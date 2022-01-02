McCready: Corral's injury overshadows everything in Sugar Bowl

RebelGrove.com's Sugar Bowl coverage is brought to you by the Clearwater Group. The Clearwater Group is a Mississippi based public affairs firm focused on lobbying, communications and grassroots advocacy issues. They represent a wide range of national and state businesses and associations who are involved in healthcare, gaming, engineering, education, telecommunications, finance and a number of other industries interfacing with government. The firm has a proven track record of guiding successful client issues involving the state legislature, state agencies as well as local governmental entities. If your business has legislative issues or projects being considered by state officials, partner with the Clearwater Group to ensure you have a strategic plan to put you on a pathway to success.

Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Matt Corral (2) reacts as he is sacked by Baylor Bears defensive tackle Cole Maxwell (96) during the first half in the 2022 Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome. (John David Mercer/USA Today Sports)

Matt Corral received a loud ovation in the second quarter Saturday night at the Allstate Sugar Bowl. It didn't happen the way anyone dreamt it would. Instead, Corral came back to the playing surface on crutches, putting no weight on his injured lower right leg. Once he got to the bench, as teammates, coaches and support staff came up to him, the emotions hit Corral hard. His Ole Miss career was over, hours before he intended it to end. All he could do as Luke Altmyer tried to make something happen against Baylor's big, physical defensive front was play the role of cheerleader. Corral's Ole Miss career ended in the first quarter of the Rebels' 21-7 Allstate Sugar Bowl loss to Baylor. Corral was moving to his left, attempting to avoid pressure, when he was rolled up from behind by Baylor's Cole Maxwell. Corral writhed in pain on the Caesars Superdome turf. He eventually got up and gingerly walked off the field and into an evaluation tent behind the Rebels' bench. Minutes later, he was carted to the locker room for X-rays, and Corral's night was done. His final line -- 7 carries, 17 yards; 2-for-6 passing for 10 yards and an interception -- was nothing resembling the storybook finale so many, including Corral, had longed for. "It’s just a shame," Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said. "It is what it is. Obviously, Matt’s injury is disappointing for the team and for him. We didn’t do a good enough job calling plays around Luke and making plays. It was a tough situation to put him in. ...I'm not going to sit up here and talk about our miraculous season. We did some neat things, some special things, made some great memories, but we didn’t finish it. That's what we came here to do, not get a participation trophy. So, not real excited."

Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Matt Corral (2) is carted to the locker room after an apparent injury during the first half against the Baylor Bears In the 2022 Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome. (John David Mercer/USA Today Sports)

Corral was asked all week about his decision not to opt out of the Sugar Bowl. Projected as one of the top two quarterbacks to be selected in the NFL Draft, Corral had little to gain and everything to lose. He insisted he never wavered. “I just couldn’t live with what (his teammates) would’ve thought of me,” Corral said earlier this week in a Zoom session with reporters. “No one really understands how close we really are. It just would’ve been the wrong thing to do — not playing and holding out on them.” The injury likely won't impact Corral's draft status, though it obviously could impact his spring schedule. Kiffin said Corral's X-rays were negative. "He just wasn't able to go," Kiffin said. “My mind raced with a lot of thoughts,” Kiffin said. “And that’s just for my love for him, just like if it was my own son in that situation. Maybe I didn’t do a good enough job for the team because I was really hurting for him in that situation. I know how much he’s put into it and how much it means for him. It really sucks.”

The NFL Scouting Combine is scheduled for March 1-7 in Indianapolis. Ole Miss' Pro Day will likely be later that month. A fully healthy Corral would almost certainly wow NFL coaches and executives. However, even if he's healing, Corral will still have every opportunity to answer whatever questions those same coaches and executives may have about his ability to read defenses, go through progressions, etc. By playing, frankly, Corral showed NFL franchises what kind of leader and teammate he is. By playing, he may very well have endured himself to future bosses. Corral's injury fired up an instantaneous debate on social media. Should he have opted out? Should all likely early draft choices opt out? Did players who opted out, such as Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett, do the "right thing" by opting out? My opinion: There is no "right thing." Players should do what they want to do, what they feel is best. I will never question Pickett or others who opted out. Perhaps they had their own personal, valid reasons. They are the only ones who have to live with those choices and consequences. Corral made his feelings crystal clear over the past month. He loved his team, his school, his coaches, the fans, etc. He wanted to finish his career with his teammates, on the field, in New Orleans. He weighed his own risk, listened to people close to him -- including at least one, his personal trainer, who recommended he opt out of Saturday's game -- and decided to play. "He's been unbelievable and the things you don't see besides the playing, just how he is," Kiffin said. "I had a cool moment this morning in the team meeting, just listening to him talk. I told our own coaches and players, 'You can be a freshman and you're supposed to listen to the leaders. You can be a 50-year-old coach and you should listen to this guy.' "I mean, what he said today to the team about after last season, after the Outback Bowl, and all he wanted to do was come back and impact players the way that Elijah Moore impacted him off the field as a person. He's just real special, and he is going to make a great NFL player and do great for a franchise."

Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Luke Altmyer (7) attempts a pass against the Baylor Bears during the first half in the 2022 Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome. (John David Mercer/USA Today Sports)