, Ole Miss’ Terence Davis appeared to get into a war of words with several Alabama players. No punches were thrown, but it certainly changed the tenor of the evening.

“I didn’t see any emotion,” Kermit Davis said. “I’d have loved to have seen it. I didn’t see any emotion. They said something happened in warm-ups or something but the way we played tonight, if a fight broke out, God almighty, we’d have had to have a lot of emergency people help our guys. Because we’d have lost the fight too. I can promise you that."

Two minutes into the game, Ole Miss’ Blake Hinson picked up his second foul and had to sit. It was a sign of things to come. Davis had two fouls when he got whistled for a technical foul with less than two minutes to go in the first half. Davis fouled out with 16:04 to go, scoring just 10 points _ all in the first half _ in a game when Ole Miss desperately needed his offense and his athleticism.