OXFORD — The question was about Spencer Sanders, and Lane Kiffin answered it.

However, it was how the Ole Miss coach pivoted from talking about Sanders to another quarterback that might have been most telling.

Quarterbacks have been the topic du jour most of the spring, one that likely ended with Saturday’s Grove Bowl game at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. The Rebels have three more practices to work with should they choose, but Kiffin said he’s leaning towards shutting things down and getting ready for a critical offseason as Ole Miss prepares for the 2023 season, one that begins Sept. 2 versus Mercer.

Kiffin created the drama when he added not one but two quarterbacks from the transfer portal to compete with incumbent Jaxson Dart, who started 12 of the Rebels’ 13 games in 2022. Bringing in former five-star prospect Walker Howard, who spent one season at LSU before getting into the portal, was a no-brainer.

Adding former Oklahoma State quarterback Sanders, who started 42 games for the Cowboys during his career in Stillwater, was a head-scratcher. Was Sanders being in to run Dart off? Given that Howard’s decision was entirely football-based, meaning he left Baton Rouge for Oxford for more meaningful reps and a more realistic path to a starting job, it was — and maybe still is — difficult to envision a scenario where Dart and Sanders happily co-existed this fall.

Kiffin did it anyway and never wavered on his reasoning, insisting that his job was to strengthen and deepen as many position rooms as possible in an effort to improve the overall roster and give Ole Miss the best chance to compete for championships.

Still, adding Sanders to the mix most assuredly created some drama. The problem this spring, however, is Sanders hasn’t been healthy. A shoulder injury he suffered last fall playing for Oklahoma State still lingers and has limited Sanders’ ability and availability this spring. Sanders flashed in the Grove Bowl on Saturday, using his feet and the deep ball to move the offense.

Anyway, back to the question. Kiffin was asked about Sanders’ spring.

“Spencer’s had a very challenging spring because of the medical aspect,” Kiffin said. “It’s not like he’s got three years left or something and I think that’s frustrating for him to know that he’s been limited. We’ve held him one of the three days of the week for the most part, so that’s really frustrating when you come in and you’re trying to learn things and get better and also for your teammates to see you. He’s done a good job but obviously, it’s been really frustrating for him.”

Then Kiffin pivoted. He wasn’t asked about Dart, but he very clearly wanted to talk about the former USC quarterback, who threw for 2,974 yards and 20 touchdowns last season. Dart also threw 11 interceptions, and some of those very clearly bothered Kiffin.

“He’s thrown one interception all spring,” Kiffin said, knocking on the wooden podium in front of him. “He’s not forcing things trying to win a job like he did a year ago on every drive. He’s performed much better because of that.”

It’s been a theme all spring. Dart, clearly improved both physically and in terms of his grasp of the Rebels’ offense, has been terrific for the past four weeks. Teammate after teammate has appeared in front of media and bragged about Dart’s improvement, both as a quarterback and as a leader.

“Me and Jaxson have a great relationship off the field and on the field,” Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins said earlier in the week. “He’s a great person and a great quarterback, obviously. He’s gotten way better this year at what he does and also at being a leader as well. I think that this year he’ll be even more better.”

In fairness to Kiffin, perhaps that was indeed the point of adding Sanders. Bringing in a player of his pedigree and reputation sent a clear message to Dart. Get better. Protect the football. Lead. Make better decisions.

Dart, from all accounts, has done just that.

"He saw that as a challenge and he's really stepped up," Ole Miss center Caleb Warren said. "He's really improved his game a lot."

Where do things go from here? Well, the season is 4 1/2 months away. There’s an offseason program and a preseason camp to get through before the aforementioned Bears head to north Mississippi in early September.

And it’s a long season, one that includes a trip to face Cotton Bowl champion USC in New Orleans on Sept. 9 and a grueling eight-game Southeastern Conference slate. A lot of teams — see Alabama, Auburn, Arkansas, LSU and Texas A&M in the SEC West — needed more than one quarterback to get through 2022. Ole Miss could very well need more than Dart to get through the 2023 season.

One thing is clear, though. Dart got better this spring.

“I believe with both of them — and I know everybody may not agree — that competition brings out the best,” Kiffin said. “I don’t care how you’re wired, where you’re from, whether you were the Gatorade Player of the Year, any of that. Watch The Last Dance and watch Michael Jordan talk about it. Competition is critical for people’s development.”

That as close to “I told you so” as someone can get without saying, “I told you so.”

Dart got better. He knows that improvement must continue if he’s going to hold on to the job. Sanders knows if he’s going to get on the field at Ole Miss, he’s going to have to clear a high bar. Howard, who has a remarkably high season, has a bright future.

For Kiffin, that was the point. It appears this spring, he made it.