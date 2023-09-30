OXFORD — As Tre Harris raced into the end zone with the go-ahead 13-yard touchdown reception with 39 seconds left, Lane Kiffin dropped to a knee. It wasn’t a wave of emotion overcoming the fourth-year Ole Miss coach as he moved closer to the biggest win in his career since taking the job in Oxford. Kiffin didn’t want Harris to get into the end zone and leave time for Jalen Daniels and the LSU offense. “We were trying to signal to go down but we got the signal in late,” Kiffin said. “It worked out. You never know why things happen.” His concerns were almost validated. The Tigers reached the Ole Miss 16-yard line before two illegal procedure penalties backed them up to the 26. Daniels’ final pass was into the end zone but it fell to the grass in front a Vaught-Hemingway Stadium crowd of 66,703, sending the overwhelming majority into a state of delirium. It was fitting that every second ticked off the clock before Ole Miss’ 55-49 win went final. It was a game full of runs. The 20th-ranked led by 14 points twice. The 13th-ranked Tigers led by nine points midway through the fourth quarter.

Daniels, Malik Nabers and the Tigers matched Ole Miss yard for yard Saturday. Daniels was electric, completing 27 of 36 passes for 414 yards and four touchdowns and a quarterback rating of 208.3. Nabers caught eight passes for 102 yards. The Tigers added 223 yards on the ground, good for a grand total of 637 yards. "This was like our COViD identity," Kiffin said, referring to the Rebels' 2020 defense. "We couldn't stop anybody." When Ole Miss finally got a stop early in the fourth quarter, what seemed like the Rebels’ first since forcing a turnover in the first quarter, it felt like a monumental victory. So much so that on the Rebels’ ensuing possession, facing a fourth-and-5 from the LSU 45 with more than 10 minutes left, Ole Miss went for it. Jaxson Dart’s pass was knocked down, giving the Tigers a short field. Four plays later, Brian Thomas Jr. hauled in a 34-yard touchdown on a perfectly thrown ball from Daniels, giving LSU a two-score lead with 8:34 left. In that moment, with an offense that Kiffin said might have the top offensive personnel in the country on the other sideline, it felt like an insurmountable mountain for Ole Miss to climb. It’s easy to forget, in the heat of the moment and in the emotion of the season, that first-year defensive coordinator Pete Golding arrived in Oxford in January and immediately dove head-first into the transfer portal, adding more than 20 players on that side of the ball between January and July. That should’ve served as warning sign of sorts for Ole Miss fans. There were concerns about the Rebels’ overall defensive team speed, about their ability to pressure opposing quarterbacks off the edge and about their ability to cover receivers in the middle of the field. On Saturday night, every one of those fears came to fruition. Daniels threw from a clean pocket all night. LSU’s offense was more athletic than the Ole Miss defense, and when Daniels needed a receiver open on a crossing route, it was usually available.

Ole Miss Rebels quaterback Jaxson Dart (2) passes the ball as LSU Tigers linebacker Greg Penn III (30) pursues during the first half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

On Saturday night, however, Ole Miss persevered and then broke through. After Thomas’ score, Ole Miss put together it’s most critical scoring drive in years. The Rebels marched 65 yards on 10 plays, using 3 minutes and 18 seconds before Dart scored from one yard out to cut LSU’s lead to 49-47 with 5:06 left. Then the same defense that had been sliced and diced all game came up with another stop. A punt and a penalty gave Ole Miss the ball at its own 12 with 2:36 left. With the benefit of hindsight, Kiffin said he hoped those defensive stops could lead to some confidence for a unit that didn’t play well. The Rebels drove 88 yards on eight plays, mixing a rushing attack with a trio of passes to turn Oxford into one cathartic party. It was fitting that the Rebels finished the game with balance. Ole Miss rolled up 706 yards of total offense Saturday night against LSU. The Rebels were oh so balanced, rushing for 317 yards and throwing for 389. Dart played his best game ever in an Ole Miss uniform — or any uniform, I suspect — completing 26 of 39 passes for 389 yards and four touchdowns and a quarterback rating of 184.3. Quinshon Judkins, who had struggled to get going in the first four games, looked very much like the freshman sensation who took the Southeastern Conference and nation by storm last season. Judkins, showing that burst that terrifies opposing defenses, rushed 33 times for 177 yards and a score. “I thought he really battled,” Kiffin said, adding Judkins got an IV in the third quarter and then came back out and “played with a different mentality — a big-game mentality. It was great to see.”

Ole Miss Rebels running back Quinshon Judkins (4) runs the ball during the first half against the LSU Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports