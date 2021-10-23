McCready: Complete effort gives Ole Miss reasons for excitement
Caleb Warren tried to play Saturday, but he simply couldn’t move enough to be effective.
This week, the Ben Brown rumors were true. A stalwart on Ole Miss’ offensive line for the past few years, Brown couldn’t answer the bell against LSU.
Jonathan Mingo was in a boot. Braylon Sanders couldn’t play, removing the deep threat that makes Ole Miss’ offense so scary. Chase Rogers was still out also.
Then after a slow start, Lane Kiffin, Jeff Lebby, Matt Corral and Co. figured it out.
Combined with an inspired effort on defense, the 12th-ranked Rebels kept all their title hopes alive at sold out Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, rolling LSU, 31-17.
After Warren left the game, the Rebels shifted center Orlando Umana to right guard, inserted Bryce Ramsey at center and used Cedric Melton at left guard. Tackles Nick Broeker and Jeremy James anchored the line, with Casey Kelly getting the lion’s share of the snaps at tight end.
Dontario Drummond continued to the bell cow at wide receiver, but the rest of that corps Saturday was a mishmash of sorts, one that came together out of necessity.
Starting in the second quarter, that unit began to hum line a fine-tuned machine. Matt Corral, clearly not 100 percent healthy following the beating he took in last week’s 31-26 win at Tennessee, was efficient, taking what LSU gave him.
He threw to Kelly, to Jahcour Pearson, to Jadon Jackson, to Miles Battle, who moved back to offense this week due to the attrition in the wide receiver room. Ole Miss’ three-headed running back rotation all had shining moments. Snoop Conner punished LSU with his bruising style. Jerrion Ealy got to the edge and stressed the Tigers’ perimeter. Henry Parrish used his cutting and slashing to get key yards.
It wasn’t the scorched earth attack Ole Miss utilized earlier this season against Louisville, Tulane and Arkansas. Instead, it was one of strategic genius. The Rebels took what LSU gave them, and maximized the damage, making the most of the weapons at their disposal.
"A lot of people stepped up," Corral said.
Corral was 18-for-23 passing, good for 185 yards and one touchdown. Those weren’t eye-popping numbers, but anyone who discounts his Heisman Trophy chances didn’t watch Saturday’s game. Corral was asked to manage a game, and he did just that.
As an aside, stop with this Caleb Williams nonsense. Just stop. It’s an insult to intelligence. It’s click-baiting to the nth degree. You want to talk about Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud or Kenny Pickett? Fine. But just stop with the Caleb Williams nonsense.
Corral is the best offensive player in the country, as evidenced by what he did Saturday on a bum ankle.
Anyway, enough about offense. It was Ole Miss’ defense Saturday that stole the show. LSU drove the length of the field for a touchdown on its first possession and reached the Rebels’ 3-yard-line on its next trip. Tysheem Johnson intercepted Max Johnson at the Ole Miss 1 on fourth down.
The Tigers never really threatened again, at least not until the outcome Saturday had been determined.
Sam Williams was dominant. So was Chance Campbell. Cedric Johnson caused a turnover in pass rush. MoMo Sanogo made plays. So did Jake Springer, Keidron Smith, A.J. Finley and Tavius Robinson. There were others as well.
LSU’s running attack, so dominant in a 49-42 win over Florida last Saturday in Baton Rouge, was barely pedestrian in Oxford. Johnson had a hot start but then the Rebels stifled him, holding him to 146 yards passing.
It was a dominant performance on defense, the kind that hasn’t been seen from Ole Miss in a minute. LSU accumulated just 326 yards, much of that coming in the fourth quarter with the game already decided.
In so many ways, it was Ole Miss’ most complete performance of the season. The Rebels, now 6-1 overall and 3-1 in the Southeastern Conference, looked like a contender against LSU. There was a fear all week that the injuries and the fatigue of back-to-back nail-biters against Arkansas and Tennessee might have taken a toll on the Rebels, but none of that showed against LSU.
Instead, Ole Miss did what great teams do. It created new paths to victory. On a day in which the Rebels honored an all-time great and stepped into the national spotlight, they just might have proven something to themselves.
And it happened just in time. Ole Miss travels to Auburn (5-2, 2-1) next Saturday night at 6. The Rebels don’t typically fare well at Jordan-Hare Stadium, but this might not be a typical Ole Miss team. The Rebels won on the Plains in 2003 and again in 2015. Those were special teams. This one, with a win at Auburn, has a chance to become more special than either of those clubs from yesteryear.
A week ago, one couldn’t help but wonder if Ole Miss was living on borrowed time. By the time Saturday’s contest was in the history books, one couldn’t help but ponder the possibility that the Rebels just might have positioned themselves to do something quite memorable in the second half of this season.
Auburn will be a massive test; there’s no question about that. Texas A&M at home in three weeks won’t be anything resembling easy. The Egg Bowl, especially when it’s played in Starkville, can be silly.
However, one has to imagine guys like Warren, Brown, Rogers and Sanders are going to return to the lineup eventually. If they do, and if Saturday’s win over LSU was a sign of the maturation of this Ole Miss team, there’s nothing left this regular season that’s impossible.
On a day in which Ole Miss honored its past, fans were given an immediate future to be awfully excited about.