OXFORD — The focus for Ole Miss all week was on quarterbacks.

That was understandable, of course, given the secrecy surrounding the race between Jaxson Dart and Luke Altmyer in the spring and again in preseason camp.

Dart started the 21st-ranked Rebels' 28-10 win over Troy on Saturday afternoon, completing 18 of 27 passes for 154 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Altmyer will get his chance next Saturday when the Rebels play host to Central Arkansas. In other words, the quarterback conversation is far from over.

“This thing is so even,” Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said. “It’s not really fair for us just to pick one.”

To focus too heavily on quarterback play, however, is to take away from what really impressed Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Ole Miss’ running game is impressive. Zach Evans is a certified star. Quinshon Judkins will be one soon.

Throw in a deep defensive line, better than expected linebacker play and an athletic secondary full of playmakers —including a potentially elite freshman cornerback in Davison Igbinosun — and Ole Miss’ path to a special season might be much more blue-collar than it will be Lane Kiffin’s sexy wide-open offense.

Evans was special Saturday, dissecting Troy’s defense, rushing 20 times for 130 yards. The TCU transfer, a Kiffin target in 2019 who got away the first time but landed in Oxford in January, can dominate a game on his own. He can get bruising yards between the tackles, bounce to the next level and accelerate into the secondary. If he plays all season like he did Saturday, he won’t have to wait long in April to hear his name called at the NFL Draft.

And Ole Miss won’t have to look far to find his replacement. Judkins, a freshman from Pike Road, Ala., was simply fantastic in his collegiate debut, picking up 87 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries. Judkins was drawing comparisons to former Alabama Heisman Trophy winner Mark Ingram and former Auburn star Carnell Williams Saturday from informed onlookers. Judkins caught a pass out of the backfield and punished defenders downfield. He embarrassed linebackers. There’s no point in bringing him along slowly. He’s a future star, and that future could arrive any day now.

The passing game was fine. That’s it. It wasn’t flashy. It wasn’t awful. It was just fine. Dart spread the football around to a plethora of receivers. In all, nine Rebels caught passes. Dayton Wade was heavily involved. So was Evans, Jonathan Mingo, Jordan Watkins, Malik Heath, JJ Henry and Michael Trigg.

It just wasn’t what Ole Miss fans are used to. Kiffin warned fans they’d been spoiled by Matt Corral the last two years. Those fans saw what he meant on Saturday.

At one point in the third quarter, Kiffin dialed up a run-pass option (RPO) and Dart made the wrong read. At the snap, Kiffin lifted his hands skyward, signaling touchdown. Heath was wide open in the end zone and Dart didn’t see it.

On the next play, Ole Miss called the exact same thing. Dart read it correctly that time, hitting Heath for a touchdown.

A possession later, Dart floated an interception into the end zone. Kiffin was so visibly frustrated he walked the other way, shaking his head while talking into his headset.

“I thought he was doing well until those last two series,” Kiffin said. “An interception in the end zone. He did three hitches in the red zone and that is exactly what he knows has been his issue. Not speeding things, understanding the timing of our passing game, those throws don’t work. He was doing a really good job until then.”

Altmyer went in with just more than 12 minutes left. Caleb Warren’s snap only traveled a couple of yards and Troy recovered what was ruled a fumble.

Altmyer finished up Saturday, completing one of his two passes for 13 yards.

In other words, quarterback remains very much a work in progress, just like Kiffin said it would. There’s plenty of time to get better. Ole Miss isn’t losing to Central Arkansas, and it will be heavily favored at Georgia Tech and at home against Tulsa before Kentucky rolls into Oxford on Oct. 1.

Before Dart gets another shot, Altmyer is going to get his. Ole Miss wants the Starkville native to be more aggressive downfield, in much the same way that it wants Dart to protect the football and take the shots when he has them.

So the story all week will continue to center around quarterback play even though it looks more and more like this team’s identity will be built around everything else.

The fans, Kiffin said, “probably got bored” in the second half.

“I would too with our offense,” Kiffin said.