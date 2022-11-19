FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — For Ole Miss, it was an embarrassment.

There’s no other way to say it.

The question is why.

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin, the subject of all sorts of coaching rumors and reports last week, said his team wasn’t distracted Saturday night. It certainly looked distracted.

Kiffin said the reports of Auburn pursuing him weren’t addressed this week as the Rebels prepared for Arkansas.

After Saturday night’s 42-27 pummeling at the hands of the Razorbacks, perhaps they should have been.

The final score was misleading, by the way. Arkansas led 35-6 at halftime and 42-6 before Ole Miss rallied to make the score more respectable in the final quarter.

Yes, Ole Miss rolled up 703 yards of total offense, 200 more than Arkansas. However, the Hogs went conservative most of the second half while Ole Miss frenetically chased down a 36-point deficit.

There’s no way to really know just how focused Ole Miss was or wasn’t on a frigid night in northwest Arkansas. I wasn’t in the meetings or at practice. I’ve heard things, of course, and on Saturday night, there were some odd moments on the sideline, but again, there’s no way to know.

The Rebels lost their cool. They lost their composure. Otis Reese threw a third-quarter punch at the ball, but it basically hit KJ Jefferson instead, keeping a Razorback drive alive. All in all, it was a terrible look for the entire program.

Here’s what is obvious: In the days following Ole Miss’ loss to Alabama, the discussion around the program seemed to focus much more on Auburn, a team Ole Miss defeated last month in Oxford, than it did on the loss to the Crimson Tide or on Saturday’s date with Arkansas.

Look, unless every single Auburn reporter is making it up or has it wrong or is being fed bad information, Kiffin is the target of new Auburn athletics director John Cohen. A national reporter close to the story and familiar with Cohen’s thinking told me as much Saturday night.

If they all know it, Kiffin knows it. On Saturday night, the Arkansas student section chanted, “Auburn. Auburn,” repeatedly, so the rumors reached Fayetteville as well. The SEC Network crew calling Saturday's game openly talked about the possibility of Kiffin leaving for Auburn. And based on what transpired Thursday, Ole Miss believes it, too.

"I don't know," Kiffin said when asked if the noise around his program had been a distraction. "There are a lot of analytics about Alabama hangovers. Just ask LSU last week (the Tigers defeated Arkansas, 13-10, a week after beating Alabama in Baton Rouge). Maybe there was some of that. I think really we didn't play well on defense, obviously, and we didn't play well on offense in a lot of areas."

So Ole Miss reportedly presented Kiffin with a new offer sheet Thursday, reportedly worth more than $9 million per year. If Kiffin has agreed to that offer, it’s a big secret. He certainly didn’t say that Saturday night when asked about it. Ole Miss certainly hasn’t announced it, and given the level of angst about Kiffin’s future late last week, one would think the school would leap to announce an agreement if one had been reached.

"I'm not getting into that," Kiffin said. "I never talk about that stuff. I'm very happy here. I'm not very happy right now. I really wanted to get to 9-2 and to 10-2 next week. That's all I'm thinking about. I'm very happy to be here and very appreciative of leadership here and the stuff they do to give us a chance to win."

Kiffin has talked frequently about NIL, and when ESPN’s Chris Low tweeted that Auburn had 10 times the amount of NIL Ole Miss did, Rebel fans responded. So did the Grove Collective, the NIL entity supporting Ole Miss. By late Thursday, the Grove Collective was giving updates on just how much was cash was in the war chest to help Kiffin on the recruiting trail and in the transfer portal. As of late Saturday, Kiffin hadn’t said much publicly about that either.

There’s a reality that needs to be addressed. If Ole Miss is going to pay Kiffin $9-plus million per year, a number that would rank him safely among the top 10 highest paid coaches in college football, it expects a product commiserate with that salary. Disasters like a blowout loss to a .500 team just can’t happen.

Three years in a row, Kiffin has had his name pop up in rumors near the end of the season. He’s never done much to quell the speculation. He obviously likes the attention and believes all publicity is good publicity. However, it’s safe and fair to wonder if perhaps all of the rumors and reports got the attention of his players. It’s fair to wonder if they spent part of the week wondering who might coach them moving forward. Throw in the transfer portal era, where player movement is the name of the game, and it’s more than possible players were wondering about their futures this week.

Arkansas wasn’t distracted. It was Senior Night for a team vying for bowl eligibility and quarterbacked by a kid from Sardis, Miss. One had to figure the Razorbacks would be ready. They were.

Over the next week, as Ole Miss prepares for Thursday’s Egg Bowl against Mississippi State, the Auburn story line isn’t going away unless Kiffin puts it away. Maybe he’s already made up his mind to leave. Maybe he wants to hear Auburn’s pitch. Maybe he just doesn’t know what he wants to do.

Kiffin was asked directly about his future late Saturday.

"I love being here," Kiffin said. "I don't want to look to next year already with a big game (upcoming). This is not one of those years where you say you're going to lose all these guys. There are a lot of people coming back and a lot of new guys, offensively especially. So I'm very excited about the future. I don't know about all that stuff."

Kiffin closed with a joke, noting that maybe the decision-makers at Auburn watched the first half "and I'm not No. 1 (on the Tigers' list) anymore."

Whatever the case may be, he likely lost a little equity with Ole Miss fans on Saturday. He can get it back and then some in the coming years, of course. He can stay in Oxford, keep piling up winning seasons and be the toast of Mississippi. They'll build statues in Oxford, rename stadiums, all that stuff.

If he leaves for Auburn, he'll likely be despised. Saturday in Fayetteville sealed that, I suspect.

As someone said last week, Kiffin is at the crossroads of his time at Ole Miss. Soon, he'll either have to love Ole Miss back or detour to the east. It's a decision that many are hanging on. After Saturday night, however, there's likely a lot less patience.