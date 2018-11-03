OXFORD — Ole Miss’ offense dominated for three quarters Saturday.

Football, of course, is a four-quarter game.

The Rebels’ defense did what it always does — gave up more than 500 yards of offense.

Still, Ole Miss led by 10 points in the fourth quarter with a chance to get the feel-good win that has been so elusive this season.

Up 10, Ole Miss’ offense had four possessions in the final quarter. The Rebels’ possessions ended with three punts and a turnover on downs, collecting just 18 yards in the process.

South Carolina, meanwhile, scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, sending hordes of Gamecock fans back to the Palmetto State (after another night on The Square) giddy, owners of a 48-44 win at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

Where to place the blame?

Man, that’s a complex question.

Ole Miss’ defense gave up 510 yards on 69 plays, an average of 7.39 yards per play. I mean, that rarely works. Ole Miss’ offense, meanwhile, rolled up 616 yards on 98 plays. That rarely doesn’t. However, the Rebels’ had some red-zone woes. Luke Logan had field goals of 25, 26 and 31 yards. Change one or two of those trips to touchdowns and it’s a different game.

Jordan Ta’amu, nursing an apparent ankle injury suffered in the third quarter, was 3-for-8 passing for 10 yards in that quarter. The Rebels rushed 11 times for eight total yards. In other words, in the fourth quarter, with the game on the line, Ole Miss averaged 0.9 yards per play.

Ole Miss gave up 178 yards of kick return yardage. Ninety came on the game’s first play when Deebo Samuel took the opening kick for a touchdown. In the fourth quarter, another long Samuel return set up the Gamecocks’ touchdown that cut Ole Miss’ lead to 44-41.

After another three-out-out, Mon Denson’s 69-yard run, a career-long, set up Jake Bentley’s 4-yard TD run with 1:14 left, giving South Carolina a win.

“It’s a tough, tough loss today,” Luke said. “It makes it tough when you know the kids left it all on the field and they battled their guts out and we didn’t make the plays that we needed to make. In a game like that, there’s going to be a thousand things you could point to that could change the game. They made the plays they needed to make. We didn’t.”

Luke’s right; it’s really that simple. When it mattered most, South Carolina made plays and Ole Miss didn’t. The rest is just dissection. Ole Miss’ offense rolled up yards until the fourth quarter. The defense did what it’s done all year.

The Rebels played hard, like they’ve done for every game in this two-season tour of purgatory. They just didn’t have enough.

Here’s the shame for Ole Miss Saturday: There was a real opportunity to capture a galvanizing moment. On the heels of a win in its appeal of NCAA sanctions, Ole Miss had a chance to capture a non-Vanderbilt home Southeastern Conference win, what would have been its first in that category since beating Georgia in September 2016.

There was a strong crowd Saturday. The atmosphere was good. The fans stayed until the end. A victory would have created some buzz going into the final 19 days of the season.

Instead, the Rebels were left to wonder how they’ll somehow rally in time for next weekend’s trip to Texas A&M, a Nov. 17 date at Vanderbilt and then the Egg Bowl in Oxford on Thanksgiving.

“I’m grateful for everybody showing up today,” Luke said. “It’s a disappointing loss.”

“This is one of the most resilient groups I’ve ever been around,” Ole Miss offensive coordinator Phil Longo said. “It’s inspiring to me because I don’t think attitude changed the whole game. We fought. They’re just resilient. We got a bunch of veterans. I just know how they’ve responded. They’re going to come back tomorrow and go to work like they always do. We’ll go try to get after A&M next week. That’s what they’ve always done and I wouldn’t expect antyhing less. I’m proud to be around these guys.”

That’s not just rhetorical hyperbole from Longo. This team has emptied the tank week after week. It had a chance to validate that work in a tangible way Saturday.

It just couldn’t finish the job, and that failure could sting for a while.