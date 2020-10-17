RebelGrove - McCready: Corral has 'humbling' performance in loss to Hogs

My postgame columns are brought to you by Meadowbrook Wealth Advisors of Raymond James, a team in Jackson, Miss., providing planning and investment guidance to clients across the state and surrounding areas. Financial Advisors Bill Geary, Logan Phillips, Chris Correro, and Ryan Geary are partners with a commitment to personalized service. Call them at 601-368-2215 and see if they might be a good fit for your financial goals. Raymond James & Associates Inc,. member New York Stock Exchange/SIPC.

For three straight weeks, Matt Corral had basically scoffed at the label attached to him after the 2019 decision.

Corral had sliced and diced his way through Florida, Kentucky and Alabama, making very few poor decisions along the way.

On Saturday in Fayetteville, Corral was his own worst enemy. He threw six interceptions and committed a fumble on a broken run-pass option play at the goal line.

For three weeks, Corral kept Ole Miss in games and was the big reason the Rebels won in Lexington. On Saturday, when Ole Miss' defense gave the Rebels chance after chance to stay in it and perhaps leave Fayetteville with a win, Corral's decision-making proved devastating.

Arkansas defeated Ole Miss, 33-21, and the Razorbacks deserve a ton of credit. After an opening loss to Georgia, Sam Pittman's Hogs have beaten Mississippi State, was robbed of a win at Auburn and now defeated Ole Miss. The Razorbacks played hard and defensive coordinator Barry Odom had a great plan, but at the end of the day, Corral just couldn't stop making the same mistake.

"You can't turn the ball over like that and expect to win," Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said afterwards.

Kiffin said he'd already talked to Corral before he took a seat for his post-game Zoom call with reporters.

"I said, 'You know, this game can be really humbling,'" Kiffin said. "'You have to be careful reading all your stuff during the week and how great you are and all that stuff, because it will bring you right back down. Once you start playing really well, people, they study you.' Today they read his eyes and they played all zone and he was staring down guys and that's where the interceptions came."

Kiffin said later in the game, Corral played into Arkansas' plan, staring down receivers and throwing into traffic.

"They're going to happen once in a while," Kiffin said, pointing out that one of the Hogs' early interceptions was simply a great defensive play. "The other ones are really him staring guys down. The second to last one, there were three guys that could've picked it. He was staring guys down and not get to the back. That's what these guys do a really good job of, You saw what they did to Mississippi State. They do a great job and they're coached extremely well.

Make no mistake, Corral remains Ole Miss' quarterback. Kiffin made sure Corral and the media who cover the program knew it.

"He said he has my back," Corral said. "That's all a quarterback In my position today could ask for. ...It was a unique that they had. ...There's no excuses for that performance today."

"It's the same guy that the last three weeks everybody was saying was one of the best in the country," Kiffin said.

Ole Miss returns home Saturday to play an Auburn team that lost at South Carolina Saturday. The Tigers are ripe to be had, and Ole Miss can do it. After three horrific defensive performances, Ole Miss' defense was solid Saturday. Corral knows he simply must be better.

"I've got to get back to work and do what I did to get here," Corral said. "Watching more film, I obviously wasn't watching enough. We knew what they were doing. We had to make adjustments because it wasn't exactly what they were doing on tape and we did a poor job of adjusting. It falls back on me.

"I try not to look in the past. It is humbling what I did. I have to go back to work and go harder than ever. What I did today was unacceptable."

Kiffin said that's something to build on. As he's said all along, this is the start of something. Corral said the Rebels arrived in Fayetteville thinking "this was going to be easy."

It won't be, and everyone knows that now, if they didn't know it before.

"Now we've seen both sides play well," Kiffin said. "Now if we can put it all together, we can be a really good team. ...Confidence is fragile all the way around."