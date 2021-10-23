McCready: Complete effort gives Ole Miss reasons for excitement

Neal McCready’s postgame column is presented by Comer Heating and Air and Southern Air Conditioning and Heating. Different names, same great products and services. If you live in Oxford, Tupelo or the surrounding area, call Comer at 662-801-1777. If you live in Hernando, Memphis or the surrounding area, call Southern at 662-429-4429

Caleb Warren tried to play Saturday, but he simply couldn’t move enough to be effective.

This week, the Ben Brown rumors were true. A stalwart on Ole Miss’ offensive line for the past few years, Brown couldn’t answer the bell against LSU.

Jonathan Mingo was in a boot. Braylon Sanders couldn’t play, removing the deep threat that makes Ole Miss’ offense so scary. Chase Rogers was still out also.

Then after a slow start, Lane Kiffin, Jeff Lebby, Matt Corral and Co. figured it out.

Combined with an inspired effort on defense, the 12th-ranked Rebels kept all their title hopes alive at sold out Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, rolling LSU, 31-17.

After Warren left the game, the Rebels shifted center Orlando Umana to right guard, inserted Bryce Ramsey at center and used Cedric Melton at left guard. Tackles Nick Broeker and Jeremy James anchored the line, with Casey Kelly getting the lion’s share of the snaps at tight end.

Dontario Drummond continued to the bell cow at wide receiver, but the rest of that corps Saturday was a mishmash of sorts, one that came together out of necessity.

Starting in the second quarter, that unit began to hum line a fine-tuned machine. Matt Corral, clearly not 100 percent healthy following the beating he took in last week’s 31-26 win at Tennessee, was efficient, taking what LSU gave him.

He threw to Kelly, to Jahcour Pearson, to Jadon Jackson, to Miles Battle, who moved back to offense this week due to the attrition in the wide receiver room. Ole Miss’ three-headed running back rotation all had shining moments. Snoop Conner punished LSU with his bruising style. Jerrion Ealy got to the edge and stressed the Tigers’ perimeter. Henry Parrish used his cutting and slashing to get key yards.

It wasn’t the scorched earth attack Ole Miss utilized earlier this season against Louisville, Tulane and Arkansas. Instead, it was one of strategic genius. The Rebels took what LSU gave them, and maximized the damage, making the most of the weapons at their disposal.

"A lot of people stepped up," Corral said.

Corral was 18-for-23 passing, good for 185 yards and one touchdown. Those weren’t eye-popping numbers, but anyone who discounts his Heisman Trophy chances didn’t watch Saturday’s game. Corral was asked to manage a game, and he did just that.

As an aside, stop with this Caleb Williams nonsense. Just stop. It’s an insult to intelligence. It’s click-baiting to the nth degree. You want to talk about Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud or Kenny Pickett? Fine. But just stop with the Caleb Williams nonsense.

Corral is the best offensive player in the country, as evidenced by what he did Saturday on a bum ankle.