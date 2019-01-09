“I knew our team was ready to play,” Davis said. “We had great energy in practice the last couple of days. You never know what the score will be but I knew our energy level would be good. …It was special for me to see the fanbase and that come together this early. There were no students here and the student section was full. The Ole Miss spirit is fabulous. You give them something they want to see and they’ll come out. That’s what made this win so special for us tonight. …That’s what high-level college basketball is all about.”

The Pavilion wasn’t completely full Wednesday night _ Ole Miss announced a crowd of 8,241 _ but it was loud, and the fans who made their way into the arena were there for basketball. That was obvious from the opening tip and was quite evident in the final seconds, as a fanbase starved for something positive feasted on a celebration.

The story Wednesday, at least in my humble opinion, was the environment and the way Ole Miss embraced it. There have been big games at The Pavilion before, but they always had a novelty. Ole Miss opened the arena 36 months ago with wins over Alabama and Georgia, but the building _ and not the games _ was the draw. In March 2017, Ole Miss faced Georgia Tech in an NIT quarterfinal. Sure, the basketball mattered, but the NIT is artificially-generated drama. It’s nice to win, yes, but no one cares, and no one remembers.

There will be talk in the coming days about the NCAA Tournament, and that’s understandable, as Ole Miss is now 12-2 overall and 2-0 in the Southeastern Conference, winners of nine games in a row. There’s still a long way to go in that race, but the Rebels are certainly in great shape in the early going.

The Pavilion was built in hopes that there would be nights like Wednesday, when Ole Miss jumped on a nationally-ranked opponent and a rowdy crowd would bring the Rebels home. That’s exactly what happened Wednesday, as Ole Miss built a 12-point halftime lead, withstood a furious second-half rally and then pulled away late to knock off the 11th-ranked Tigers, 82-67.

Brown and Dunbar kept missing, and the students laughed and cheered each time the ball failed to go through the hoop. Brown and Dunbar laughed and played along, but the Tigers went to the locker room knowing they were in for a loud night.

Decked out in complimentary red Ole Miss basketball jerseys, the students were heckling Auburn’s Bryce Brown and Malik Dunbar as the Tigers’ guards were finishing up their pre-game shooting rituals.

OXFORD — There were more than 30 minutes left before tipoff at The Pavilion at Ole Miss and the UM student section was packed.

On the court, there were so many positive signs for Ole Miss. On Saturday night in Nashville, Breein Tyree scored 31 points in a 10-point win at Vanderbilt, earning SEC Player of the Week honors in the process. Against Auburn, the Tigers keyed on Tyree, tilted their defense toward him, denied him the ball and then ran another defender at him when he got it. Bruce Pearl’s strategy worked, as Tyree was held to five points, five rebounds and two assists to go along with six turnovers.

“To be able to absorb 1-for-10 from Breein and be able to beat one of the best teams in college basketball, that says a lot for the guys on our team,” Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis said.

Speaking of, Terence Davis, saddled with foul trouble at Vanderbilt, picked up the slack, scoring 27 points and grabbing 12 rebounds in 38 minutes. Davis was brilliant all night, making nine of 15 shots from the floor, four of nine from the 3-point line and five of six from the free throw line. Davis added two assists, one blocked shot and one steal. He committed just two turnovers and, more importantly, one foul.

“He’s done this in his career; he’s had big games,” Kermit Davis said. “If you come to our gym, he and Breein and Dom (Olejniczak) and Blake (Hinson) are the first ones, every day. It’s just extra shots, how he approaches practice, how he’s willing to be coached. It was great for us to see him emerge on a national stage like that. He has a high talent level. Boy, he finished some athletic balls at the rim tonight.”

Freshman KJ Buffen was terrific in his 23 minutes off the Rebels’ bench, scoring 16 points and grabbing four rebounds, three steals and an assist. Dominik Olejniczak, the Rebels’ embattled center who couldn’t stay on the floor last season, has become indispensable in recent weeks. Olejniczak had 11 points, seven rebounds, two assists and a steal in 29 minutes. He was 9-for-12 from the free throw line and gave Auburn’s talented big man, Austin Wiley, fits.

Devontae Shuler was, once again, quietly superb. The Rebels’ point guard scored 14 points on 5-of-9 shooting in 35 minutes, making huge buckets at critical moments in the second half.

Ole Miss led by 13 at halftime, but Auburn (11-3 overall, 0-1 in the SEC) dominated the opening minutes of the second half. The Tigers pulled to within 56-54 with 9:04 left. Ole Miss answered with a 14-6 run and then dominated the final few minutes, pulling away from the Tigers as the game ended.

“We kind of responded to all their runs, and that’s what good teams do,” Kermit Davis said. “We executed late. I thought that was a key to it. We’re a good free throw shooting team and we usually kind of close games out like that, but really it was defending. We held Auburn to 32 percent in the second half and that was the key to the game. And the biggest stat for us was the rebounding. They’re one of the best offensive rebounding teams in the country. They got us late, but 45-37, plus-eight, is terrific for us.”

“They made some buckets,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. “You get out-rebounded like we got out-rebounded, pretty significantly. It was an issue for us. They were more aggressive. They were more physical. They were tougher. They definitely had an edge. We were a step behind them all night.

“This program has won 20 games for the last however many years except last year when they had a disappointing year. Andy (Kennedy) left a really good team and Kermit did a great job signing Buffen and Hinson. What Kermit was able to do was give them a little bit more discipline offensively. They’re valuing possessions more. Andy gave them a little bit more freedom, but as a result of that freedom, there were times they would have empty possessions. You don’t have empty possessions with Kermit. He’s plugged that in and you can see. Kermit Davis is one of the best coaches in the country. We understand that.”

Ole Miss travels to No. 14 Mississippi State, a game that will be a homecoming of sorts for Davis, an MSU grad who grew up going to games as the son of long-time former MSU coach Kermit Davis Sr.

“My brother and I probably made the first shot that was ever made at Humphrey Coliseum when my dad was the coach,” Davis said. “I haven’t been back in a long time, maybe since I was an assistant at LSU. I have a lot of pals who will be there, but I said in my press conference and I’ll say it again: Nobody at Humphrey Coliseum will want to beat Mississippi State more than Kermit Davis.”