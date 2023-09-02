OXFORD — Was all the drama this past week really necessary?

Jaxson Dart has insisted since the spring that he’s Ole Miss’ quarterback. Nothing, at least in the portions of practice available to media, has looked any different.

Dart has taken the lion’s share of the No. 1 reps, acted like a leader and very clearly commanded the Rebels’ offense.

Still, on Monday, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin wouldn’t name a starter. On Thursday night, during his coach’s show with David Kellum, Kiffin said the starter Saturday played somewhere else last season. It’s highly likely he simply misspoke, but again, the dramatic build-up to who would take the first snaps Saturday against Mercer seemed a little silly.

As expected, Dart started Saturday. He was dominant from the opening snap, completing 18 of 23 passes for 334 yards and four touchdowns, helping lead Ole Miss to a 66-7 win at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

"I feel like I earned it," Dart said. "It was kind of what I expected.

Look, it was Mercer, and the Bears’ defense isn’t exactly the Purple People Eaters or the Steel Curtain. Still, Dart looked very comfortable in his second year in Kiffin and Charlie Weis Jr.’s offense. He didn’t force passes, made the right reads repeatedly and was crisp and accurate on his passes.

For Ole Miss to do what it wants to do this season — win the Southeastern Conference’s Western Division and play for a league title (and more) — Dart has to be an elite quarterback. He has to eliminate the mistakes he made in 2022 and capitalize on opportunities downfield when they’re there. Mercer didn’t provide enough of a test Saturday for anyone to truly judge where Dart is in his development.

However, I can’t help but wonder if Dart would’ve been better served this past Monday to get the public nod and the confidence that comes with that. Maybe it was just fun and games on Kiffin’s part. Maybe he was trying to coddle Spencer Sanders a bit. Again, it’s not a huge deal, but multiple players have told us in the media that this is Dart’s team and that his leadership is vital. With that in mind, a public vote of confidence from Kiffin would seem to be a positive thing.