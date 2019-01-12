McCready: Cute no more, Ole Miss gets real with win at No. 14 MSU
STARKVILLE — It’s not cute anymore.
It’s real.
It was cute when Ole Miss went unbeaten in December, though the most significant win that came during Santa Claus’ big month was a home victory over San Diego.
It was cute when Ole Miss went to Nashville last weekend and won by 10 at Vanderbilt, but that Commodore team is still reeling to some degree from the loss of point guard sensation Darius Garland.
It might have even been kind of cute on Wednesday night when Ole Miss rolled No. 11 Auburn by 15 points in the Rebels’ home opener. If one were searching for alternate explanations that night, one could point out that the Tigers were rusty off an 11-day layoff and were rattled a bit by Ole Miss’ home-court advantage.
But again, it’s not cute anymore. It’s real. That was proven on Saturday afternoon when Ole Miss rallied from 10 points down in the first half and then nine in the second half to defeat veteran-laden, ultra-talented No. 14 Mississippi State at Humphrey Coliseum, 81-77.
Ole Miss is now 13-2 overall. The Rebels are 3-0 in the Southeastern Conference. They’ve won 10 straight games. They’ll very likely enter the Associated Press Top 25 on Monday. Far more importantly, Ole Miss just picked up its third straight Quadrant One win and undoubtedly will move up in the NCAA’s NET ratings, which replaced the antiquated RPI.
Before the season began, Ole Miss was picked to finish last in the SEC (Full disclosure: I had a vote and picked the Rebels 13th). If the NCAA Tournament were seeded today, Ole Miss would not only make the field, but the Rebels would make it easily. Hell, they’d wear a home uniform in their first game by virtue of being the higher-seeded team.
No one outside of the Ole Miss program saw this coming. That’s the important distinction, however. Those who matter, those inside the program, did see it coming. Kermit Davis told the Rebels in their very first meeting this wasn’t going to be a rebuilding year.
“The culture was built by Coach Davis and every day, we’re buying into it,” forward Blake Hinson said. “We feel we’re a national team and we should be one of the best. We should be in the best games in the nation, and as long as we carry that attitude, we should be OK.”
Hinson said this Ole Miss team has “toughness in our blood.” Davis thinks it’s simpler than that.
“We just had to get in national games,” Davis said. “We were up five against Butler second game of the year and then we couldn’t do what we did in the last couple. We just melted in the end in a great environment. It just took us to get to some national games. (Beating) Baylor helped. …When you’re a program that’s picked to finish last in the league, you have to fight for every ounce of respect.”
If you’re an Ole Miss fan looking for even more reasons to be excited, I’ve got them for you. Here’s the big one: This team continues to find new ways to win games. Against Vanderbilt, Breein Tyree went nuts and scored 31. Against Auburn, Terence Davis scored 27 and grabbed 12 rebounds. In Starkville, it was Blake Hinson who played the role of hero, scoring 26 points and grabbing five rebounds to go with an assist, a blocked shot and two steals in 38 minutes. Hinson, you might have read, is a freshman, even if he refuses to call himself that.
“It was super fun,” Hinson said. “I love basketball and this was a great basketball atmosphere and I was loving every part of it.”
Bruce Stevens, who has been having a tough time getting minutes in recent games, rallied from a rough start to get six points and eight rebounds in 21 minutes, adding two assists and a steal in the process.
Breein Tyree scored 19 points on 5-of-12 shooting, adding five assists. Davis was plagued by foul trouble again but had 12 points and five rebounds in 28 minutes. Ole Miss forced 15 turnovers while committing just 10, an absolute necessity given Mississippi State’s 38-30 advantage in rebounding.
Make no mistake, Ole Miss got in trouble in Starkville. The Rebels were down 10 with about six minutes to go in the first half. Davis had three fouls. Buffen had two. The Rebels’ composure was in question. A packed house at The Hump was making its presence felt.
“I just thought we kind of held tight,” Kermit Davis said. “Devontae Shuler made some big plays at the end of that first half. We went to a zone and finally got them stopped somewhat. We just stopped the bleeding. We went to halftime and looked at the stats. We were getting out-rebounding, losing 50-50 balls and they were shooting 50 percent and we were only down two (points).”
Mississippi State jumped on the Rebels out of halftime, building a nine-point lead. Ole Miss just wouldn’t go away, using a 21-10 run to take the lead.
“I just think our team, we’ve done this all year,” Davis said. “We kind of can play through pockets of adversity and just settle in and get stops when we need to.”
From there, it was just fantastic basketball for both teams, culminating with Nick Weatherspoon’s 3-pointer with 1:25 left to tie the game at 77-77. Ole Miss answered with a play to isolate Stevens on the block. It was sloppy, but Stevens got the ball to Tyree in the broken half-court late in the shot clock.
“I kind of saw the player guarding me was kind of looking behind for a screen and I just attacked him,” Tyree said. “It was a wide-open lay-up and that was the best look you want to get at the end of the game.”
Ole Miss forced a missed 3-pointer from Quindary Weatherspoon, but Shuler’s missed free throw gave the Bulldogs another chance. Lamar Peters missed a jumper with 13 seconds left and Abdul Ado turned over the ball trying to get an offensive rebound with 11 seconds left. Tyree’s free throws with nine seconds left clinched the game, freeing the Rebels to celebrate in their locker room.
It was loud for a minute but the laughing and screaming didn’t last long. There’s a lot of season left to play, starting with a Tuesday home date against LSU.
This Ole Miss team, very clearly, has bigger goals. They don’t want to be cute.
They have every intention of being real.
