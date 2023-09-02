McCready: Dart completes dramatic week with masterful performance
OXFORD — Was all the drama this past week really necessary?
Jaxson Dart has insisted since the spring that he’s Ole Miss’ quarterback. Nothing, at least in the portions of practice available to media, has looked any different.
Dart has taken the lion’s share of the No. 1 reps, acted like a leader and very clearly commanded the Rebels’ offense.
Still, on Monday, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin wouldn’t name a starter. On Thursday night, during his coach’s show with David Kellum, Kiffin said the starter Saturday played somewhere else last season. It’s highly likely he simply misspoke, but again, the dramatic build-up to who would take the first snaps Saturday against Mercer seemed a little silly.
As expected, Dart started Saturday. He was dominant from the opening snap, completing 18 of 23 passes for 334 yards and four touchdowns, helping lead Ole Miss to a 66-7 win at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
"I feel like I earned it," Dart said. "It was kind of what I expected.
Look, it was Mercer, and the Bears’ defense isn’t exactly the Purple People Eaters or the Steel Curtain. Still, Dart looked very comfortable in his second year in Kiffin and Charlie Weis Jr.’s offense. He didn’t force passes, made the right reads repeatedly and was crisp and accurate on his passes.
For Ole Miss to do what it wants to do this season — win the Southeastern Conference’s Western Division and play for a league title (and more) — Dart has to be an elite quarterback. He has to eliminate the mistakes he made in 2022 and capitalize on opportunities downfield when they’re there. Mercer didn’t provide enough of a test Saturday for anyone to truly judge where Dart is in his development.
However, I can’t help but wonder if Dart would’ve been better served this past Monday to get the public nod and the confidence that comes with that. Maybe it was just fun and games on Kiffin’s part. Maybe he was trying to coddle Spencer Sanders a bit. Again, it’s not a huge deal, but multiple players have told us in the media that this is Dart’s team and that his leadership is vital. With that in mind, a public vote of confidence from Kiffin would seem to be a positive thing.
Even after Saturday's performance, Kiffin wouldn't publicly commit to Dart being his quarterback. Kiffin said Dart and Sanders played "extremely well" Saturday.
"Now we'll go back and go to work this week and get all our players better," Kiffin said. "That was really good to see and I know there are people out there who say, 'People need to be named starters to play well.' Well, he wasn't named starter and he went 11-for-11 (to start the game), so I don't think that theory works very much or that keeping competition open is a bad thing."
"I think it comes back to controlling what I can control," Dart said. "There may be times where I disagree with something here or there, but at the end of the day, he's the head coach and he makes the calls around here and he's going to put us in the best place to succeed and that's all you can really ask for as a player.
"Going forward, I'm confident in my role and what's expected of me and I'm going to do my job every week."
Dart praised Sanders Saturday, pointing to Sanders' success and accolades at Oklahoma State. However, he said, his goal coming into the season was to emerge as one of the top quarterbacks in the country.
"With all due respect to everybody in the room, that's just my mindset and what I want to accomplish this year," Dart said. "I just want to take those steps with my growth and put myself and this team in the best position to succeed and hopefully be holding up a championship at the end of it."
For his part, Sanders came in midway through the third quarter and looked very sharp. The former Oklahoma State quarterback completed seven of his first 12 passes for 130 and two touchdowns. Sanders finished the day 8-of-14 passing for 134 yards before being relieved by Walker Howard midway through the fourth quarter.
Ole Miss’ offense looks explosive. There’s depth up front. There are multiple weapons at receiver. Quinshon Judkins can do everything from his running back spot. The offense will improve, one suspects, when Caden Prieskorn returns from injury and bolsters the tight end spot.
The Rebels had 524 yards passing and 143 on the ground against a defense that was keying on Judkins. Fourteen players caught passes.
I’m not sure what can be taken from games like Saturday’s. Defensively, after giving up a 75-yard touchdown to quarterback Carter Peevy on Mercer’s first play from scrimmage, what stood out most from Pete Golding’s debut was the number of players that got meaningful playing time. Developing significant depth has clearly been a priority, and on Saturday, some fruits of that labor appeared to emerge.
We’ll know a lot more over the next couple of weeks about Ole Miss’ defense. Tulane and Georgia Tech will have enough talent to at least expose weaknesses. Mercer simply didn’t.
Mercer accumulated 162 yards of first-half offense, almost half of that coming on Peevy’s run. The Bears finished with just 235 yards of offense.
Ole Miss heads to New Orleans Saturday. No. 23 Tulane will have its hands full, I’m guessing, tonight against South Alabama. The Green Wave lost a lot off of its Cotton Bowl championship team, but Michael Pratt and Co. will be looking to make waves, pardon the pun, against an SEC foe.
Here’s the thing: There’s no point in trying to make sweeping assessments from a rout of Mercer. Ole Miss heads to Tuscaloosa in 21 days. Every question will be answered that day. Most of what we get now are just hints about what’s ahead.