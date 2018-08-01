OXFORD -- Ole Miss opens fall camp late this week, facing far less uncertainty than it did a year ago. Matt Luke no longer has the interim tag on his job title. The Rebels are hoping for appellate relief, but they are prepared to go through the season without the hope of a postseason reward. Most would agree the Rebels’ 2019 recruiting class is critical for Luke’s long-term success, and Luke himself said earlier this summer at Southeastern Conference Media Days a handful of top Mississippi prospects are waiting to see the Rebels play and win before casting their lot in a rebuild. So, while there’s likely no bowl game in Ole Miss’ immediate future, this is an important season for the Rebels. Here are five questions that loom over the program as they begin preparing for the Sept. 1 opener in Houston against Texas Tech.

Jordan Ta'amu USA TODAY

1. Can Jordan Ta’amu improve? No, that’s not a slight. Ta’amu lit up Arkansas in his first start, completing 20 of 30 passes for 489 yards and an interception. He did the same a week later, going 30-for-41 passing for 382 yards and four touchdowns in a win at Kentucky. Ta’amu was 28-for-36 for 418 yards, three touchdowns and an interception in a win over Louisiana-Lafayette. From an efficiency standpoint, Ta’amu fell off a bit in the Rebels’ final two games. He was 19-for-34 for 189 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in a loss to Texas A&M and 10-for-22 for 247 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in a win at Mississippi State. He’ll see different looks this fall. Teams will have scouted him thoroughly, and they’ll present new challenges. Ta’amu gets Alabama in Week 3 and LSU in Week 5, but he should be able to get off to a good start with a first half that includes dates against Texas Tech, Southern Illinois, Kent State and Louisiana-Monroe. Auburn, South Carolina, Texas A&M and Mississippi State await in the second half of the season, and if Ole Miss is going to make noise against those defenses, Ta’amu will have to be on top of his game.

Eric Swinney Ben Breland

2. Can Ole Miss run the football? Offensively, there’s no bigger question. And I’ll throw a caveat in. If the Rebels are leaning on Ta’amu as a big part of the running game (he rushed for 165 yards and four touchdowns last season), that’s risky business. Ta’amu’s backup is true freshman Matt Corral, and while the Rebels have high hopes for his future, I can’t believe handing him the offense in Week 4 due to an injury to Ta’amu is part of the season plan. Jordan Wilkins, now with the Indianapolis Colts, rushed for 1,011 yards and nine touchdowns last season. He’s, obviously, gone. D’Vaughn Pennamon rushed for 217 yards and two touchdowns in 2017 before suffering a significant knee injury against Texas A&M in November. At SEC Media Days last month in Atlanta, Luke wasn’t all that optimistic regarding Pennamon’s return this season. That leaves Eric Swinney and D.K. Buford as returning running backs with experience. They combined for 223 yards rushing a year ago, with Swinney picking up 195 of those. Ole Miss will count on newcomers Scottie Phillips and Isaiah Woullard to fill in the gaps. Hopes are particularly high for Phillips, who showed some flashes during spring drills. The pressure is on him and Swinney, however; there’s no getting around that. If Ole Miss can run the ball effectively, the Rebels’ passing game should be dangerous. If that’s not the case, well, one-dimensional teams typically don’t fare well against the SEC’s toughest defenses.

Josiah Coatney Neal McCready

3. Can Ole Miss get to the passer? Ole Miss sacked the opposing quarterback 29 times last season. Of those 29 sacks, 18 1/2 belonged to players no longer on the active roster. Marquis Haynes, a terror of a pass-rusher, is gone. So is Breeland Speaks. Those two combined for 14 1/2 sacks in 2017. Replacing them is going to be a challenge. Josiah Coatney, who recorded 3 1/2 sacks a season ago, has a chance to be an all-league player. Hopes are high for Ryder Anderson, Benito Jones, Austrian Robinson, Ross Donnelly, Victor Evans, Qaadir Sheppard, Charles Wiley, Markell Winters and others. Ole Miss’ linebacker play, which we’ll get to momentarily, doesn’t appear to be a team strength. Luke admitted at SEC Media Days the secondary will have to be “creative” to help that group out. The defensive line, quite obviously, will have to helpful as well. Stopping the run was an issue for Ole Miss a year ago, and at least on paper, it looks to be one again this fall. When the Rebels get an opponent in passing downs, they’ve got to pressure the quarterback and get off the field. All of that offensive firepower that has Ole Miss fans so excited can’t make plays sitting on the bench while the opponent possesses the football.

Detric Bing-Dukes Stan Szeto/USA Today Sports

4. Who plays linebacker? Linebacker play was criticized all season a year ago, and that unit included DeMarquis Gates (114 tackles) and Tayler Polk (39 tackles). The numbers are ugly. Ole Miss gave up 245.3 rushing yards per game last season. Opponents rushed for 5.4 yards per carry. For comparison’s sake, Ole Miss rushed for 4.3 yards per carry. Depth was an issue a year ago, and that might have been most apparent on the defensive side of the football, specifically against the run. Ole Miss out-scored opponents in the first quarters last season, 113-85. It won the cumulative third quarters as well, 108-81. However, Ole Miss was beaten in the second quarters, 130-97, and in the fourth quarters, 119-76. Luke is very high on new linebackers coach Jon Sumrall, who came to Ole Miss from Troy and appeared to have a tangible impact in the spring. Ole Miss’ leading returning linebacker, in terms of tackles, is Detric Bing-Dukes, who had 24 tackles in an injury-shortened 2017. Sumrall will spend the next four weeks trying to figure out what combinations work out of a group that includes Bing-Dukes, Donta Evans, Willie Hibbler, Mohamed Sonogo, Josh Clarke, Vernon Dasher and possibly a couple of others. No area on the Ole Miss roster is more critical to overall success. If running back is a problem, offensive coordinator Phil Longo can at least be creative, using Ta’amu as a runner and depending on what should be an elite wide receiver corps. On defense, however, if Ole Miss can’t find some semblance of consistent contribution from its linebackers, the whole unit could take a dramatic downturn.

Matt Luke (left) enters his first season as Ole Miss' permanent head coach after leading the Rebels to a 6-6 mark as interim head coach in 2017. Jay G. Tate