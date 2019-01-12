STARKVILLE — It’s not cute anymore.

It’s real.

It was cute when Ole Miss went unbeaten in December, though the most significant win that came during Santa Claus’ big month was a home victory over San Diego.

It was cute when Ole Miss went to Nashville last weekend and won by 10 at Vanderbilt, but that Commodore team is still reeling to some degree from the loss of point guard sensation Darius Garland.

It might have even been kind of cute on Wednesday night when Ole Miss rolled No. 11 Auburn by 15 points in the Rebels’ home opener. If one were searching for alternate explanations that night, one could point out that the Tigers were rusty off an 11-day layoff and were rattled a bit by Ole Miss’ home-court advantage.

But again, it’s not cute anymore. It’s real. That was proven on Saturday afternoon when Ole Miss rallied from 10 points down in the first half and then nine in the second half to defeat veteran-laden, ultra-talented No. 14 Mississippi State at Humphrey Coliseum, 81-77.

Ole Miss is now 13-2 overall. The Rebels are 3-0 in the Southeastern Conference. They’ve won 10 straight games. They’ll very likely enter the Associated Press Top 25 on Monday. Far more importantly, Ole Miss just picked up its third straight Quadrant One win and undoubtedly will move up in the NCAA’s NET ratings, which replaced the antiquated RPI.

Before the season began, Ole Miss was picked to finish last in the SEC (Full disclosure: I had a vote and picked the Rebels 13th). If the NCAA Tournament were seeded today, Ole Miss would not only make the field, but the Rebels would make it easily. Hell, they’d wear a home uniform in their first game by virtue of being the higher-seeded team.

No one outside of the Ole Miss program saw this coming. That’s the important distinction, however. Those who matter, those inside the program, did see it coming. Kermit Davis told the Rebels in their very first meeting this wasn’t going to be a rebuilding year.

“The culture was built by Coach Davis and every day, we’re buying into it,” forward Blake Hinson said. “We feel we’re a national team and we should be one of the best. We should be in the best games in the nation, and as long as we carry that attitude, we should be OK.”

Hinson said this Ole Miss team has “toughness in our blood.” Davis thinks it’s simpler than that.

“We just had to get in national games,” Davis said. “We were up five against Butler second game of the year and then we couldn’t do what we did in the last couple. We just melted in the end in a great environment. It just took us to get to some national games. (Beating) Baylor helped. …When you’re a program that’s picked to finish last in the league, you have to fight for every ounce of respect.”