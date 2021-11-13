McCready: Defense saves the party on a glorious day in Oxford

Neal McCready’s postgame column is presented by Comer Heating and Air and Southern Air Conditioning and Heating. Different names, same great products and services. If you live in Oxford, Tupelo or the surrounding area, call Comer at 662-801-1777. If you live in Hernando, Memphis or the surrounding area, call Southern at 662-429-4429.

If you had Ashanti Cistrunk in the Who-Makes-The-Big-Play Lottery, congratulations.

If you predicted that Ole Miss’ defense — and not the highly-publicized offense — would steal headlines against Texas A&M, again, kudos. You should travel to Las Vegas soon.

The seldom-used backup linebacker came up with an absolutely critical interception at the Texas A&M 18-yard line with 6:57 left.

Two plays later, Snoop Conner scored from 13 yards out to give No. 12 Ole Miss some breathing room.

Then A.J. Finley stepped in fronton a pass and returned it 52 yards for a touchdown, ending any and all suspense.

Cistrunk, Conner and Finley’s fourth-quarter heroics gave Ole Miss a 29-19 win, improved the Rebels to 8-2 overall and 4-2 in the Southeastern Conference.

Those same heroics also allowed a very nervous sellout crowd at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium to exhale.

Things had gotten more than a little tight.

As you likely know if you’re reading this, Ole Miss dominated the first half. The Rebels’ tempo gave Texas A&M fits. Ole Miss’ defense stymied the Aggies’ run game and completely fazed the Aggies’ quarterback, Zach Calzada.

Ole Miss out-gained Texas A&M, 408-91. It was a 30-minute rout — everywhere but the scoreboard.

Despite the domination, Ole Miss only led Texas A&M at halftime, 15-0.

It could’ve been worse. It should’ve been worse. Ole Miss stalled in the red zone. Henry Parrish Jr. slipped at the 1-yard line, and instead of getting seven points, the Rebels got three. Ole Miss had a first-and-goal at the Texas A&M 1 and failed to score. Matt Corral fumbled twice deep inside the Aggies’ territory. Once, Ole Miss recovered and salvaged three points. The other time, the Rebels lost possession.

Then, predictably, momentum swung. By the middle of the third quarter, a should-have-been-blowout was a 15-10 game. A fake field goal resulted in a turnover on downs at the Texas A&M 20, which led to an Aggie field goal on the ensuing possession, pulling Texas A&M to within 15-13.

As an aside, at some point, Lane Kiffin has to take points when points are available. At some point, field goals are your friend.

Of course, it’s fitting that on Saturday night, it was DJ Durkin and Ole Miss’ defense that did the damage. A year ago, the Rebels couldn’t stop anyone. In recent weeks, as Ole Miss’ offense became the walking wounded, it’s been the defense that has kept the Rebels afloat. On Saturday, on a day that began with ESPN’s College Gameday in The Grove to jumpstart another big November Saturday, complete with the cast wearing bowties and reporters talking about fancy drinks, it was the blue-collar play of Ole Miss’ defense that let the day end with parties on The Square.

Sam Williams, Chance Campbell, Mark Robinson, Deane Leonard and Co. were borderline spectacular, holding Texas A&M to 378 yards. Given how anemic Ole Miss’ offense was in the second half, it was basically the stuff of legends.

Ole Miss has everything in front of it now. The Rebels can win 10 games, which would almost certainly send them to a New Year’s Six game. They’ll likely move back into the top 10 on Sunday when the latest polls come out.

Of course, there’s work to do. Vanderbilt is next, and the Commodores aren’t good enough to challenge the Rebels. Five days later, however, that Egg Bowl trip to Starkville promises to be a doozy. Mississippi State trailed Auburn, 28-3, in the second quarter on the Plains earlier Saturday before scoring 40 unanswered points on its way to a win over the Tigers. They always get geeked up for Ole Miss in Starkville, and they’ll head into that game feeling good about themselves on Thanksgiving night.

Of course, Ole Miss will, too. Kiffin was pumping his fists and celebrating on the sidelines in the final minute Saturday. It wasn’t because Matt Corral connected with a receiver on a wide-open pass play. It wasn’t because the Rebels’ scored from far.

Nope, Kiffin’s enthusiasm late Saturday came after Tavius Robinson came off the edge to sack Calzada with 46 seconds left, putting the final touches on a victorious day in Oxford.

Throughout the day Saturday, Kiffin was the Ole Miss brand. Make no mistake; he absolutely is. But let the record show it was defense, not Kiffin’s analytics or his fast-paced offense, that ended a picturesque day with a program-elevating win.