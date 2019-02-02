McCready: Effort called into question as Rebels hit crossroads
OXFORD — Three weeks ago, Ole Miss won at Mississippi State.
At the time, it was the Rebels’ 10th straight win. Within 48 hours, the Rebels were nationally ranked and a bit of a media darling.
Since then, Ole Miss is 1-5, including Saturday’s home loss to that same Mississippi State team.
The national ranking is gone. The Rebels, as late as Friday, were in all the national bracket projections.
Let’s keep this real. Ole Miss hasn’t exactly lost to The Sisters of the Poor over the past 21 days but the Rebels are starting to find new ways to lose each time out. At some point (Hint: Very, very soon), Ole Miss is either going to reverse course and string some wins together or that mid-January excitement is going to be long forgotten in March.
In the past three weeks, Ole Miss has lost to LSU, at Alabama, to Iowa State, at Alabama and now to Mississippi State. All five of those teams are likely destined for the NCAA Tournament, so none of the losses, by themselves, is a killer. However, to make the NCAA Tournament, teams must win games. Ole Miss appears to have forgotten how.
On Saturday, in the aforementioned 81-75 loss to Mississippi State, the Rebels got killed on the offensive glass. I mean, they were just mauled by Reggie Perry and his Bulldogs mates. Perry finished with 21 pints and 11 rebounds. Mississippi State had 15 offensive rebounds, compared to six for Ole Miss. The Bulldogs won the battle of the boards, 40-28. Mississippi State won second-chance points, 19-6 and outscored the Rebels in the paint, 30-26.
Turnovers, especially turnovers in the final minutes, were again a problem. So was shot selection.
“They out-toughed us from the start,” Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis said. “I had to call timeouts early, trying to coach effort in a rivalry game in front of a sold-out arena. That’s inexcusable and that’s what I was trying to do. …Eventually toughness won out.”
“I think we don’t have enough ball-getters on our team,” Ole Miss guard Terence Davis said. “We have to have more ball-getters who go get the ball. It’s just that simple.”
Ole Miss (14-7 overall, 4-4 in the Southeastern Conference) led by four points at halftime and by seven with 17:43 remaining. Mississippi State (16-5, 4-4) built a four-point lead of its own with 5:25 left, but Ole Miss tied it at 73-73 with 3:53 left on a 3-pointer from Breein Tyree.
From there, Mississippi State dominated. Perry’s 3-pointer gave Mississippi State a 76-73 lead. Two Tyree free throws pulled Ole Miss back to within one point with three minutes left.
Abdul Ado made a free throw 16 seconds later. Ole Miss’ next three possessions ended with a missed layup, a turnover and a missed jumper.
Quindery Weatherspoon made a pair of free throws with 1:09 left to extend MSU’s lead to four points. Ado blocked Tyree’s jumper 13 seconds later and Weatherspoon added a pair of free throws on the other end.
Ole Miss’ final possessions ended with missed 3-pointers from Bruce Stevens and Devontae Shuler and a missed jumper from Tyree.
“Down the stretch, we got to where we wanted to get the ball to,” Terence Davis said. “We just couldn’t make it fall or couldn’t make the play.”
Give Davis tons _ and I mean so very man tons _ of credit for making this team competitive, for turning this season into a dramatic one and for making basketball at The Pavilion at Ole Miss a must-see event. However, this Ole Miss team is proving that it simply doesn’t know how to win.
I’ve written and said this before, but it bears repeating. It’s virtually a certainty that this is going to be Davis’ worst team at Ole Miss.
That should be encouraging for fans. However, it likely won’t provide much comfort at this point. Ole Miss should have won at Florida. It could have won Saturday. Had it, the Rebels would be fine right now.
Life doesn’t work that way. Neither does basketball. The Rebels have now played themselves into a place where it’s win or else. They’ve eliminated margin for error, starting with Wednesday’s now-must-win game versus Texas A&M.
There will be opportunities at wins that could bolster Ole Miss’ resume. Kentucky comes to Oxford later this season. So does Tennessee. Ole Miss still has a trip to Auburn. Win any of those and the scenarios change. On the other hand, Ole Miss can’t stumble against the Aggies or against a South Carolina, Georgia or Arkansas and feel all that good about NCAA Tournament hopes.
Of course, the fact that we’re talking about that tournament on Groundhog Dog is evidence of the job Davis has done.
“We’re a first-year program, now,” Davis said. “We’re 14-7 and we’re .500 in the SEC. We’ve lost to some really good teams. It’s just where we are. There’s no spiral here. Spiral is when your team won’t practice. …We’ve got to control what we control. That’s just it in a nutshell. Nobody’s panicking. We’re going to recruit like heck. We had a lot of good recruits at the game today. We’re moving forward. We’ve got to move forward and think and go out and try to be the best practice team we can be Monday.”
It’s gut-check time now. There’s no way around that. Davis bristled at questions about his team’s confidence, the freshman wall, potentially spiraling and more. Repeatedly, Davis talked about his team’s effort and called out multiple players. On Saturday, Dominick Olejniczak and Stevens combined to play 40 minutes. Olejniczak played 12 of those minutes and didn’t record a point or a rebound. Stevens had 13 points but just one rebound. Blake Hinson had one rebound in 27 minutes. KJ Buffen had one point in 21 minutes. In total, Breein Tyree scored 25 points and simply couldn’t do enough to put his team on top.
“At the start of the game, he said I was walking around,” Terence Davis said. “I was. I had to snap out of it. Games come here and there. I just had to snap out of it and get to playing like I play.”
Before he exited, Davis was asked if practice this week might be different. His answer was telling.
“I’d probably scare them if I coached this team like I coached a lot of my Middle Tennessee teams,” Davis said. “They’d probably get a little nervous because my guys at Middle Tennessee were just tough. We just didn’t give in on possessions and we gave in on possessions tonight and on possessions against Florida. That’s the only thing that bothered us. We’ll continue to try to get better.”