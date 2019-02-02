OXFORD — Three weeks ago, Ole Miss won at Mississippi State.

At the time, it was the Rebels’ 10th straight win. Within 48 hours, the Rebels were nationally ranked and a bit of a media darling.

Since then, Ole Miss is 1-5, including Saturday’s home loss to that same Mississippi State team.

The national ranking is gone. The Rebels, as late as Friday, were in all the national bracket projections.

Let’s keep this real. Ole Miss hasn’t exactly lost to The Sisters of the Poor over the past 21 days but the Rebels are starting to find new ways to lose each time out. At some point (Hint: Very, very soon), Ole Miss is either going to reverse course and string some wins together or that mid-January excitement is going to be long forgotten in March.

In the past three weeks, Ole Miss has lost to LSU, at Alabama, to Iowa State, at Alabama and now to Mississippi State. All five of those teams are likely destined for the NCAA Tournament, so none of the losses, by themselves, is a killer. However, to make the NCAA Tournament, teams must win games. Ole Miss appears to have forgotten how.

On Saturday, in the aforementioned 81-75 loss to Mississippi State, the Rebels got killed on the offensive glass. I mean, they were just mauled by Reggie Perry and his Bulldogs mates. Perry finished with 21 pints and 11 rebounds. Mississippi State had 15 offensive rebounds, compared to six for Ole Miss. The Bulldogs won the battle of the boards, 40-28. Mississippi State won second-chance points, 19-6 and outscored the Rebels in the paint, 30-26.

Turnovers, especially turnovers in the final minutes, were again a problem. So was shot selection.

“They out-toughed us from the start,” Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis said. “I had to call timeouts early, trying to coach effort in a rivalry game in front of a sold-out arena. That’s inexcusable and that’s what I was trying to do. …Eventually toughness won out.”

“I think we don’t have enough ball-getters on our team,” Ole Miss guard Terence Davis said. “We have to have more ball-getters who go get the ball. It’s just that simple.”