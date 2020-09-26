RebelGrove - McCready: Kiffin era has begun, and for now, that's all that matters

OXFORD -- On Saturday, Ole Miss fans got to see why the Rebels moved on from Matt Luke last November.

Also on Saturday, Ole Miss fans got to see why the Rebels replaced Luke with Lane Kiffin.

Ole Miss lost to No. 5 Florida Saturday, 51-35, but if what you took from that game was anything other than hope and excitement for the future, well, you're not doing this right.

Make no mistake; the better team won Saturday. Gators quarterback Kyle Trask is the real deal, and he destroyed Ole Miss' defense. Trask was 30-for-42 passing for 416 yards and six touchdowns. Ole Miss couldn't get pressure on him, and Trask made the Rebels pay.

Kyle Pitts caught eight of those passes, good for 170 yards and four touchdowns. Ole Miss simply couldn't guard him.

Florida is good up front also. The Gators rolled up 642 yards of offense Saturday. Some of that was due to Ole Miss' defense -- more on that in a bit -- but credit should go where it's due. Florida will make noise in the Southeastern Conference this fall and could very well be a title contender.

That said...

Ole Miss' offense was terrific. The Rebels, with creative play-calling from Kiffin and Jeff Lebby, accumulated 613 yards of offense against Florida. Matt Corral, embattled and downtrodden a year ago, looked like a veteran, confident SEC quarterback, completing 22 of 31 passes for 395 yards and three touchdowns. His one interception was off a tipped ball at the line of scrimmage.

Jerrion Ealy had 79 yards rushing. Corral added 50. Snoop Conner had 26. Elijah Moore, whose unsportsmanlike penalty in Starkville last Thanksgiving may very well have led to all this change, dominated in Kiffin/Lebby's offense. Moore caught 10 passes for 227 yards.

Again, there was so much to build on. It was a 16-point loss, sure, but Ole Miss looked like a program on the rise for 3 1/2 hours Saturday.

Kiffin gives Ole Miss personality. The Rebels played with edge. If you're a recruit watching from home, you likely loved the powder blue jerseys. More importantly, you may have been more than a little bit intrigued about what Ole Miss could be once it starts landing some elite defensive talent and when all of the COVID-related issues are alleviated, allowing for a real atmosphere in Oxford.

There were moments Saturday Ole Miss could've rolled over and been blown out by Florida. Each time, the Rebels answered a punch with a punch. Florida just punched harder. It's Dan Mullen's third year in Gainesville. It was Kiffin's first game at Ole Miss. There was a talent gap. There wasn't an effort gap.

Ole Miss simply doesn't have enough SEC-caliber talent on its defensive front-seven. The previous staff didn't recruit it successfully. That's not a criticism; it's a fact. Kiffin will have to land those players to avoid repeats of Saturday, but there's no reason to believe they can't and won't.

If Saturday was any indication, Kiffin can get it done at Ole Miss. It'll take time, and this season is going to have some days where there simply isn't enough talent to win, but if you're an Ole Miss fan, you should walk away from the season opener hopeful. After three seasons of boring drudgery, Saturday was fun.

There's a path at Ole Miss. It's complicated. It's narrow, and there are obstacles all over it. But there's a path, and on Saturday, Kiffin and Co. looked like they might have the goods to navigate it.