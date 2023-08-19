OXFORD — No, an August commitment isn’t the same as a signature on a National Letter of Intent in December.

No, the recruitment process doesn’t end.

Yes, there will likely be more drama in the months to come.

However, Kamarion Franklin’s commitment to Ole Miss Saturday is an awfully big deal for the Rebels’ program, arguably a seismic shift in roster composition.

[Reaction: Discuss Franklin’s choice on The Grove]

Just months ago, it sounded like Ole Miss was a distant third at best in the race for Franklin, the 6-foot-6, 255-pound defensive end from Lake Cormorant, Miss., appeared Auburn-bound earlier this week and Tennessee-bound earlier this summer. The top-rated player in Mississippi and the No. 11 overall player, per Rivals, also gave serious consideration to Miami and Florida State.

Over the past several days, however, there were rumblings that Ole Miss was making progress. That noise grew louder and louder as the week wore on, and by Thursday night, everything seemed to point in the Rebels’ direction.

As mentioned earlier, Ole Miss will have to fight to hang on to Franklin over the next four months. Auburn won’t back away. Neither will Tennessee or Florida State. Those programs include coaches who are professional sales people who are highly paid to not quit recruiting.

However, getting a commitment is a massive step towards procuring Franklin’s signature in December, and assuming that comes to fruition, it’s a massive moment for Lane Kiffin’s program.

The Rebels are having real success with high school players this cycle, something that couldn't necessarily be said a couple of years ago. Kiffin admitted earlier this month that building the program through high school prospects was the ideal method. Relying on the transfer portal for 20-plus roster additions every year is expensive, risky and likely unsustainable. Kiffin can look at the programs Ole Miss is chasing right now — Georgia and Alabama — and he immediately knows the model that works. Kiffin spent three years learning from Nick Saban about the art of program-building. Kiffin coaches much more like Pete Carrol than he does Saban, but he’s freely admitted the legendary Alabama coach is the standard-bearer for building a program and maintaining its culture.

Kiffin’s new defensive coordinator, Pete Golding, was at Alabama as recently as January. He knows all about it, too, and from all accounts, it was Golding who spearheaded Ole Miss’ comeback victory in the battle for Franklin. Golding, per sources, wants Franklin badly for a pair of reasons:

One, Franklin has a tremendously high ceiling as a player due to his rare combination of size and speed off the edge. He’s the type of player opposing offenses have to be concerned about on every snap. Frankly, he’s the type of player Golding regularly worked with over the past few seasons in Tuscaloosa, the type of player that allows programs to win conference titles and play for national championships.

Two, Golding knows if Ole Miss is ever going to compete in the rarefied air that Alabama and Georgia compete in, the Rebels must land the top players from Mississippi. Getting the elite five-star prospect from Georgia, Florida or Texas to come to Ole Miss is not impossible, but it’s remarkably difficult sledding. Losing out on the ones that grew up in the Magnolia State makes winning in the Southeastern Conference crazy hard.

Ole Miss landed Suntarine Perkins this past December, and the linebacker from Raleigh, Miss., already looks like a future college star. The Rebels already have commitments from several top-rated Mississippi players in this cycle — Kamron Beavers, Jeffery Rush, Jeremy Scott, SanFrisco Magee come to mind — and they’re in on more.

Ole Miss won’t sweep the state. It just doesn’t work that way. And the Rebels will likely never be able to wash its hands of the transfer portal. That’s not realistic.

However, it’s no secret that Kiffin, Golding and Co. want to build a culture from the base up, one that starts with elite high school prospects who choose to come to Ole Miss and then supplement roster holes from the transfer portal. Until this year, Kiffin was somewhat forced to operate with the reverse of that strategy, and he's openly expressed concerns about team culture.

Of course, when you pursue a prospect such as Franklin, there will be heavy competition. These are the recruiting battles that are the most treacherous, but they're also the ones that a program must win if it's ever going to be nationally elite. The top programs, almost with no exception, are building from within. It's very clearly what Ole Miss wants to do.

Getting a commitment from Franklin Saturday is a massive, seismic step in that direction.